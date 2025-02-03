Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Delhi Elections 2025: AAP’s 15 Key Guarantees, What’s On Offer?

Arvind Kejriwal released the party's manifesto, where he promised the people of 15 major "Kejriwal ki guarantees."

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Delhi Elections 2025: AAP’s 15 Key Guarantees, What’s On Offer?


Ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal released the party’s manifesto, where he promised the people of 15 major “Kejriwal ki guarantees” that target social welfare, employment, and infrastructure development in the national capital. The new manifesto has presented several ambitious ideas to ensure better living for its citizens.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Aam Aadmi Party leader addressed the press conference in Delhi, accompanied by Chief Minister of Delhi Atishi and party leaders Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia. “We minted this word ‘guarantee’ first in the country. After us, the BJP plundered that too. But the difference is, we deliver our guarantees and they don’t,” Kejriwal said, criticizing the BJP for pasting AAP’s governance model.

Main Promises of AAP’s 2025 Election Manifesto

1. Employment: AAP promises to focus on the creation of employment, which would provide strong job opportunities for the youth of the capital.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

2. Mahila Samman Yojana: This scheme will give women Rs 2,100 per month. It is intended to empower and support them financially.

3. Sanjeevani Yojana: AAP assures free healthcare to senior citizens by providing treatment free of cost through this initiative.

4. Waiver of Water Bills: The party promises to waive all outstanding “hiked” water bills, addressing concerns over rising utility costs.

5. Round-the-Clock Clean Drinking Water: AAP commits to providing continuous access to clean drinking water in every household across Delhi.

6. Cleaning of the Yamuna River: As part of its environmental agenda, AAP pledges to clean the polluted Yamuna River and upgrade its surrounding areas.

7. Dr. Ambedkar Scholarship Yojana: To support the education of Scheduled Caste (SC) students, AAP will offer scholarships to students who are going abroad for higher studies.

8. Free Bus Travel for Students: The AAP government will provide free bus travel and 50% discount on metro fares to ease their travel.

9. World-Class Roads: AAP will change the road infrastructure of Delhi into world-class, which will help in better connectivity and safety of commuters.

10. Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana: The manifesto also provides a provision for Rs 18,000 per month to be given to the priests and the Gurudwara Granthis considering it as their service.

11. Separate Electricity Meters for Tenants: The AAP has planned on installing separate electricity meters that will help ensure that tenants only pay for what they consume.

12. Modern Sewer System: AAP will modernize sewer infrastructure in Delhi, in turn improving sanitation and reducing health hazards due to an inefficient system.

13. Ration Cards for All: The party aims to provide ration cards to every citizen excluded from the system, which will ensure food security for all.

14. Safety to Auto and Cab Drivers: Rs 1 lakh for the daughter’s marriage along with Rs 10 lakh of insurance cover would be provided for the auto, taxi, e-rickshaw drivers. Additionally, free coaching would be available to their children.

15. Security aid to RWAs: RWAs will be assisted in hiring security guards to secure better safety conditions within the neighborhoods.

Sushil Gupta, AAP’s Haryana in-charge Chief and party MP, lauded Kejriwal’s leadership, pointing to the successful run of his scheme of free electricity, water supply, quality education, and the free bus journey for women during his tenure in Delhi. Gujarat also accused BJP of emulating AAP’s relief measures but failure to do deliver in the places they govern.

As Delhi heads into a high-stakes election on February 5, AAP’s manifesto places a significant emphasis on social welfare, improved public services, and environmental sustainability. With 699 candidates vying for 70 assembly seats, the results, to be declared on February 8, will shape the city’s political landscape for the next five years.

AAP is looking to continue its welfare and development-oriented governance model that has enjoyed considerable popularity over the years. The upcoming elections will likely test just how well AAP’s lofty promises sit with an electorate clamoring for better infrastructural and social amenity provision in the city.

ALSO READ: Delhi Elections 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Criticizes BJP and Election Commission In Press Conference

Filed under

AAP's 15 Key Guarantees Delhi Elections 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Telegram Scam : Fake Profits And False Promises Via Fake Online Tasks

Telegram Scam : Fake Profits And False Promises Via Fake Online Tasks

From Sheila Dikshit’s Era To AAP’s Rule: A Detailed Comparison Of Delhi’s Leadership Transformation

From Sheila Dikshit’s Era To AAP’s Rule: A Detailed Comparison Of Delhi’s Leadership Transformation

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Defamation Case: Delhi High Court Summons Shashi Tharoor

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Defamation Case: Delhi High Court Summons Shashi Tharoor

Which Party Leads The Charge: How Many Ultra-Rich Candidates Are Running In The 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections?

Which Party Leads The Charge: How Many Ultra-Rich Candidates Are Running In The 2025 Delhi...

Delhi Election 2025 Primer: No. Of Candidates, Seats, Past Results And More

Delhi Election 2025 Primer: No. Of Candidates, Seats, Past Results And More

Entertainment

Grammys 2025: Chris Martin Pays Emotional Tribute To Liam Payne | Watch

Grammys 2025: Chris Martin Pays Emotional Tribute To Liam Payne | Watch

Karishma Mehta Opens Up About Freezing Her Eggs: ‘Been Meaning To Do This For A While’

Karishma Mehta Opens Up About Freezing Her Eggs: ‘Been Meaning To Do This For A

Lady Gaga Extends Support To Trans Community At The Grammys: Trans People Are Not Invisible

Lady Gaga Extends Support To Trans Community At The Grammys: Trans People Are Not Invisible

Did Taylor Swift Win A Grammy?

Did Taylor Swift Win A Grammy?

Why Did The Weeknd End His Grammys Boycott After Four Years? Singer Makes A Surprise Return To The Award Show

Why Did The Weeknd End His Grammys Boycott After Four Years? Singer Makes A Surprise

Lifestyle

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox