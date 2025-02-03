Delhi Elections 2025: BJP Leader Sambit Patra Says AAP Patronage Aiding Illegal Bangladeshi Influx In Delhi

A recent report by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has revealed a significant rise in illegal migration from Bangladesh and Myanmar, leading to drastic changes in Delhi’s socio-political and economic landscape.

A recent report by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has revealed a significant rise in illegal migration from Bangladesh and Myanmar, leading to drastic changes in Delhi’s socio-political and economic landscape. The report highlights how this influx has resulted in a notable increase in the Muslim population, strained the city’s economy, and contributed to the growth of criminal networks.

In a press conference held earlier today by BJP leader Sambit Patra ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, he addressed the JNU report and stated that the massive rampant influx of illegal immigrants has been straining Delhi’s socio-economic fabric. Patra referred to the 114-page document, shedding light on how political patronage has enabled this migration and the severe consequences it has had on the capital city.

He addressed the key points that were highlighted in the report, including a notable rise in the Muslim population in the capital city, which has largely altered Delhi’s demography. He also blamed the AAP patronage for the Bangladeshi influx and housing the illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the national capital. He further appealed to the people of Delhi to be extremely careful when they go to cast their votes on February 5, 2025

Illegal Migration Changing Delhi’s Demographics

The report by JNU, titled Illegal Immigrants to Delhi: Analysing SAnalyzingomic and Political Consequences, emphasizes that unchecked migration has led to demographic shifts, particularly in areas like Seelampur, Rohini, Zakir Nagar, Jamia Nagar, Mustafabad, Jafrabad, Sultanpuri, Dwarka, and Govindpuri. According to the study, the influx of undocumented Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants has led to overcrowding, unplanned urban development, and increased pressure on basic resources such as water, electricity, healthcare, and education.

“Illegal immigration to Delhi has significantly altered the city’s demographic landscape, with a large influx of migrants from neighboring countries like Bangladesh and Myanmar. These migrants often settle in overcrowded neighborhoods… where they strain resources and disrupt local social cohesion,” the report states.

The study draws parallels with a similar investigation by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in Mumbai, which revealed comparable patterns of illegal migration altering the city’s social and economic structures.

Political Patronage and Economic Challenges

One of the most concerning findings of the JNU report is the role of political patronage in facilitating illegal migration. The study claims that political entities and their allies assist illegal immigrants in acquiring fake voter IDs, thus compromising the integrity of the electoral system.

Additionally, the report highlights how the presence of undocumented migrants has worsened economic conditions in Delhi. The migrants, working primarily in low-wage sectors such as construction, domestic work, and informal markets, have intensified job competition, driving wages down.

“Their participation in informal markets has driven wages down, while their exclusion from the tax system burdens the city’s legitimate workforce,” the report notes. Furthermore, unauthorized settlements contribute to urban expansion, environmental degradation, and increasing strain on public services.

Networks Facilitating Illegal Immigration

The JNU study details how illegal migrants enter India with the assistance of brokers, agents, and religious preachers. These informal networks not only help them cross borders but also provide fake identification documents, enabling them to access housing, jobs, and even government benefits.

“Migrants often rely on informal networks, including brokers, agents, and religious preachers, to secure housing and jobs, perpetuating cycles of illegal immigration,” the report states.

This process allows illegal settlements to flourish, worsening infrastructure issues in Delhi. The creation of fake IDs further undermines the legal system and poses a threat to national security, as these undocumented individuals remain untraceable to law enforcement.

Increase in Criminal Activities

Beyond economic and social concerns, the study warns of the growing criminal networks linked to illegal migration. The steady influx of migrants has reportedly contributed to smuggling, document forgery, and human trafficking. These activities are fueled by informal networks that operate across state lines, making it difficult for authorities to intervene effectively.

Law enforcement agencies have intensified their crackdown on illegal settlements, but the process is often hindered by bureaucratic challenges and political opposition. “Unauthorized settlements by illegal immigrants have led to the proliferation of slums and unplanned colonies, causing immense pressure on Delhi’s already overstretched infrastructure, including housing, sanitation, and water supply,” the report warns.

Despite efforts to deport illegal migrants, legal and administrative obstacles delay the process, allowing these settlements to expand. The report calls for stricter immigration laws and better border security measures to prevent further influx.

JNU Report: A Growing Concern for Delhi

The JNU report serves as a wake-up call, urging authorities to address the growing issue of illegal migration before it leads to irreversible changes in Delhi’s socio-economic fabric. The strain on public services, declining job opportunities, and rising criminal activities are clear indicators that immediate action is required.

With political patronage allegedly playing a role in enabling this migration, the report stresses the need for a transparent electoral process and stricter enforcement of immigration laws. Unless measures are taken to curb illegal migration, Delhi could face long-term consequences that may be difficult to reverse.

The findings echo similar concerns raised in other cities like Mumbai, pointing to a nationwide challenge that requires urgent attention. Authorities and policymakers must work together to balance humanitarian concerns with national security and economic stability, ensuring a fair and lawful system for all residents of the city.