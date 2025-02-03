Delhi Elections 2025: AAP’s 15 Key Guarantees, What’s On Offer?

Arvind Kejriwal released the party's manifesto, where he promised the people of 15 major "Kejriwal ki guarantees."

Ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal released the party’s manifesto, where he promised the people of 15 major “Kejriwal ki guarantees” that target social welfare, employment, and infrastructure development in the national capital. The new manifesto has presented several ambitious ideas to ensure better living for its citizens.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Aam Aadmi Party leader addressed the press conference in Delhi, accompanied by Chief Minister of Delhi Atishi and party leaders Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia. “We minted this word ‘guarantee’ first in the country. After us, the BJP plundered that too. But the difference is, we deliver our guarantees and they don’t,” Kejriwal said, criticizing the BJP for pasting AAP’s governance model.

Main Promises of AAP’s 2025 Election Manifesto

1. Employment: AAP promises to focus on the creation of employment, which would provide strong job opportunities for the youth of the capital.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

2. Mahila Samman Yojana: This scheme will give women Rs 2,100 per month. It is intended to empower and support them financially.

3. Sanjeevani Yojana: AAP assures free healthcare to senior citizens by providing treatment free of cost through this initiative.

4. Waiver of Water Bills: The party promises to waive all outstanding “hiked” water bills, addressing concerns over rising utility costs.

5. Round-the-Clock Clean Drinking Water: AAP commits to providing continuous access to clean drinking water in every household across Delhi.

6. Cleaning of the Yamuna River: As part of its environmental agenda, AAP pledges to clean the polluted Yamuna River and upgrade its surrounding areas.

7. Dr. Ambedkar Scholarship Yojana: To support the education of Scheduled Caste (SC) students, AAP will offer scholarships to students who are going abroad for higher studies.

8. Free Bus Travel for Students: The AAP government will provide free bus travel and 50% discount on metro fares to ease their travel.

9. World-Class Roads: AAP will change the road infrastructure of Delhi into world-class, which will help in better connectivity and safety of commuters.

10. Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana: The manifesto also provides a provision for Rs 18,000 per month to be given to the priests and the Gurudwara Granthis considering it as their service.

11. Separate Electricity Meters for Tenants: The AAP has planned on installing separate electricity meters that will help ensure that tenants only pay for what they consume.

12. Modern Sewer System: AAP will modernize sewer infrastructure in Delhi, in turn improving sanitation and reducing health hazards due to an inefficient system.

13. Ration Cards for All: The party aims to provide ration cards to every citizen excluded from the system, which will ensure food security for all.

14. Safety to Auto and Cab Drivers: Rs 1 lakh for the daughter’s marriage along with Rs 10 lakh of insurance cover would be provided for the auto, taxi, e-rickshaw drivers. Additionally, free coaching would be available to their children.

15. Security aid to RWAs: RWAs will be assisted in hiring security guards to secure better safety conditions within the neighborhoods.

Sushil Gupta, AAP’s Haryana in-charge Chief and party MP, lauded Kejriwal’s leadership, pointing to the successful run of his scheme of free electricity, water supply, quality education, and the free bus journey for women during his tenure in Delhi. Gujarat also accused BJP of emulating AAP’s relief measures but failure to do deliver in the places they govern.

As Delhi heads into a high-stakes election on February 5, AAP’s manifesto places a significant emphasis on social welfare, improved public services, and environmental sustainability. With 699 candidates vying for 70 assembly seats, the results, to be declared on February 8, will shape the city’s political landscape for the next five years.

AAP is looking to continue its welfare and development-oriented governance model that has enjoyed considerable popularity over the years. The upcoming elections will likely test just how well AAP’s lofty promises sit with an electorate clamoring for better infrastructural and social amenity provision in the city.

ALSO READ: Delhi Elections 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Criticizes BJP and Election Commission In Press Conference