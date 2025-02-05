Delhi Elections 2025: Bansuri Swaraj Urges Says, ‘I Want Double Engine Ki Sarkaar Ka Jalwa’

On the day of the Delhi Assembly elections, senior BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj spoke to NewsX, urging the people of Delhi to come out in large numbers and exercise their democratic rights.

“This is a festival of democracy. I sincerely request every Delhiite to participate and cast their valuable vote. Only then can we ensure that our national capital becomes a shining example of a developed nation. It’s crucial for everyone to use their democratic rights today for a better future,” Bansuri said.

A Vision for a Double-Engine Government

When asked about the key issues in her mind while casting her vote, Bansuri Swaraj expressed her desire for a “double-engine government”—a reference to the BJP’s strategy of aligning state and central governments for faster development.

“I want to see the impact of a double-engine government in Delhi as well. It’s the best way to ensure growth and prosperity for the capital,” she added.

Swaraj emphasized that a vote today is a step toward making Delhi a more developed and progressive capital city.

