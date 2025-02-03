Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Delhi Elections 2025: Election Commission Bans Exit Polls Till 6:30 PM On Voting Day

Ahead of the Delhi Elections 2025, the Election Commission has announced a ban on the release of exit polls until the end of voting on February 5, 2025. This decision ensures that no exit poll predictions will be shared with the public before 6.30 pm on election day. The final results of the elections are expected to be revealed on February 8.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Delhi Elections 2025: Election Commission Bans Exit Polls Till 6:30 PM On Voting Day

Ahead of the Delhi Elections, the Election Commission announced a ban on the release of exit polls until the end of voting on February 5.


Ahead of the Delhi Elections 2025, the Election Commission has announced a ban on the release of exit polls until the end of voting on February 5, 2025. This decision ensures that no exit poll predictions will be shared with the public before 6.30 pm on election day. The final results of the elections are expected to be revealed on February 8.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Election Commission’s Announcement on Exit Polls

In a formal notice issued on February 3, the Election Commission clarified the restrictions under the Representation of the People Act (RP Act) of 1951. The notice reads, “In exercise of the powers under sub-Section (1) of Section 126A of the RP Act, 1951, the Election Commission, having regard to the provisions of Sub-Section (2) of the said Section, hereby notifies the period between 7.00 A.M. to 6.30 P.M. on 05.02.2025 (Wednesday) as the period during which conducting and publishing or publicising exit polls by means of the print or electronic media or dissemination in any other manner whatsoever, the result of any exit poll in connection with the aforesaid General and bye elections, shall be prohibited.”

This means that voters and the public will not have access to any predictions or survey results about the elections on the day of voting. The commission’s decision is aimed at preventing any undue influence on voters and ensuring the process remains fair.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What are Exit Polls and Why Are They Important?

Exit polls are surveys conducted after people cast their votes. Survey agencies gather feedback from voters to predict the likely outcome of the election before the official results are declared. While exit polls aim to provide an early look at public sentiment, their accuracy has often been questioned.

These predictions generate a lot of attention in the media, but they are not always reliable. For instance, the Haryana Assembly elections in the previous year serve as a recent example. Despite multiple exit polls predicting a victory for the Congress party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious when the results were finally announced.

Legal Provisions for Prohibiting Exit Polls

The Election Commission’s notice also referenced Section 126A of the RP Act, 1951, which specifies the legal restrictions on conducting and publishing exit polls. The law states, “No person shall conduct any exit poll and publish or publicise by means of the print or electronic media or disseminate in any other manner, whatsoever, the result of any exit poll during such period, as may be notified by the Election Commission in this regard.”

Additionally, under Section 126(1)(b) of the same act, the Election Commission also prohibits the display of any election-related content, including opinion polls or surveys, in any electronic media within 48 hours before the conclusion of the polls. This restriction ensures that no one can release any predictions that could affect voter behavior in the final hours of voting.

Other Elections and Bypolls on February 5

In addition to the Delhi Assembly elections, the Election Commission has also scheduled bypolls for the Milkipur assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh and the Erode (East) assembly seat in Tamil Nadu. These elections will be held on February 5, and similar restrictions on exit polls apply to these constituencies as well.

ALSO READ: Congress Leader Criticizes Budget For Bihar, Calls Promised Special Package A ‘Jhunjhuna’

Filed under

Delhi Elections 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Delhi Elections 2025: Understanding Voter Demographics for 2025 Assembly ElectionsElections

Delhi Elections 2025: Understanding Voter Demographics for 2025 Assembly ElectionsElections

Watch, Slogans Raised Against Maha Kumbh Stampede In The Parliament, Accuses Government Of Lacking Transparency

Watch, Slogans Raised Against Maha Kumbh Stampede In The Parliament, Accuses Government Of Lacking Transparency

Lady Gaga Extends Support To Trans Community At The Grammys: Trans People Are Not Invisible

Lady Gaga Extends Support To Trans Community At The Grammys: Trans People Are Not Invisible

Delhi Elections 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Criticizes BJP and Election Commission In Press Conference

Delhi Elections 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Criticizes BJP and Election Commission In Press Conference

Did Taylor Swift Win A Grammy?

Did Taylor Swift Win A Grammy?

Entertainment

Lady Gaga Extends Support To Trans Community At The Grammys: Trans People Are Not Invisible

Lady Gaga Extends Support To Trans Community At The Grammys: Trans People Are Not Invisible

Did Taylor Swift Win A Grammy?

Did Taylor Swift Win A Grammy?

Why Did The Weeknd End His Grammys Boycott After Four Years? Singer Makes A Surprise Return To The Award Show

Why Did The Weeknd End His Grammys Boycott After Four Years? Singer Makes A Surprise

Grammys 2025: Is Kendrick Lamar’s Beef With Drake Over? Rappers Wins Record Of The Year For ‘Not Like Us’

Grammys 2025: Is Kendrick Lamar’s Beef With Drake Over? Rappers Wins Record Of The Year

Grammy Awards 2025: The Red Carpet’s Most Weirdest Looks From Bianca Censori’s Nude Look To Julia Fox Wearing Cleaning Gloves

Grammy Awards 2025: The Red Carpet’s Most Weirdest Looks From Bianca Censori’s Nude Look To

Lifestyle

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox