Delhi Elections 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Criticizes BJP and Election Commission In Press Conference

In a press conference held earlier today, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal harshly criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Election Commission of India (ECI) for alleged hooliganism and misconduct during the ongoing Delhi Assembly elections. Kejriwal raised concerns over the safety of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers and the lack of action from law enforcement, accusing both the BJP and the Election Commission of turning a blind eye to the violence.

Arvind Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Encouraging Violence

Kejriwal began his address by alleging that BJP workers were involved in attacks on AAP supporters. He pointed out that AAP workers were being attacked while their campaign materials were being seized. “Workers attacked, cops mute spectators,” Kejriwal stated, stressing that law enforcement was either unwilling or unable to stop the violence.

The Chief Minister went on to highlight that BJP goons were responsible for preventing the police from taking action. “Who’s the goon stopping cops from acting?” he asked, expressing frustration over the lack of enforcement of law and order during the election period.

Journalists and AAP Workers Under Attack

In a disturbing revelation, Kejriwal mentioned that journalists had also been targeted during the election campaign. “Journalists attacked near Parl, EC HQ,” he said, drawing attention to the risks faced by members of the media in carrying out their duties. This, he argued, was indicative of a larger environment of intimidation and fear during the elections.

Moreover, Kejriwal claimed that AAP workers were being openly threatened and harassed. “AAP workers being attacked & threatened openly,” he noted, condemning the climate of violence and intimidation surrounding the elections.

Election Commission’s Inaction

Kejriwal also took aim at the Election Commission of India, accusing the body of failing to act against BJP’s alleged misconduct. He claimed that the Commission had effectively surrendered to the BJP, rendering it ineffective. “It feels like the EC doesn’t exist,” Kejriwal stated. He argued that the Election Commission had failed to ensure a free and fair election.

The Chief Minister also said that the Election Commission’s inaction made it “as good as non-existent.” He criticized the EC for allowing the BJP to carry out such acts with impunity. “ECI has surrendered in front of BJP,” he said, further emphasizing the Commission’s lack of authority during this critical time.

A Call for the Protection of Democracy

In his final remarks, Kejriwal urged the Election Commission to act in defense of Indian democracy. “EC mustn’t mortgage Indian democracy,” he said, warning against any compromises that could undermine the fairness and integrity of the electoral process. His comments reflected the heightened tension and concerns surrounding the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

As the election campaign heats up, Kejriwal’s accusations against the BJP and the Election Commission signal a critical moment in the political landscape of Delhi. The allegations of violence, intimidation, and electoral misconduct will likely remain a focal point in the final weeks leading up to the elections.