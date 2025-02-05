Home
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Delhi Elections 2025: CM Atishi Accuses Delhi Police Of Supporting BJP, ‘Delhi Police Supports BJP To Fight Elections’

Atishi, who is contesting against Congress's Alka Lamba and BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri for the Kalkaji seat, described the Delhi elections as a "battle of truth versus lies."

Delhi Elections 2025: CM Atishi Accuses Delhi Police Of Supporting BJP, 'Delhi Police Supports BJP To Fight Elections'


Delhi Chief Minister and AAP candidate from the Kalkaji seat, Atishi, before casting her vote in the ongoing Delhi Assembly elections, made serious allegations against the Delhi Police for openly supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She sharply reacted by saying, “Delhi Police can do anything. Delhi Police is openly making the BJP fight elections. On one side, there is hooliganism of the BJP, and on the other side, Delhi Police is extending full support to the BJP.”

Atishi, who is contesting against Congress’s Alka Lamba and BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri for the Kalkaji seat, described the Delhi elections as a “battle of truth versus lies.” She urged the people of Delhi to reject the forces of violence and disorder and cast their votes for those who believe in development, peace, and truth. Atishi said, “In this battle of truth versus lies, I hope the people of Delhi will stand with the truth, work, and defeat hooliganism.”

Earlier, the Delhi CM made time for the priests at the visited famous Kalkaji Temple before proceeding to vote. Referring to the election as a “Dharmyuddh,” Atishi described it as a war between good and bad. She appealed to the electorate to vote for progress, hard work, and development and not for those indulging in lawlessness. She further claimed her confidence that the people of Delhi would vote for those who work for their welfare, and not for “goons.”

Polling has begun at 7 AM today and will go on till 6 PM in tight security arrangements. Among the high-profile constituencies is New Delhi, which witnesses a triangular battle between AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal, BJP’s Parvesh Verma, and Congress’s Sandeep Dikshit-the son of former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit. Another close fight is taking place in Jangpura constituency, where AAP’s Manish Sisodia will face Farhad Suri from Congress and BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah.

The Delhi Assembly election holds an important position in Indian politics since it will decide the fate of future state-level contests. A total of 70 assembly seats are in contest, and Delhi will witness a battle between 699 candidates belonging to different parties. AAP has more than 60 seats in the assembly currently and will aim to win by riding on its previous terms’ success in areas such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

