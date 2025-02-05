Delhi Elections 2025: Here Is What Popular AI Chatbots Predict

Delhi's political battleground is alive as millions head to the polls, their votes set to decide the future of the capital. With AI predictions hinting at a tight contest, the final outcome now rests in the hands of the voters.

With AI predictions hinting at a tight contest for Delhi elections, the final outcome now rests in the hands of the voters.

Delhi Elections 2025: Polling for the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections commenced today, with over 1.56 crore registered voters set to determine the future of candidates across all 70 constituencies. The election is being conducted in a single phase, with voting taking place at 13,766 polling stations across 2,696 locations in the national capital.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Paid Holiday Declared in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana

In a bid to encourage voter participation, the government has declared a paid holiday for employees across both government and private sectors in Delhi. Additionally, the neighboring states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have also announced paid holidays to facilitate voter turnout for residents with voting rights in the national capital.

With polling scheduled to continue until 6 p.m., voter turnout is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the outcome of the elections. In the previous Delhi Assembly elections held in 2020, the voter turnout stood at 62.59%. However, the 2024 Lok Sabha elections saw a dip, with only 56% of eligible voters casting their ballots.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

AI Predictions for Delhi Elections 2025

As the city votes, election forecasts generated by artificial intelligence chatbots have provided insights into possible outcomes. Two AI chatbots were asked to analyze the latest available data, including polling trends, historical voting patterns, and sentiment analysis from social media and news sources, to predict the likely winner of the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

ChatGPT’s Probabilistic Forecast:

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) : 50% probability of securing a majority.

: 50% probability of securing a majority. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) : 40% probability of securing a majority.

: 40% probability of securing a majority. Indian National Congress (INC) and Others: 10% probability of significantly influencing the outcome, potentially as kingmakers in a hung assembly scenario.

Rationale:

AAP’s strong voter base and its well-known welfare schemes provide an advantage. However, corruption allegations against the party could impact voter sentiment. Meanwhile, the BJP’s aggressive campaign strategy and economic policy focus may attract voters disillusioned with AAP. While Congress remains in the fray, it is unlikely to secure a majority but could play a key role in case of a fragmented mandate.

Perplexity AI’s Forecast for Delhi Elections 2025:

AAP : 55% probability of winning between 55-60 seats.

: 55% probability of winning between 55-60 seats. BJP : 30% probability of making significant gains but likely staying below 20 seats.

: 30% probability of making significant gains but likely staying below 20 seats. Congress: 15% probability of winning a few seats but struggling to regain political relevance.

According to this forecast, AAP holds an edge due to incumbency and established voter support, while BJP has potential among swing voters. However, final results will depend on voter turnout and engagement levels on polling day.

With polling in full swing, all eyes remain on the electorate and how the political landscape in Delhi will shape up by the end of the day.

Also Read: Delhi Elections 2025 LIVE Updates : Polling Day Set For February 5; Results To Be Announced On February 8