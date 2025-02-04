With the dust settling on weeks of intense campaigning, Delhi now stands at the cusp of a crucial electoral decision. As over 1.56 crore voters prepare to cast their ballots on February 5, the focus shifts to ensuring every eligible citizen finds their name on the voter list.

Delhi Elections 2025: The high-voltage campaigning for the Delhi Assembly Election 2025 has officially concluded. Now, the focus shifts to the electorate, who will cast their votes on February 5 to elect the next government of the national capital. The counting of votes is scheduled for February 8.

Delhi’s Voter Demographics and Polling Arrangements

Delhi has approximately 1.56 crore eligible voters who will exercise their franchise across 13,766 polling stations. Among them, 83.76 lakh are men, 72.36 lakh are women, and 1,267 belong to the third gender.

To cast their vote, electors must carry their Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) or any other government-approved identification, such as an Aadhaar card.

Delhi Elections: How to Check Your Name on the Voter List

Before heading to the polling station, voters should verify their registration details. Here’s a step-by-step guide to checking your name on the voter list:

Step 1: Visit the Election Commission Website

Go to the official Election Commission of India website – https://www.eci.gov.in/.

Step 2: Navigate to the Voter Services Section

Look for the “Voter Information” or “Voter Services” section and click on it.

Step 3: Choose a Search Method

Voters can search for their details using two methods:

By EPIC Number: If you have your EPIC number, enter it in the search field to retrieve your voter details. By Name (If EPIC Number is Unavailable): Visit the National Voters’ Service Portal at https://voters.eci.gov.in/.

at https://voters.eci.gov.in/. Fill in the required details such as your name, date of birth, father’s or husband’s name, gender, and state .

. Click “Search”, and your EPIC number will be displayed.

Delhi Elections: Other Methods to Find Your Name on the Voter List

If you do not have your EPIC number, you can search by name using the following steps:

Select the option to search by name .

. Enter additional details such as your state, district, and assembly constituency .

. Fill in both your first and last name .

. Click “Submit” to proceed.

to proceed. Your voter registration details, including your name, EPIC number, polling station, and other relevant information, will appear on the screen.

Final Steps Before Election Day

If your name appears on the list, you are eligible to vote on February 5 .

. It is advisable to download or print your voter details for easy access on polling day.

for easy access on polling day. In case of any discrepancies, the portal allows voters to update information or complete their registration online.

As Delhi gears up for another crucial electoral contest, the onus now lies on the voters to participate in shaping the future of the capital’s governance.

