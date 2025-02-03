Delhi Elections 2025: How Does The Electoral Process Work In Delhi, Here’s A Guide For First-Time Voters

Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections: Delhi has its own legislative assembly with 70 seats. These elections decide the members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly (MLA).

The electoral process in Delhi is similar to the rest of India but has some specific features due to Delhi’s status as a National Capital Territory (NCT). Here’s a detailed breakdown of how it works for first-time voters:

1. Understanding Delhi’s Electoral Structure

The party that wins the majority of seats forms the government and elects the Chief Minister.

Lok Sabha Elections (General Elections): Delhi elects 7 Members of Parliament (MPs) to represent it in the Lok Sabha (lower house of the Indian Parliament).

2. Voter Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible to vote in Delhi, a person must:

Be a citizen of India.

Be 18 years or older on the date of the election.

Be a resident of Delhi and registered as a voter in one of its constituencies.

If you’re a first-time voter, you need to register with the Election Commission of India (ECI) to be included in the voter list.

3. Voter Registration Process

How to Register: First-time voters must fill out Form 6 (available on the Election Commission’s website or at local Electoral Registration Offices) to register. The form asks for details such as name, age, address, and proof of residence.

Documents Needed: You will need to provide documents that confirm your identity and address, such as a voter ID card, Aadhar card, passport, utility bills, etc.

Voter ID: Once you are registered, you will receive a Voter ID card, which is a crucial document for voting.

4. Understanding the Voting Process

Polling Booths: On election day, you will visit your designated polling station. These stations are usually set up in schools, government buildings, or community centers within your constituency.

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs): Voting in Delhi is done using EVMs. Each candidate is assigned a symbol, and voters press the button corresponding to their chosen candidate’s symbol. The EVM records the vote, which is counted electronically after polling ends.

Voter’s Slip: On arriving at the polling station, you will receive a voter’s slip containing your details, including your constituency and the list of candidates. You need to show this slip to the election officials, who will mark your finger with indelible ink.

Secrecy of Vote: Voting is confidential, and no one is allowed to see who you vote for. Once you cast your vote, you will be handed an inked finger as a sign that you’ve voted.

5. Electoral System Used in Delhi

First-Past-The-Post System (FPTP): Delhi follows the First-Past-the-Post system, where the candidate who gets the most votes in a constituency wins, even if they do not secure an absolute majority (more than 50% of the votes).

Majority and Coalition Governments: To form a government in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, a party or alliance must win at least 36 seats. In case no party wins a clear majority, coalitions are formed.

6. Polling Day Procedure

Voting Hours: Polling typically takes place from 7 AM to 6 PM.

Security and Safety: There will be heavy security around polling stations to ensure free and fair elections. Special arrangements are made for differently-abled voters, senior citizens, and those with medical emergencies.

Assistance for First-Time Voters: If you’re confused about the voting process or the machine, election officials are available to assist you in the polling booth.

7. What Happens After Voting?

Counting of Votes: After polling is over, all EVMs are securely transported to a counting center. The votes are counted and results are declared, usually the same day or the following day.

Winning Candidate: The candidate who secures the highest number of votes in a constituency wins the election. In the case of Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, the party that wins the majority of constituencies will form the government.

8. Role of Voters in Delhi

A Voter’s Responsibilities: Voting is both a right and a responsibility. As a first-time voter, your participation plays an essential role in shaping the political landscape of Delhi and India. You get to choose your representatives, who will make decisions about governance, laws, and development in the region.

Informed Voting: It’s important to be informed about the candidates and their parties. You can research candidates’ backgrounds, their manifestos, and their vision for Delhi through newspapers, debates, or party websites.

9. Important Points for First-Time Voters

Verify Your Name in the Voter List: Ensure your name is listed in the voter rolls before the election day.

Do Not Forget to Carry Your Voter ID: Though not always mandatory, it’s highly recommended to bring it to avoid confusion or disputes.

Stay Calm and Patient: Voting can sometimes take time, especially during peak hours. Stay calm and follow instructions from the officials at the polling station.

10. Post-Election Process

Election Results: Once all votes are counted, the Election Commission will announce the results. The winning party or coalition will form the government.

Post-Election Scenario: Depending on the outcome of the elections, the Chief Minister is selected, and the Delhi Legislative Assembly members take their oath of office.

By participating in the electoral process, you are contributing to the democratic fabric of the nation. As a first-time voter in Delhi, this guide helps you understand your role and the voting process clearly. Don’t forget to cast your vote, as every vote counts!

