Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Delhi Elections 2025: How Accurate Were The Exit Polls In Past Elections?

As Delhi's high-stakes election campaign wraps up, the spotlight now shifts to voter turnout and exit poll predictions. With a fierce three-way contest underway, how accurately will pollsters capture the capital's political pulse this time?

Delhi Elections 2025: How Accurate Were The Exit Polls In Past Elections?

As the Delhi elections campaign wraps up today, the spotlight now shifts to voter turnout and exit poll predictions.


Delhi Elections 2025: With campaigning for the high-octane Delhi Assembly elections coming to an end on Monday evening, attention now shifts to the voting process on February 5. The national capital is witnessing an intense three-way battle among the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress.

Accuracy of Exit Polls in Past Elections

Polling for the 70-member assembly will conclude at 6 PM on February 5. Soon after, the focus will turn to exit poll predictions, offering insights into voter sentiment before the final results are announced on February 8. Given the fiercely contested nature of this election, exit poll results will be closely scrutinized.

The reliability of exit polls has been a topic of debate, particularly in the context of Delhi’s electoral history. In the 2020 assembly elections, exit polls unanimously forecasted a landslide victory for AAP. Most pollsters projected the party securing over 50 seats.

Among the major predictions:

  • India Today-Axis My India provided the highest estimate for AAP, predicting a seat range of 59-68.
  • Jan Ki Baat, NewsX-Neta, and India News Nation forecasted 55 seats for the Kejriwal-led party.
  • Times Now predicted a more conservative 47 seats for AAP and 23 for BJP.

Ultimately, AAP secured 62 seats, while BJP managed only eight, aligning closely with most projections. This was a notable improvement in accuracy compared to 2015, when AAP stunned analysts by winning 67 out of 70 seats, far exceeding the 40-seat range most exit polls had estimated.

Delhi Elections: A Fierce Three-Way Battle

The upcoming election holds significant stakes for all three major parties:

  • AAP, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is seeking a third consecutive term, banking on its governance record.
  • BJP, riding on the momentum of recent electoral successes in Haryana and Maharashtra, aims to wrest control of Delhi.
  • Congress, a dominant force in Delhi politics for years before AAP’s rise, is attempting a political revival while simultaneously being part of the INDIA bloc alongside AAP at the national level.

With 699 candidates vying across 70 constituencies, this election is seen not just as a test of AAP’s governance model but also as a referendum on the future trajectory of both BJP and Congress in the national capital.

Delhi Elections: The Road to February 8

As Delhiites prepare to cast their votes, the outcome will determine whether AAP secures another term or if BJP and Congress can stage a comeback. With a keenly watched battle unfolding, all eyes are now on February 8, when the final verdict will be revealed.

Also Read: Delhi Elections 2025: The Five ‘Poorest’ Candidates on Affidavit

