Delhi Elections 2025: PM Modi And Rajnath Singh Urge Voters To Participate Enthusiastically, Says ‘First Vote, Then Refreshment’

Delhi is witnessing the much-anticipated 2025 Assembly elections today, with polling starting at 7 a.m. and continuing throughout the day. A total of 70 seats are up for grabs as voters decide the fate of key political players, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Indian National Congress (INC).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to encourage Delhi’s voters to participate actively in this democratic process. “Voting for all the seats in the Delhi Assembly elections will be held today. I urge the voters here to participate in this festival of democracy with full enthusiasm and cast their valuable vote. On this occasion, my special wishes to all the young friends who are going to vote for the first time. Remember—first vote, then refreshment!” said the Prime Minister, striking a light-hearted yet inspiring note.

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव में आज सभी सीटों के लिए वोट डाले जाएंगे। यहां के मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे लोकतंत्र के इस उत्सव में पूरे उत्साह के साथ हिस्सा लें और अपना कीमती वोट जरूर डालें। इस अवसर पर पहली बार वोट देने जा रहे सभी युवा साथियों को मेरी विशेष शुभकामनाएं। याद रखना है-… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 5, 2025

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also called on citizens to exercise their right to vote, emphasizing the importance of their role in democracy. “Voting for the assembly elections in Delhi is underway today. I appeal to all voters to cast their vote and play their crucial role in strengthening democracy. On this occasion, I congratulate all the young voters who are going to vote for the first time,” said Singh.

दिल्ली में आज विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए मतदान जारी है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरी अपील है कि वे अपना वोट जरूर दें और लोकतंत्र को मजबूत बनाने में अपनी अहम भूमिका निभाएं। इस अवसर पर पहली बार वोट डालने जा रहे सभी युवा मतदाताओं का मैं अभिनंदन करता हूँ। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 5, 2025

Polling Day Highlights

Total Seats : 70

: 70 Polling Time : 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Key Constituencies : New Delhi, Chandni Chowk, Okhla, Patparganj, and Model Town

: New Delhi, Chandni Chowk, Okhla, Patparganj, and Model Town Main Parties: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC)

The election holds significant importance as Delhi’s governance and key local issues such as public services, infrastructure, education, and healthcare dominate voters’ minds. The counting of votes and declaration of results are scheduled for February 8, 2025.

As the capital casts its votes, the focus remains on voter turnout and the performance of key political leaders. With a mix of seasoned politicians and new faces in the fray, all eyes are on how Delhi will shape its future.

