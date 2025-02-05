Delhi Elections 2025: BJP’s Manjinder Singh Sirsa Responds To Atishi’s Remarks On ‘Gundagardi’

Rajouri Garden BJP candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa expressed confidence about the party’s success in the ongoing Delhi Assembly elections. Speaking to NewsX, Sirsa described the upcoming change in Delhi as a significant moment for the city’s transformation.

“It’s a matter of great joy that we are part of this change. A government is coming to Delhi that will provide clean water, fresh air, a clean Yamuna, new roads, and a city that truly resembles a world-class capital,” Sirsa said.

Responding to Atishi’s Remarks on ‘Gundagardi’

When asked about AAP leader Atishi’s comment that “Gundagardi haaregi, Delhi jeetegi”, Sirsa agreed but turned the accusation toward AAP.

“Atishi ji is absolutely right. How can a government of goons win? This is a government where a chief secretary and MPs have been beaten, where women parliamentarians were attacked, where people were handed drugs and liquor flowed freely. Such a government cannot win. Even the people are tired of it—this is why BJP will come to power,” Sirsa remarked.

Focus on Women’s Safety and Welfare

Sirsa highlighted that women voters in Delhi will reject the current government due to its failures.

“Women won’t support them. Their children have suffered, drinking dirty water and staying up till 3 a.m. waiting for it. This time, they will vote for change,” he asserted.

‘Loot of Punjab Will Backfire’: Sirsa on Arvind Kejriwal

Sirsa also accused Arvind Kejriwal of looting Punjab’s resources and warned that he would soon face backlash from Punjab’s citizens.

“Right now, Delhiites are answering, but very soon, even the people of Punjab will respond,” he said.

BJP Confident of Winning Majority

On the expected seat tally, Sirsa predicted a comfortable majority for the BJP.

“We are expecting to win around 52 to 56 seats,” he said confidently.

As Delhi gears up for the election results, BJP leaders are optimistic that a “double-engine government” will soon lead the national capital toward progress and development.

