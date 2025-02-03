Delhi Elections 2025: Ashwini Vaishnaw Criticises AAP; Says Time To Set Delhi Free Of ‘Extremely Poor’ Governance

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing it of providing extremely poor governance in the national capital.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing it of providing extremely poor governance in the national capital. As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, Vaishnaw urged citizens to come out in large numbers to vote on February 5 and put an end to what he described as the misrule of the AAP government.

Door-to-Door Campaigning to Urge Voters

During his door-to-door campaign in the Paharganj area near Panchkuian Road, Vaishnaw interacted with residents and encouraged them to participate actively in the electoral process. Stressing the importance of the upcoming polls, he said, “We are at a crucial stage. Everyone has seen how Kejriwal, with his extremely poor governance, has pushed this beautiful city of Delhi into serious problems. Now, the time has come to free ourselves from this and take Delhi forward.”

The Information and Broadcasting Minister emphasized that voter turnout would be crucial in bringing about change in Delhi’s administration. “It is essential that on election day (Feb 5), everyone remembers to step out by 8 am and also encourage others to go out and vote,” he said. Vaishnaw, a former bureaucrat turned politician, highlighted the significance of public participation in shaping the future of the capital city.

BJP’s Intensified Campaign for Delhi Elections

With the elections just around the corner, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has deployed several senior leaders, including Union ministers and chief ministers, to campaign extensively in Delhi. The party aims to garner widespread support and challenge the Kejriwal government, which has been in power since 2015.

On Sunday, several chief ministers from BJP-ruled states addressed election rallies across the capital. Among them were Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. Their presence marked BJP’s aggressive push to sway voters ahead of the crucial assembly polls.

Top Leaders Join the Election Campaign

As part of the BJP’s high-profile election strategy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also addressed separate rallies in Delhi. Their speeches focused on the party’s vision for the city, promising better governance, infrastructure development, and solutions to the issues faced by the residents.

With just days left for the elections, the political atmosphere in Delhi has become highly charged. The BJP is making significant efforts to present itself as a strong alternative to the AAP government, which it accuses of failing to address key challenges such as pollution, water supply issues, and corruption.

As campaigning intensifies, all eyes are on February 5, when voters will decide the future of Delhi’s governance.