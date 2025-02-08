Home
Saturday, February 8, 2025
Delhi Election Results 2025: Parvesh Verma Wins New Delhi Constituency Seat, Will He Become The Next CM?

Parvesh Verma is set to take over Arvind Kejriwal's seat in the New Delhi constituency as Arvind Kejriwal loses. The former reached Amit Shah's house to meet the Home Minister.

Parvesh Verma is set to take over Arvind Kejriwal’s seat in the New Delhi constituency as Arvind Kejriwal loses. The former reached Amit Shah’s house to meet the Home Minister. Does this make him the most likely name for the position of the chief minister of Delhi?

According to the Election Commission website, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gave up the New Delhi seat after temporarily leading his BJP opponent Parvesh Verma, which was a major shock to the AAP. At the conclusion of the eighth round of counting, Kejriwal received 18,097 votes while Verma had 19,267. In 45 of Delhi’s 70 assembly seats, the BJP was in the lead, according to trends.

The BJP has been out of power in Delhi since 1998, while the AAP has controlled the city’s political scene for the past ten years. It appeared that the Congress, which ruled Delhi from 1998 to 2013, was on the verge of a third consecutive defeat.

Daughter of Parvesh Verma, Sanidhi says, “We all are very happy. I thank the people of New Delhi for giving us a chance to serve them for the next five years. We are very happy about becoming the MLA.. We have always accepted the posts given to him by the party, this time too we will accept it happily.”

In the February 5 elections, Delhi, which has 1.55 crore eligible voters, had a 60.54 percent turnout.

More details awaited.

 

