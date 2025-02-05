Home
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Delhi Elections 2025: As Of 3 PM, Voter Turnout Was Recorded At 46.55%

As of 3 pm, the voter turnout was recorded at 46.55%, a rise from the 33.31% recorded at 1 pm. Voting began at 7 am this morning, with only 8.10% having voted by 9 am.

Delhi Elections 2025: As Of 3 PM, Voter Turnout Was Recorded At 46.55%


The Delhi Assembly elections on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, have so far witnessed heavy participation from the voters of the national capital, with a marked rise in voter turnout as the day progressed. As of 3 pm, the voter turnout was recorded at 46.55%, a rise from the 33.31% recorded at 1 pm. Voting began at 7 am this morning, with only 8.10% having voted by 9 am. This rise in participation reflects the increasing public interest as the high-stakes election draws to a close, with voting scheduled to continue until 6 pm.

A total of 699 candidates are contesting elections across 70 constituencies of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, but the result will be very significant for the politics of the city in the coming days. Among the three, the Aam Aadmi Party, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Congress party are the front-runners in this election. The AAP seeks to gain its third consecutive term in the power house, whereas the BJP wishes to defeat Kejriwal and come back again. Since the Congress is out of power for a significant amount of time, they have the hopes to gain the good times once more.
Security and Surveillance for Smooth Election Process

Security arrangements in all parts of the city have been heightened so as to make way for smooth polling and secure all voters. In Delhi, hundreds of paramilitary personnel are placed at strategic places across various locations, besides a drone watching from above all these polling stations, to avoid untoward incidents at polling stations to ensure voters were able to exercise their right unobstructed.

The security forces have also been charged with maintaining law and order during the voting process, paying special attention to sensitive areas. This high level of preparedness is crucial in maintaining the integrity of the electoral process, particularly given the high-stakes nature of the election.

The Delhi Assembly election for 2020 had a voter turnout of 62.82%, slightly less than the last election but yet a significant representation. The maximum turnout was observed in Ballimaran with 71.6% and the minimum in Delhi Cantonment at 45.4%. AAP gained the highest seat count of 62, whereas BJP got 8 and Congress could not gain even one.

ALSO READ: Delhi Elections 2025: Voter Turnout Reaches 33.16% Till 1 PM

 

Delhi Elections 2025

