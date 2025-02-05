Delhi Elections 2025: BJP To Reclaim Power After 26 Years, AAP Fights To Keep Its Stronghold – What’s At Stake?

As Delhi wrapped up the polling process for the highly anticipated 2025 Assembly elections on February 5, all eyes are now on the results set to be declared on February 8. The election campaign witnessed intense competition among the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a resurgent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress, raising the crucial […]

As Delhi wrapped up the polling process for the highly anticipated 2025 Assembly elections on February 5, all eyes are now on the results set to be declared on February 8. The election campaign witnessed intense competition among the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a resurgent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress, raising the crucial question—can BJP stage a remarkable comeback after 26 years, or will AAP retain its stronghold in the national capital?

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The latest exit poll predictions indicate a potential landslide victory for BJP. Various agencies have released their forecasts, with seat projections suggesting the party is poised for a significant win, marking a possible end to AAP’s dominance in Delhi.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Historic Challenge for BJP

The BJP is pushing hard to return to power in Delhi, a city it last governed in 1993-1998. During its brief tenure, the party was led by Madan Lal Khurana, Sahib Singh Verma, and Sushma Swaraj, and has been out of power ever since. This election marks its most vigorous attempt yet to reclaim control over the city, riding high on the wave of “Parivartan” (change). The BJP has been vocal in its criticism of Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP, accusing the Chief Minister and his party of corruption, with allegations including the Sheesh Mahal scandal and the liquor scam. BJP leaders believe this is their best chance to end AAP’s dominance and bring about change in Delhi governance.

The BJP’s candidates, including several high-profile leaders like Ramesh Bidhuri, Arvinder Singh Lovely, and others from Congress and AAP who have switched parties, have been campaigning hard across the city. With exit polls indicating a strong showing of 39-45 seats, the BJP is confident about its prospects.

AAP: Defending Its Hold on Delhi

On the flip side, AAP remains resolute in defending its governance record, emphasizing the achievements of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his tenure. AAP’s campaign has focused on its core promises of quality healthcare, education, and welfare schemes, including a Rs 2,100 monthly honorarium for eligible women in Delhi. Kejriwal’s slogan “Phir Layenge Kejriwal” (We’ll Bring Kejriwal Again) highlights the party’s commitment to governance, and the leadership has consistently urged voters to prioritize “work over abusive politics”, countering the BJP’s negative campaigning.

Despite the corruption charges levied against AAP, Kejriwal’s appeal among the electorate remains strong, especially with his party’s promises of tangible benefits to the common man. As Kejriwal defends his seat in New Delhi, a high-stakes battleground against Parvesh Verma of the BJP and Sandeep Dikshit of Congress, the outcome of this contest will set the tone for the rest of the election.

Key Constituencies and the Tight Race

The New Delhi constituency is undoubtedly one of the most crucial battlegrounds, with Kejriwal, Verma, and Dikshit contesting. Kejriwal’s personal image is closely linked to this seat, and his defeat here would be a significant blow to AAP’s dominance. Similarly, Kalkaji has seen intense campaigning, with Atishi of AAP facing off against BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri.

Both parties have been accusing each other of voter manipulation, with AAP alleging the BJP is trying to erase its supporters’ names from voter lists, while BJP accuses AAP of supporting illegal immigration to bolster its voter base. These disputes over voter lists have added fuel to the fire in this already heated contest.

Congress: A Long Road to Recovery

While the BJP and AAP engage in a direct battle for supremacy, Congress is working to regain its foothold in Delhi after years of declining influence. The party, which ruled the city for multiple terms before AAP’s rise, is fielding prominent figures like Devender Yadav and Alka Lamba in a bid to recover lost ground. Congress’s welfare schemes for women, including a Rs 2,500 monthly allowance, aim to attract women voters and make a strong statement ahead of the elections.

However, despite these efforts, exit polls predict a tough road for Congress, with the party only expected to win 0-2 seats. It seems that Congress’s battle is not so much against BJP or AAP but rather about staying relevant in a city where its political fortunes have declined in recent years.

The Stakes for Delhi’s Future

As Delhi braces for the vote count on February 8, the results will have far-reaching consequences, not only for the city but also for the national political landscape. The BJP, despite being the underdog, is hopeful that it can break AAP’s winning streak in Delhi, which has seen the party clinch a landslide victory in 2015 and 2020. For AAP, the stakes are high in retaining its position as the party of change and governance in the capital, while Congress looks to overcome its past failures and re-enter the political arena.

With the future of Delhi hanging in the balance, all eyes are on the final outcome, and the city’s voters have once again made their voices heard in what is set to be one of the most consequential elections in recent memory.