Delhi Elections 2025: Affidavits of 10 Key Candidates, Including Criminal Cases And Financial Details

As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, the affidavits filed by key candidates provide critical insights into their financial standing, criminal records, and educational qualifications. Here is a detailed breakdown of the affidavits of ten prominent candidates contesting from different constituencies in Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal (AAP) – New Delhi

Assets: Rs 4.24 crore

Rs 4.24 crore Liabilities: Nil

Nil Criminal Cases: 15

15 Education: B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering, IIT Kharagpur (1989)

B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering, IIT Kharagpur (1989) Income (ITR details): Self: Rs 7.21 lakh (2023-24), Rs 1.67 lakh (2022-23), Rs 1.62 lakh (2021-22), Rs 44.90 lakh (2020-21), Rs 1.57 lakh (2019-20) Spouse: Rs 14.10 lakh (2023-24), Rs 12.89 lakh (2022-23), Rs 11.59 lakh (2021-22), Rs 11.41 lakh (2020-21), Rs 10.47 lakh (2019-20)



Manish Sisodia (AAP) – Jangpura

Assets: Rs 1.42 crore

Rs 1.42 crore Liabilities: Rs 1.54 crore

Rs 1.54 crore Criminal Cases: 6

6 Education: Diploma in Journalism, Bhartiya Vidya Bhawan (1993)

Diploma in Journalism, Bhartiya Vidya Bhawan (1993) Income (ITR details): Self: Rs 11.95 lakh (2023-24), Rs 0 (2022-23), Rs 1.59 lakh (2021-22), Rs 1.16 lakh (2020-21), Rs 2.89 lakh (2019-20) Spouse: Rs 78,020 (2023-24)



Somnath Bharti (AAP) – Malviya Nagar

Assets: Rs 2.23 crore

Rs 2.23 crore Liabilities: Rs 15.06 lakh

Rs 15.06 lakh Criminal Cases: 5

5 Education: MSc (Maths), IIT Delhi (1997); LLB, Delhi University (2008)

MSc (Maths), IIT Delhi (1997); LLB, Delhi University (2008) Income (ITR details): Self: Rs 21.43 lakh (2022-23), Rs 5.80 lakh (2021-22), Rs 4.69 lakh (2020-21), Rs 3.15 lakh (1999-2000), Rs 6.40 lakh (2018-19)



Avadh Ojha (AAP) – Patparganj

Assets: Rs 8.59 crore

Rs 8.59 crore Liabilities: Rs 1.01 crore

Rs 1.01 crore Criminal Cases: 0

0 Education: Law Graduate, Lucknow University (2000)

Law Graduate, Lucknow University (2000) Income (ITR details): Self: Rs 4.86 crore (2023-24), Rs 3.59 crore (2022-23), Rs 87.37 lakh (2021-22), Rs 41.75 lakh (2020-21), Rs 29.38 lakh (2019-20)



Vijender Gupta (BJP) – Rohini

Assets: Rs 16.10 crore

Rs 16.10 crore Liabilities: Rs 98.17 lakh

Rs 98.17 lakh Criminal Cases: 4

4 Education: M.Com, Delhi University (1986)

M.Com, Delhi University (1986) Income (ITR details): Self: Rs 12.32 lakh (2023-24), Rs 13.39 lakh (2022-23), Rs 14.29 lakh (2021-22), Rs 14.00 lakh (2020-21), Rs 9.47 lakh (2019-20) Spouse: Rs 22.30 lakh (2023-24)



Atishi Marlena (AAP) – Kalkaji

Assets: Rs 1.41 crore

Rs 1.41 crore Liabilities: Nil

Nil Criminal Cases: 1

1 Education: MSc, University of Oxford (2006)

MSc, University of Oxford (2006) Income (ITR details): Self: Rs 5.20 lakh (2018-19) Spouse: Rs 3.71 lakh (2018-19)



Amanatullah Khan (AAP) – Okhla

Assets: Rs 3.93 crore

Rs 3.93 crore Liabilities: Nil

Nil Criminal Cases: 12

12 Education: 12th Pass, Jamia Millia Islamia (1992-93)

12th Pass, Jamia Millia Islamia (1992-93) Income (ITR details): Self: Rs 4.32 lakh (2018-19)



Satyender Kumar Jain (AAP) – Shakur Basti

Assets: Rs 8.07 crore

Rs 8.07 crore Liabilities: Rs 14.07 crore

Rs 14.07 crore Criminal Cases: 2

2 Education: Equivalent to B.Arch, Indian Institute of Architects (1991)

Equivalent to B.Arch, Indian Institute of Architects (1991) Income (ITR details): Self: Rs 1.75 lakh (2018-19) Spouse: Rs 1.79 lakh (2018-19)



Haroon Yusuf (INC) – Ballimaran

Assets: Rs 4.69 crore

Rs 4.69 crore Liabilities: Nil

Nil Criminal Cases: 0

0 Education: B.Com (Hons), Zakir Hussain College, Delhi University (1977)

B.Com (Hons), Zakir Hussain College, Delhi University (1977) Income (ITR details): Self: Rs 6.11 lakh (2018-19) Spouse: Rs 5.62 lakh (2018-19)



Ariba Khan (INC) – Okhla

Assets: Rs 21.11 lakh

Rs 21.11 lakh Liabilities: Nil

Nil Criminal Cases: 1

1 Education: B.Ed, Jamia Millia Islamia (2019)

B.Ed, Jamia Millia Islamia (2019) Income (ITR details): Self: Rs 0 (No ITR filed)



This breakdown highlights the financial status, legal history, and educational backgrounds of key contestants in the upcoming elections. As voters analyze these details, transparency and accountability remain crucial factors in their decision-making process.

