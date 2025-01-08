Delhi Elections 2025: All You Need T Know About The Delhi Polls

The 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections are shaping up to be a fierce contest as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress prepare for the capital’s critical electoral battle.

The 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections are shaping up to be a fierce contest as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress prepare for the capital’s critical electoral battle. With polls expected to take place in February, political strategies, candidate announcements, and campaign promises have already started dominating the headlines. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar stated, “Today at 2 pm we will announce the Delhi assembly election schedule. All announcements will be made at the press conference…”

Delhi Election Timeline and Format

The current 70-member Assembly’s tenure will expire on February 23, necessitating the election of a new legislative assembly. As per historical precedent, Delhi’s assembly elections are traditionally held in a single phase, and the 2025 elections are expected to follow the same format.

AAP’s Dominance and Growing Challenges in Delhi

Since 2015, the AAP has maintained a stronghold in Delhi, securing consecutive resounding victories. In the 2020 Assembly elections, AAP won 62 out of 70 seats, leaving BJP with 8 and Congress with none. However, the 2025 elections bring new challenges for AAP, including anti-incumbency sentiments, allegations of corruption, and a potential revival of Congress.

In the past, AAP’s grassroots outreach through welfare schemes such as free electricity, water, and education was a game-changer. This year, the party plans to counter negative perceptions by reinforcing similar initiatives while addressing criticisms.

Candidate Announcements: AAP and BJP Gear Up

AAP’s First List of Candidates

On November 21, 2024, AAP revealed its first list of 11 candidates, covering key constituencies such as:

Kirari: Anil Jha

Chhatarpur: Brahm Singh Tanwar

Rohtas Nagar: Sarita Singh

Matiala: Sumesh Shokeen

AAP’s candidate selection strategy prioritizes winnability. “Most of the candidates have been actively working with the AAP at the grassroots level and were selected based on feedback from the people of Delhi,” said Gopal Rai, the AAP’s Delhi convenor. The party has also made tough decisions by dropping several sitting MLAs and fielding fresh faces, including some who defected from BJP and Congress.

BJP’s First List of Candidates

The BJP released its initial list of 29 candidates on January 4, 2025. Key names include:

New Delhi: Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma

Kalkaji: Ramesh Bidhuri

Malviya Nagar: Satish Upadhyay

Bijwasan: Kailash Gahlot

“New Delhi will witness the most high-profile contest as Parvesh Verma goes head-to-head with former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal,” a BJP spokesperson remarked. The BJP’s strategy focuses on energizing its campaign with younger leaders and fresh candidates.

Campaign Promises: Welfare vs Development

AAP’s Welfare Initiatives

AAP has announced several new programs to solidify its voter base. Among these is the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna, offering ₹1,000 monthly assistance to women aged 18 to 60, with a pledge to increase it to ₹2,100 after the elections.

Additionally, for auto drivers—a crucial constituency in AAP’s early success—Arvind Kejriwal has promised ₹10 lakh in life insurance and ₹5 lakh in accident insurance. “Auto drivers were instrumental in our first victory, and I trust they will rally for us again,” Kejriwal said during a visit to an auto driver’s family in New Kondli.

BJP’s Focus on Leadership and Infrastructure

The BJP’s campaign emphasizes leadership change and infrastructure development. Senior leaders like Baijayant Panda and Virendra Sachdeva are leading efforts to position BJP as a credible alternative to AAP.

AAP, however, has raised concerns about alleged irregularities in voter list updates in the New Delhi constituency. In a letter to the district electoral officer, Arvind Kejriwal alleged suspicious changes that could impact the election outcome. The BJP has dismissed these allegations as “baseless and politically motivated,” asserting that voter list updates are standard administrative procedures.

Rising Voter Engagement

Delhi has witnessed a surge in voter engagement ahead of the elections. The Chief Electoral Officer’s office reported that 800,000 new voters have been added to the electoral rolls over the past year, with another 500,000 applications under processing. As of January 22, 2024, the total number of registered voters in Delhi has risen from 14.7 million to 15.5 million.

Congress Seeks Revival In Delhi

After a decade of decline, Congress is aiming to regain its traditional vote bank, including Dalits, Muslims, and residents of unauthorized colonies. Political analysts suggest that a Congress resurgence could split votes, potentially impacting AAP’s prospects.

What’s at Stake for Each Party In Delhi?

For AAP, retaining at least 50 seats is critical to counter allegations of corruption and maintain its image as a transparent and people-focused party. The BJP views these elections as an opportunity to make significant inroads in Delhi, while Congress aims to stage a comeback and reestablish its presence in the capital.