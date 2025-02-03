Home
Delhi Elections 2025: Affidavits of 10 Key Candidates, Including Criminal Cases And Financial Details

As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, the affidavits filed by key candidates provide critical insights into their financial standing, criminal records, and educational qualifications.

Delhi Elections 2025: Affidavits of 10 Key Candidates, Including Criminal Cases And Financial Details


As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, the affidavits filed by key candidates provide critical insights into their financial standing, criminal records, and educational qualifications. Here is a detailed breakdown of the affidavits of ten prominent candidates contesting from different constituencies in Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal (AAP) – New Delhi

  • Assets: Rs 4.24 crore
  • Liabilities: Nil
  • Criminal Cases: 15
  • Education: B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering, IIT Kharagpur (1989)
  • Income (ITR details):
    • Self: Rs 7.21 lakh (2023-24), Rs 1.67 lakh (2022-23), Rs 1.62 lakh (2021-22), Rs 44.90 lakh (2020-21), Rs 1.57 lakh (2019-20)
    • Spouse: Rs 14.10 lakh (2023-24), Rs 12.89 lakh (2022-23), Rs 11.59 lakh (2021-22), Rs 11.41 lakh (2020-21), Rs 10.47 lakh (2019-20)

Manish Sisodia (AAP) – Jangpura

  • Assets: Rs 1.42 crore
  • Liabilities: Rs 1.54 crore
  • Criminal Cases: 6
  • Education: Diploma in Journalism, Bhartiya Vidya Bhawan (1993)
  • Income (ITR details):
    • Self: Rs 11.95 lakh (2023-24), Rs 0 (2022-23), Rs 1.59 lakh (2021-22), Rs 1.16 lakh (2020-21), Rs 2.89 lakh (2019-20)
    • Spouse: Rs 78,020 (2023-24)

Somnath Bharti (AAP) – Malviya Nagar

  • Assets: Rs 2.23 crore
  • Liabilities: Rs 15.06 lakh
  • Criminal Cases: 5
  • Education: MSc (Maths), IIT Delhi (1997); LLB, Delhi University (2008)
  • Income (ITR details):
    • Self: Rs 21.43 lakh (2022-23), Rs 5.80 lakh (2021-22), Rs 4.69 lakh (2020-21), Rs 3.15 lakh (1999-2000), Rs 6.40 lakh (2018-19)

Avadh Ojha (AAP) – Patparganj

  • Assets: Rs 8.59 crore
  • Liabilities: Rs 1.01 crore
  • Criminal Cases: 0
  • Education: Law Graduate, Lucknow University (2000)
  • Income (ITR details):
    • Self: Rs 4.86 crore (2023-24), Rs 3.59 crore (2022-23), Rs 87.37 lakh (2021-22), Rs 41.75 lakh (2020-21), Rs 29.38 lakh (2019-20)

Vijender Gupta (BJP) – Rohini

  • Assets: Rs 16.10 crore
  • Liabilities: Rs 98.17 lakh
  • Criminal Cases: 4
  • Education: M.Com, Delhi University (1986)
  • Income (ITR details):
    • Self: Rs 12.32 lakh (2023-24), Rs 13.39 lakh (2022-23), Rs 14.29 lakh (2021-22), Rs 14.00 lakh (2020-21), Rs 9.47 lakh (2019-20)
    • Spouse: Rs 22.30 lakh (2023-24)

Atishi Marlena (AAP) – Kalkaji

  • Assets: Rs 1.41 crore
  • Liabilities: Nil
  • Criminal Cases: 1
  • Education: MSc, University of Oxford (2006)
  • Income (ITR details):
    • Self: Rs 5.20 lakh (2018-19)
    • Spouse: Rs 3.71 lakh (2018-19)

Amanatullah Khan (AAP) – Okhla

  • Assets: Rs 3.93 crore
  • Liabilities: Nil
  • Criminal Cases: 12
  • Education: 12th Pass, Jamia Millia Islamia (1992-93)
  • Income (ITR details):
    • Self: Rs 4.32 lakh (2018-19)

Satyender Kumar Jain (AAP) – Shakur Basti

  • Assets: Rs 8.07 crore
  • Liabilities: Rs 14.07 crore
  • Criminal Cases: 2
  • Education: Equivalent to B.Arch, Indian Institute of Architects (1991)
  • Income (ITR details):
    • Self: Rs 1.75 lakh (2018-19)
    • Spouse: Rs 1.79 lakh (2018-19)

Haroon Yusuf (INC) – Ballimaran

  • Assets: Rs 4.69 crore
  • Liabilities: Nil
  • Criminal Cases: 0
  • Education: B.Com (Hons), Zakir Hussain College, Delhi University (1977)
  • Income (ITR details):
    • Self: Rs 6.11 lakh (2018-19)
    • Spouse: Rs 5.62 lakh (2018-19)

Ariba Khan (INC) – Okhla

  • Assets: Rs 21.11 lakh
  • Liabilities: Nil
  • Criminal Cases: 1
  • Education: B.Ed, Jamia Millia Islamia (2019)
  • Income (ITR details):
    • Self: Rs 0 (No ITR filed)

This breakdown highlights the financial status, legal history, and educational backgrounds of key contestants in the upcoming elections. As voters analyze these details, transparency and accountability remain crucial factors in their decision-making process.

Also Read: Delhi Election 2025 Primer: No. Of Candidates, Seats, Past Results And More

