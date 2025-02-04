Home
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Delhi Elections 2025: Over 30,000 Police Personnel, AI Surveillance Deployed For Secure Polling

Delhi Elections 2025: Over 30,000 Police Personnel, AI Surveillance Deployed For Secure Polling


Ahead of high-stakes Assembly elections on February 5, the authorities have increased security arrangements across the national capital for free and fair polling. According to sources, the Delhi Police along with paramilitary forces have also stepped up vigilance in some places by deploying more than 30,000 personnel and using intelligent surveillance technologies like AI-enabled cameras and drones for monitoring sensitive areas.

Flag Marches and Pre-Poll Security Arrangements

The police have conducted a series of flag marches in order to maintain law and order. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South East, Ravi Kumar Singh, said, “The police have enhanced the route marches for the smooth conduct of elections and to avoid any kind of interference in the polling process.” Similarly, Additional DCP, Rohini, Vishnu Kumar, said, “Police have appealed to the people through community engagement and urged them to exercise their democratic rights peacefully”.

To further strengthen security, Delhi Police, under the auspices of Special Commissioners Madhup Tewari (Zone-II) and Ravindra Yadav (Zone-I), has identified almost 3,000 booths as sensitive and earmarked locations. Here, the security arrangement with additional police forces and deployment of Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) would be there to act immediately on any disturbance that may erupt.

Surveillance AI by Delhi Police; CCTVs and Drones at Work End

For tech-driven security, it has installed AI-enabled cameras, CCTVs, and even facial recognition systems along key locations. The surveillance drone will cover almost all large gathering places as well as potentially troublesome spots. This is to serve as deterrents to unlawful activities and ensure smooth voting.
Massive Seizures Ahead of Elections

To enhance the credibility of the election process, the Delhi Police have seized record amounts of contraband. The cash recovered between January 7 and February 2 amounted to ₹11.23 crore, while over 1.08 lakh liters of liquor priced at ₹3.59 crore was recovered. Drugs worth ₹77.9 crore in 196.6 kg were also seized, and 1,353 were arrested for a liquor offense.

Border Sealing and interstate Coordination

With Delhi bordering Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, more than 65 motorable border points have been sealed to prevent unregulated movement. To ensure the security of elections is well coordinated, the Delhi Police Commissioner, Sanjay Arora, met with the police forces of various states, including Punjab, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir, in an inter-state coordination meeting.

Rise in Crime Rates Due to Heavy Police Presence

Official sources have attributed the sharp fall in crime numbers to increased police presence. Cases of attempt to murder, which stood at 71 in 2024, dwindled down to 50 in January 2025. Robbery cases also declined to 103 from 146 in the same period. Snatching, molestation, and eve-teasing cases too registered a fall and restated the success of the security measures before the polls.

Model Code of Conduct Enforced Stringently

More than 1,000 cases of alleged violations of the MCC have been filed, and 33,434 persons have been arrested or detained under various provisions of law, including the Excise Act. The police have also seized 462 illegal firearms and 510 cartridges, making them more effective in maintaining law and order.

Delhi is likely to see a smooth electoral process on February 5 with tight security arrangements in place. The results of the Assembly elections will be declared on February 8.

ALSO READ: Delhi’s Political Legacy: From 1952 to 2025, EXPLAINED

Filed under

Delhi Elections 2025

