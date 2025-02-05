Delhi Elections 2025: Did Delhi Police Play A Role In Hampering Voting At AAP Strongholds? Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj Raises Concern

Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday accused the Delhi Police of placing barricades 200 meters away from polling stations in areas where AAP has strong voter support. He claimed that this measure was restricting easy access to polling booths and could affect voter turnout.

“Delhi Police at AAP strongholds has barricaded the polling station at 200 meters. It’s there at Chirag Delhi polling station. No bike, scooter, or car allowed,” Bharadwaj wrote in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Concerns Over Voter Accessibility

Bharadwaj raised concerns about the impact of these restrictions on voters, especially the elderly and people with disabilities.

“How will people vote? Will old and handicapped people walk 200 meters to vote?” the AAP minister questioned.

He further urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Delhi Police to clarify under what legal provisions these barricades were being enforced. “Show under what law or rule is this happening?” Bharadwaj demanded in his post.

Voting Underway in Delhi Elections

Voting is currently taking place across all 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi, with results set to be counted on February 8. The capital city is witnessing a high-stakes electoral contest between three major parties—AAP, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress.

Several prominent political figures were among the early voters on Wednesday morning. President Droupadi Murmu, Union ministers S. Jaishankar and Hardeep Singh Puri, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cast their votes early in the day.

AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, and Delhi Chief Electoral Officer R. Alice Vaz were also seen casting their votes in the morning hours.

Key Candidates Who Have Voted

Several candidates from all three major parties exercised their voting rights early in the day. Among them were AAP’s Greater Kailash candidate Saurabh Bharadwaj, BJP’s Karawal Nagar candidate Kapil Mishra, Congress’ New Delhi candidate Sandeep Dikshit, and Kalkaji candidate Alka Lamba.

A High-Stakes Election for Delhi

With approximately 1.56 crore eligible voters in Delhi, the election is expected to be a closely contested battle. The AAP, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is seeking a third consecutive term, while the BJP is determined to reclaim power in the capital after a gap of over 25 years. Meanwhile, the Congress, which governed Delhi for 15 years until 2013, is striving to make a comeback after failing to win a single seat in the last two elections.

As of now, the Election Commission has not issued an official response to Bharadwaj’s allegations. The Delhi Police has also not provided any clarification regarding the barricading of polling stations.

With voting in full swing, all eyes are on the turnout figures and the potential impact of the alleged restrictions on voter participation.