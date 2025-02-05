Home
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Delhi Elections 2025: AAP Leader Manish Sisodia Confident Of Victory, Watch

AAP leader Manish Sisodia, contesting from the Jangpura constituency, expressed confidence in his party’s victory in the ongoing Delhi Assembly elections.

Delhi Elections 2025: AAP Leader Manish Sisodia Confident Of Victory, Watch


AAP leader Manish Sisodia, contesting from the Jangpura constituency, expressed confidence in his party’s victory in the ongoing Delhi Assembly elections. Speaking exclusively to NewsX, Sisodia shared his hopes for a better future for Delhi under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal.

“Maine Kalka Maa ki charno me prarthana ki hai ki Mata Rani sabke upar aashirwad banaye rakhein. Delhi ke sabhi logon ke liye ek acchi shiksha aur swasth ka dhyaan rakhne wali sarkar mile Arvind Kejriwal ke netritva mein. Hum vote ko lekar bahut confident hain ki humari jeet hogi,” said Sisodia.

Jangpura Constituency: Key Contestants

  • Manish Sisodia (AAP) – Deputy Chief Minister and key figure in Delhi’s education and healthcare reforms
  • Tarvinder Marwah (BJP) – Known for his active work in local development projects
  • Farhad Suri (Congress) – Former Mayor of Delhi with a focus on civic issues

The Jangpura constituency is witnessing a tough three-way battle between the Aam Aadmi Party, BJP, and Congress. Manish Sisodia, a prominent face in the AAP government, is banking on his track record in education and healthcare reforms, while his opponents, Tarvinder Marwah from the BJP and Farhad Suri from the Congress, are focusing on issues like local infrastructure and civic amenities.

Voting in Delhi is underway, with results scheduled to be announced on February 8, 2025.

Also Read: Sheila Dikshit’s Son Sandeep Dikshit Casts His Vote, Says ‘Delhi Election Has Always Been About Local Issues’

 

AAP Manish Sisodia Delhi Elections 2025

