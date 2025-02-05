Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Delhi Elections 2025: Here Is What Popular AI Chatbots Predict

Delhi's political battleground is alive as millions head to the polls, their votes set to decide the future of the capital. With AI predictions hinting at a tight contest, the final outcome now rests in the hands of the voters.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Delhi Elections 2025: Here Is What Popular AI Chatbots Predict

With AI predictions hinting at a tight contest for Delhi elections, the final outcome now rests in the hands of the voters.


Delhi Elections 2025: Polling for the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections commenced today, with over 1.56 crore registered voters set to determine the future of candidates across all 70 constituencies. The election is being conducted in a single phase, with voting taking place at 13,766 polling stations across 2,696 locations in the national capital.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Paid Holiday Declared in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana

In a bid to encourage voter participation, the government has declared a paid holiday for employees across both government and private sectors in Delhi. Additionally, the neighboring states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have also announced paid holidays to facilitate voter turnout for residents with voting rights in the national capital.

With polling scheduled to continue until 6 p.m., voter turnout is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the outcome of the elections. In the previous Delhi Assembly elections held in 2020, the voter turnout stood at 62.59%. However, the 2024 Lok Sabha elections saw a dip, with only 56% of eligible voters casting their ballots.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

AI Predictions for Delhi Elections 2025

As the city votes, election forecasts generated by artificial intelligence chatbots have provided insights into possible outcomes. Two AI chatbots were asked to analyze the latest available data, including polling trends, historical voting patterns, and sentiment analysis from social media and news sources, to predict the likely winner of the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

ChatGPT’s Probabilistic Forecast:

  • Aam Aadmi Party (AAP): 50% probability of securing a majority.
  • Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 40% probability of securing a majority.
  • Indian National Congress (INC) and Others: 10% probability of significantly influencing the outcome, potentially as kingmakers in a hung assembly scenario.

Rationale:
AAP’s strong voter base and its well-known welfare schemes provide an advantage. However, corruption allegations against the party could impact voter sentiment. Meanwhile, the BJP’s aggressive campaign strategy and economic policy focus may attract voters disillusioned with AAP. While Congress remains in the fray, it is unlikely to secure a majority but could play a key role in case of a fragmented mandate.

Perplexity AI’s Forecast for Delhi Elections 2025:

  • AAP: 55% probability of winning between 55-60 seats.
  • BJP: 30% probability of making significant gains but likely staying below 20 seats.
  • Congress: 15% probability of winning a few seats but struggling to regain political relevance.

According to this forecast, AAP holds an edge due to incumbency and established voter support, while BJP has potential among swing voters. However, final results will depend on voter turnout and engagement levels on polling day.

With polling in full swing, all eyes remain on the electorate and how the political landscape in Delhi will shape up by the end of the day.

Also Read: Delhi Elections 2025 LIVE Updates : Polling Day Set For February 5; Results To Be Announced On February 8

Filed under

Delhi Elections 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

US Military Aircraft Set To Arrive In Amritsar Today With 205 Deported Indians

US Military Aircraft Set To Arrive In Amritsar Today With 205 Deported Indians

Delhi Elections 2025: Bansuri Swaraj Urges Says, ‘I Want Double Engine Ki Sarkaar Ka Jalwa’

Delhi Elections 2025: Bansuri Swaraj Urges Says, ‘I Want Double Engine Ki Sarkaar Ka Jalwa’

Anna University Case: Madras High Court Criticizes SIT For Harassing Journalists

Anna University Case: Madras High Court Criticizes SIT For Harassing Journalists

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal Jibe At Kejriwal’s 10 Year Reign Towards Degrading The National Capital, Watch

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal Jibe At Kejriwal’s 10 Year Reign Towards Degrading The National Capital,...

Who Is Marko Elez? 25-year-old Engineer Has Direct Access To All Federal Payment Sytems

Who Is Marko Elez? 25-year-old Engineer Has Direct Access To All Federal Payment Sytems

Entertainment

Ariana Grande Has The Perfect Reply For Haters Who Slammed Her For Speaking In A High-Pitch

Ariana Grande Has The Perfect Reply For Haters Who Slammed Her For Speaking In A

Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu Just Take A Subtle Dig At Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya’s Second Marriage To Sobhita Dhulipala?

Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu Just Take A Subtle Dig At Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya’s Second Marriage

Who is Prem Dhillon? Gunfire Reported Outside Sidhu Moose Wala’s Former Collaborator’s House, This Gangster Comes Forward To Take Responsibility

Who is Prem Dhillon? Gunfire Reported Outside Sidhu Moose Wala’s Former Collaborator’s House, This Gangster

Aryan Khan’s Rumoured Girlfriend Larissa Bonesi Calls His Netflix Debut “The Most Awaited”

Aryan Khan’s Rumoured Girlfriend Larissa Bonesi Calls His Netflix Debut “The Most Awaited”

When Is The Fantastic Four: First Steps Releasing? Fans Point Out This Mistake In Movie’s First Trailer

When Is The Fantastic Four: First Steps Releasing? Fans Point Out This Mistake In Movie’s

Lifestyle

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox