Monday, February 3, 2025
Delhi Elections 2025: Amit Shah To Address Key Rallies As BJP Intensifies Election Campaign

Amit Shah will visit the Bijwasan Assembly constituency at 2:30 PM to address a gathering at Dada Dev Ground in Raj Nagar, Mehrauli. The final public gathering of the day will be in the Dwarka Assembly constituency at 3:30 PM.

Delhi Elections 2025: Amit Shah To Address Key Rallies As BJP Intensifies Election Campaign


In the last stretch of Delhi election campaigns 2025, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be leading a string of high-profile rallies across Delhi today. These public gatherings are scheduled to be held in some of the key constituencies as the party aims to connect with voters and drive home its message just days ahead of the elections on February 5.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has already addressed a significant rally in the Jangpura Assembly constituency at Bhagwan Nagar Market this morning that began on 11:30 AM. Following this, Shah will visit the Bijwasan Assembly constituency at 2:30 PM to address a gathering at Dada Dev Ground in Raj Nagar, Mehrauli. The final public gathering of the day will be in the Dwarka Assembly constituency at 3:30 PM, at Ram Leela Ground, Durga Park, Najafgarh. These rallies are part of a series of road shows organized by the Delhi BJP to engage with voters and strengthen the party’s campaign ahead of the elections.

Earlier in the week, Shah addressed a rally in Rohini where he criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for failing to fulfill key promises, accusing them of indulging in “lies, deceit, and fraud.” He pointed out the party’s unfulfilled promises, including the closure of liquor vends in residential areas, cleaning the Yamuna River, and doubling hospital beds. Shah also criticized Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, questioning his claims about the BJP poisoning the Yamuna water, and stated that no Delhiite believes such accusations.

As the election campaign heats up, BJP has been focusing on highlighting its commitment to national development, good governance, and infrastructure improvements. Amit Shah, during his previous rallies, strongly criticized the AAP government’s performance, accusing them of failing to deliver on promises made to the people of Delhi. Shah described AAP as a party that is “accustomed to speaking lies, lies, and nothing but lies.deceit, fraud”, citing such false promises like it would shut all liquor vends in residential areas, clean Yamuna, increase hospital bed.

Shah further attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, challenging his credibility and questioning his claims that the BJP was responsible for contaminating Yamuna water. Shah said that no Delhiite believed such accusations and emphasized that AAP had repeatedly broken its promises.

As February 5 draws closer, Delhi voters will have a very crucial choice to make over who will be in charge of the national capital for the next five years. The election will finally come to a close on February 8, 2025, with all three parties scrambling to bring out as much support as possible and present an appealing case to voters for the future of Delhi.

ALSO READ: Delhi Elections 2025: What Does The National Capital Want?

 

Filed under

amit shah Delhi Elections 2025

