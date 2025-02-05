AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya faces fresh controversy after a woman accused him of inappropriate behavior during his election campaign in Sangam Vihar.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Dinesh Mohaniya has been accused of misbehaving with a woman during his election campaign.

According to a complaint filed at Sangam Vihar Police Station on Tuesday, the woman alleged that the legislator made inappropriate gestures and blew a flying kiss at her while canvassing for votes. The complaint led to the registration of a case under Sections 323, 341, and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertain to molestation and sexual harassment.

Dinesh Mohaniya Stirring Repeated Controversies

Mohaniya, a three-time MLA from Sangam Vihar, is seeking re-election from the constituency in the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 5.

This is not the first time the AAP leader has faced allegations. A few months ago, he was booked for allegedly hurling abuses at a roadside fruit seller in his constituency. At the time, Mohaniya defended his actions, stating that the vendor had set up his stall in front of a clogged sewer, obstructing the work of municipal workers. The 47-year-old politician denied any assault allegations, claiming that he had merely asked the fruit seller to relocate.

Responding to the latest accusations, Mohaniya dismissed them as politically motivated. “With elections approaching, more such complaints may emerge,” he said, suggesting that the charges were an attempt to tarnish his image ahead of the polls.

Polling Details and Key Contenders

Voting for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi is currently underway. Polling began at 7:00 AM and will continue until 6:00 PM.

Among the prominent candidates in the fray, former Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal is contesting from the New Delhi seat, facing BJP’s Parvesh Verma and Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit. AAP’s Atishi, who currently serves as the Chief Minister of Delhi, is contesting from the Kalkaji constituency against Congress’s Alka Lamba and BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri.

In the Jangpura seat, AAP’s Manish Sisodia is up against BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress’s Farhad Suri. Meanwhile, senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain is competing against BJP’s Karnail Singh from the Shakur Basti constituency.

