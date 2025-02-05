Delhi Elections 2025: BJP Leader Virendra Sachdeva Urges Citizens To Vote for Change

BJP leader Virendra Sachdeva made a strong appeal to voters in Delhi, urging them to step out and vote for a corruption-free, progressive city under the leadership of a “double-engine government.”

BJP leader Virendra Sachdeva made a strong appeal to voters in Delhi, urging them to step out and vote for a corruption-free, progressive city under the leadership of a “double-engine government.” Speaking exclusively to NewsX, Sachdeva emphasized the need for change and highlighted key issues faced by the residents of Delhi.

“Delhi wants change this time. I urge everyone to come out and cast their vote. Let’s build a better Delhi with a double-engine government and make our city corruption-free. Vote against the issues of dirty sewage, contaminated water, and rising electricity prices,” Sachdeva said.

Accusations of Violence and Corruption

Virendra Sachdeva also accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of indulging in violence and unethical practices during the elections.

“AAP has resorted to hooliganism in Delhi. Yesterday, in Laxmi Nagar, our Purvanchali sister Vibha Jha was assaulted. An FIR has been registered, and all three attackers were AAP goons,” he alleged.

Sachdeva didn’t hold back on corruption charges either, referring to a recent controversy involving AAP leader Atishi.

“Atishi’s associate was caught with ₹5 lakh in cash. The person arrested works in the education department. If AAP wants to win elections through hooliganism and liquor money, the people of Delhi will give them a fitting response,” he said.

Call for a Corruption-Free Delhi

Concluding his remarks, Sachdeva expressed confidence that the voters would reject AAP’s politics and choose a government focused on development and integrity.

“The people of Delhi will not tolerate this kind of governance anymore. This election will bring change, and the public will answer through their votes,” he added.

As polling continues in Delhi, the battle between BJP and AAP remains intense, with leaders from both sides making last-minute appeals to sway voters.

