Delhi Elections 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Predicts Results, ‘AAP May Get…..’

Arvind Kejriwal has set an ambitious target for AAP in the 2025 Delhi elections, predicting a sweeping victory. As the capital gears up for the polls, women voters emerge as a decisive force in shaping the outcome.

Delhi Election Results 2025: Arvind Kejriwal, the chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and former chief minister of Delhi, has expressed confidence in his party’s prospects in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections scheduled for February 5. According to Kejriwal’s prediction, AAP could secure 55 of the 70 assembly seats in the national capital.

In a post on X, Kejriwal urged voters to turn out in large numbers, emphasizing the role of women in the electoral process.

Appeal to Women Voters

Kejriwal highlighted the influence of women voters in past elections and called on them to ensure a strong AAP victory. “But if women put in a lot of effort – everyone should go out to vote and convince the men in their house to vote for Aam Aadmi Party – then it can get more than 60 seats,” he wrote.

During a roadshow in the Kalka Ji assembly constituency on Monday, Kejriwal reinforced his appeal. “I request my mothers and sisters to convince the male members of their families that there is nothing in the BJP,” he said.

Women Voters a Key Demographic for AAP in Delhi Elections 2025

Women have historically played a crucial role in AAP’s electoral success. A Lokniti-CSDS survey from the 2020 Delhi assembly elections showed that more women voted for AAP than for the BJP and Congress.

The survey revealed that AAP secured 60% of the women’s vote share in 2020, compared to 43% of male voters. Meanwhile, the BJP received 35% of the women’s vote and 43% of the male vote. The Congress secured only 3% of the women’s vote and 5% of the male vote.

Delhi Elections 2025: Key Details

Delhi will head to the polls on Wednesday, February 5, with a total of 1,55,37,634 registered voters set to cast their ballots to elect their representatives. A total of 699 candidates are in the fray.

The counting of votes and the declaration of results are scheduled for February 8.

AAP has been the dominant political force in Delhi over the past two elections. In 2015, the party won a historic 67 out of 70 seats, leaving only three for the BJP and none for the Congress. In 2020, AAP continued its strong performance, winning 62 seats, while the BJP secured eight. Congress once again failed to win a single seat.

