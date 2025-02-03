Delhi Elections 2025: Election Commission Bans Exit Polls Till 6:30 PM On Voting Day

Ahead of the Delhi Elections 2025, the Election Commission has announced a ban on the release of exit polls until the end of voting on February 5, 2025. This decision ensures that no exit poll predictions will be shared with the public before 6.30 pm on election day. The final results of the elections are expected to be revealed on February 8.

Election Commission’s Announcement on Exit Polls

In a formal notice issued on February 3, the Election Commission clarified the restrictions under the Representation of the People Act (RP Act) of 1951. The notice reads, “In exercise of the powers under sub-Section (1) of Section 126A of the RP Act, 1951, the Election Commission, having regard to the provisions of Sub-Section (2) of the said Section, hereby notifies the period between 7.00 A.M. to 6.30 P.M. on 05.02.2025 (Wednesday) as the period during which conducting and publishing or publicising exit polls by means of the print or electronic media or dissemination in any other manner whatsoever, the result of any exit poll in connection with the aforesaid General and bye elections, shall be prohibited.”

This means that voters and the public will not have access to any predictions or survey results about the elections on the day of voting. The commission’s decision is aimed at preventing any undue influence on voters and ensuring the process remains fair.

What are Exit Polls and Why Are They Important?

Exit polls are surveys conducted after people cast their votes. Survey agencies gather feedback from voters to predict the likely outcome of the election before the official results are declared. While exit polls aim to provide an early look at public sentiment, their accuracy has often been questioned.

These predictions generate a lot of attention in the media, but they are not always reliable. For instance, the Haryana Assembly elections in the previous year serve as a recent example. Despite multiple exit polls predicting a victory for the Congress party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious when the results were finally announced.

Legal Provisions for Prohibiting Exit Polls

The Election Commission’s notice also referenced Section 126A of the RP Act, 1951, which specifies the legal restrictions on conducting and publishing exit polls. The law states, “No person shall conduct any exit poll and publish or publicise by means of the print or electronic media or disseminate in any other manner, whatsoever, the result of any exit poll during such period, as may be notified by the Election Commission in this regard.”

Additionally, under Section 126(1)(b) of the same act, the Election Commission also prohibits the display of any election-related content, including opinion polls or surveys, in any electronic media within 48 hours before the conclusion of the polls. This restriction ensures that no one can release any predictions that could affect voter behavior in the final hours of voting.

Other Elections and Bypolls on February 5

In addition to the Delhi Assembly elections, the Election Commission has also scheduled bypolls for the Milkipur assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh and the Erode (East) assembly seat in Tamil Nadu. These elections will be held on February 5, and similar restrictions on exit polls apply to these constituencies as well.