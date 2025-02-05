Home
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Delhi Elections 2025 Exit Poll: First Projections Out, This Agency Predicts BJP Giving Tough Fight To AAP, Might Make A Comeback After 27 Years

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 57.70% by 5 PM, with North East Delhi registering the highest participation at 63.83%.

DELHI ELECTION


Pollsters began releasing exit poll projections for the Delhi Assembly Elections from 6:30 PM on Tuesday, immediately after voting concluded. Polling took place across all 70 constituencies in the city, starting at 7 AM.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 57.70% by 5 PM, with North East Delhi registering the highest participation at 63.83%.

Under ECI regulations, the publication or broadcast of exit polls was prohibited between 7:00 AM and 6:30 PM, covering the voting period for both the Delhi Assembly elections and the two bypolls in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

As the dust settles on the Delhi Assembly Election 2025, exit poll projections suggest a major shift in the political landscape. According to the latest data by the agency Chankaya Strategies, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised for a significant lead, while the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faces a setback. The Congress remains a minor player, struggling to make a comeback.

ALSO READ: Matrize Exit Poll: Tight Contest Predicted In Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

 

