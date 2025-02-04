Delhi Elections 2025: Parvesh Verma Talks Strategy, Challenges, and His Vision for the Constituency | The Road Stop

In the heart of the national capital, the New Delhi Assembly seat is shaping up to be one of the most high-stakes elections in India. With a rich history of political dominance, this constituency has been home to some of the most influential leaders in Delhi, including Sheila Dikshit and Arvind Kejriwal.

In the heart of the national capital, the New Delhi Assembly seat is shaping up to be one of the most high-stakes elections in India. With a rich history of political dominance, this constituency has been home to some of the most influential leaders in Delhi, including Sheila Dikshit and Arvind Kejriwal. In this pivotal 2025 election, three high-profile candidates are battling it out: Arvind Kejriwal from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Sandeep Dikshit representing Congress, and Parvesh Verma of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a recent interview on Road Stop with NewsX, Parvesh Verma, BJP’s candidate for the New Delhi Assembly, shared his views on the ongoing election and his campaign’s direction.

The Battle for New Delhi

New Delhi, a constituency that covers iconic areas like Connaught Place and Gole Market, has long been an epicenter of power in India. The current contest sees Arvind Kejriwal aiming for a third term, while his challengers, Sandeep Dikshit and Parvesh Verma, are both aiming to capitalize on local dissatisfaction. The seat, once known as Gole Market, is now at the center of a fierce triangular contest.

“This is the constituency that has seen some of the longest-serving leaders. It’s a high-stakes election, and the battle is about who can deliver for the people,” says Parvesh Verma, who is also the son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma. “People here are talking about local issues, and I am focused on addressing those concerns.”

Local Issues: The Heart of the Campaign

As Verma goes door-to-door in areas like Connaught Place, he emphasizes that the election isn’t just about national issues but about the basic needs of New Delhi’s residents.

“The biggest issues we are campaigning on are basic infrastructure and developmental needs. The roads are in disrepair, sanitation is a major concern, and we see piles of garbage on streets in some areas,” says Verma, pointing to the stark contrast between the city’s bustling commercial areas and the neglected village areas of the constituency. “The reality is hidden behind the glamorous façade of New Delhi.”

Verma also highlighted the ongoing challenges of air pollution, traffic congestion, and parking woes, which plague the constituency just like the rest of the city.

Challenging Arvind Kejriwal: No Work, No Results

Verma didn’t mince words when discussing his main competitor, Arvind Kejriwal, the current Chief Minister of Delhi. He accused Kejriwal of neglecting the constituency during his tenure.

“My competition is with the problems of the people of this area. Arvind Kejriwal has done no work. If you look at the ground, people are fed up with him,” Verma says. “This is Arvind Kejriwal’s assembly, but the people here feel neglected.”

In response to questions about free schemes, a hallmark of Kejriwal’s policies, Verma defended the BJP’s stance.

“Giving free schemes is one thing, but real progress comes from making people economically self-sufficient. The BJP’s policies focus on providing jobs, infrastructure, and long-term solutions,” he argues.

Election Dynamics: A Triangular Contest

The New Delhi seat’s dynamics are heavily influenced by three VIP candidates, all from powerful political families. Kejriwal is seeking to maintain his hold, while Sandeep Dikshit aims to revive Congress’s influence in the area.

“While Kejriwal and Dikshit may have their own legacies, we’re focusing on the real issues—those that matter to the people here today,” says Verma. “People will vote for those who are committed to improving their daily lives.”

The BJP’s Vision: Empowerment Over Freebies

Verma also responded to allegations about the BJP’s stance on free schemes, particularly in comparison with AAP’s free electricity and water policies.

“Arvind Kejriwal has created a culture of freebies, but it’s not sustainable. Instead of giving handouts, we need to empower people. We need to provide them with opportunities to stand on their own feet,” Verma asserts.

A Confident Verma: Victory is in Sight

When asked about the potential outcome of the election, Verma was confident of a BJP victory.

“I’m certain we will win. Arvind Kejriwal will lose by more than 2 lakh votes. The people are ready for change,” Verma declares. “Our government will form with a clear majority in Delhi.”

While Verma remains confident, the sentiment on the ground is mixed. Residents of Connaught Place express frustration with the current state of affairs. A local vendor commented, “Kejriwal has been our MLA for years, but we have seen no improvement. This is a triangular election, but Congress’s work in the area is still remembered. BJP may have a chance.”

Another local emphasized that, while the promises of free schemes are appealing, it is the lack of development and employment that truly matters. “We don’t need freebies; we need jobs and basic infrastructure.”

A Heated Battle for the Heart of Delhi

With three prominent political figures vying for the prestigious New Delhi Assembly seat, the outcome remains uncertain. Voters are looking for a candidate who can address their immediate concerns—better infrastructure, employment opportunities, and a cleaner, more livable environment.

As Parvesh Verma continues his door-to-door campaign, his confidence in BJP’s victory is palpable, but it is clear that New Delhi’s electorate is focused on tangible results, not just promises. The election will be a defining moment in shaping the future of this crucial constituency.