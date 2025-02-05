Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Delhi Elections 2025: PM Modi And Rajnath Singh Urge Voters To Participate Enthusiastically, Says ‘First Vote, Then Refreshment’

A total of 70 seats are up for grabs as voters decide the fate of key political players, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Indian National Congress (INC).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Delhi Elections 2025: PM Modi And Rajnath Singh Urge Voters To Participate Enthusiastically, Says ‘First Vote, Then Refreshment’


Delhi is witnessing the much-anticipated 2025 Assembly elections today, with polling starting at 7 a.m. and continuing throughout the day. A total of 70 seats are up for grabs as voters decide the fate of key political players, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Indian National Congress (INC).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to encourage Delhi’s voters to participate actively in this democratic process. “Voting for all the seats in the Delhi Assembly elections will be held today. I urge the voters here to participate in this festival of democracy with full enthusiasm and cast their valuable vote. On this occasion, my special wishes to all the young friends who are going to vote for the first time. Remember—first vote, then refreshment!” said the Prime Minister, striking a light-hearted yet inspiring note.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also called on citizens to exercise their right to vote, emphasizing the importance of their role in democracy. “Voting for the assembly elections in Delhi is underway today. I appeal to all voters to cast their vote and play their crucial role in strengthening democracy. On this occasion, I congratulate all the young voters who are going to vote for the first time,” said Singh.

Polling Day Highlights

  • Total Seats: 70
  • Polling Time: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Key Constituencies: New Delhi, Chandni Chowk, Okhla, Patparganj, and Model Town
  • Main Parties: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC)

The election holds significant importance as Delhi’s governance and key local issues such as public services, infrastructure, education, and healthcare dominate voters’ minds. The counting of votes and declaration of results are scheduled for February 8, 2025.

As the capital casts its votes, the focus remains on voter turnout and the performance of key political leaders. With a mix of seasoned politicians and new faces in the fray, all eyes are on how Delhi will shape its future.

Also Read: Sheila Dikshit’s Son Sandeep Dikshit Casts His Vote, Says ‘Delhi Election Has Always Been About Local Issues’

 

Filed under

Delhi Elections 2025 PM Modi Rajnath Singh

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Sheila Dikshit’s Son Sandeep Dikshit Casts His Vote, Says ‘Delhi Election Has Always Been About Local Issues’

Sheila Dikshit’s Son Sandeep Dikshit Casts His Vote, Says ‘Delhi Election Has Always Been About...

Delhi Elections 2025: Why Were Two Employees of CM’s Office Detained Just Hours Before Polling?

Delhi Elections 2025: Why Were Two Employees of CM’s Office Detained Just Hours Before Polling?

Delhi Weather Today: Weather Conditions Turn Foggy as National Capital Goes Into Voting

Delhi Weather Today: Weather Conditions Turn Foggy as National Capital Goes Into Voting

Donald Trump Proposes Resettlement of Palestinians; Advocates US Ownership Over Rebuilding Gaza

Donald Trump Proposes Resettlement of Palestinians; Advocates US Ownership Over Rebuilding Gaza

Delhi Elections 2025: Tough Battle For Leadership Amid Allegations Against AAP

Delhi Elections 2025: Tough Battle For Leadership Amid Allegations Against AAP

Entertainment

Ariana Grande Has The Perfect Reply For Haters Who Slammed Her For Speaking In A High-Pitch

Ariana Grande Has The Perfect Reply For Haters Who Slammed Her For Speaking In A

Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu Just Take A Subtle Dig At Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya’s Second Marriage To Sobhita Dhulipala?

Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu Just Take A Subtle Dig At Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya’s Second Marriage

Who is Prem Dhillon? Gunfire Reported Outside Sidhu Moose Wala’s Former Collaborator’s House, This Gangster Comes Forward To Take Responsibility

Who is Prem Dhillon? Gunfire Reported Outside Sidhu Moose Wala’s Former Collaborator’s House, This Gangster

Aryan Khan’s Rumoured Girlfriend Larissa Bonesi Calls His Netflix Debut “The Most Awaited”

Aryan Khan’s Rumoured Girlfriend Larissa Bonesi Calls His Netflix Debut “The Most Awaited”

When Is The Fantastic Four: First Steps Releasing? Fans Point Out This Mistake In Movie’s First Trailer

When Is The Fantastic Four: First Steps Releasing? Fans Point Out This Mistake In Movie’s

Lifestyle

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox