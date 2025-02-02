Home
Sunday, February 2, 2025
Delhi Elections 2025: PM Modi Slams AAP At BJP’s ‘Sankalp Rally’ In RK Puram

BJP, which has been out of power in Delhi since 1998, is making an aggressive push to dethrone AAP in the upcoming elections.

Delhi Elections 2025: PM Modi Slams AAP At BJP’s ‘Sankalp Rally’ In RK Puram


Ahead of Delhi polls, PM Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at BJP’s ‘Delhi Sankalp Rally’ in RK Puram.

Addressing a massive gathering, PM Modi accused AAP of wasting a decade of the capital’s development and asserted that the people of Delhi now trust only the BJP to bring real progress.

“The last ten years have been an AAPda (disaster) for Delhi. The people of this city gave them two full terms, but what did they get in return? Corruption, broken promises, and a declining quality of life,” PM Modi said, referring to the Kejriwal-led government’s tenure.

PM Modi took to X to reinforce his message, stating,

“Delhiites trust only BJP because it does what it says. It is clear from the huge crowd that gathered in RK Puram that the lotus will bloom in Delhi.”

 

BJP’s Determined Comeback Attempt

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been out of power in Delhi since 1998, is making an aggressive push to dethrone AAP in the upcoming elections. Despite its dominance in the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Delhi, BJP has struggled in the state assembly polls, managing only 3 seats in 2015 and 8 seats in 2020.

However, the party is now banking on Modi’s popularity and a strong anti-incumbency wave against AAP. The Prime Minister emphasized that Delhi’s voters have witnessed the contrast between AAP’s governance and BJP’s track record at the national level.

Polling for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi will take place on February 5, with results to be declared on February 8.

AAP, which secured landslide victories in 2015 (67 seats) and 2020 (62 seats), is facing stiff opposition due to allegations of corruption, governance failures, and recent controversies surrounding key leaders.

Meanwhile, BJP is promising a ‘Viksit Delhi’ (Developed Delhi) agenda with better infrastructure, clean governance, and improved public services.

ALSO READ: Delhi Elections: Arvind Kejriwal Accuses BJP of ‘Hooliganism,’ Launches Social Media Campaign With ‘#AmitShahKiGoondaGardi’

Filed under

Delhi Elections 2025 PM Modi PM Modi Rally Delhi

