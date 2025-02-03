Delhi Elections 2025: The Five ‘Poorest’ Candidates on Affidavit

The financial backgrounds of candidates contesting the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections reveal stark contrasts, with some candidates declaring assets worth hundreds of crores while others claim to have no financial assets at all. An analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), a non-profit organization working in electoral reforms, highlights this disparity.
Candidates with Zero Assets
According to their election affidavits, three candidates have declared that they possess no assets whatsoever:
- Shabana (Rashtriya Republican Party) – Contesting from Seelam Pur.
- Yogesh Kumar (Independent) – Contesting from Matiala.
- Mohinder Singh (Rashtriya Republican Party) – Contesting from Matiala.
These candidates have listed “zero” assets, indicating that they do not own any movable or immovable property.
Delhi Elections 2025 Candidates with Minimal Wealth
In addition to the three candidates with no declared assets, two other independent candidates have reported extremely low asset values:
- Ashok Kumar (Independent) – Contesting from Ambedkar Nagar, declared assets worth ₹6,586.
- Anita (Independent) – Contesting from New Delhi, declared assets worth ₹9,500.
Table: Candidates with Declared Zero or Minimal Assets
|S.No
|Name
|District
|Constituency
|Party Name
|Movable Assets (₹)
|Immovable Assets (₹)
|Total Assets (₹)
|PAN Given
|1
|Shabana
|North-East
|Seelam Pur
|Rashtriya Republican Party
|0
|0
|0
|Yes
|2
|Yogesh Kumar
|South-West
|Matiala
|Independent
|0
|0
|0
|Yes
|3
|Mohinder Singh
|South-West
|Matiala
|Rashtriya Republican Party
|0
|0
|0
|Yes
|4
|Ashok Kumar
|South
|Ambedkar Nagar
|Independent
|6,586
|0
|6,586
|Yes
|5
|Anita
|New Delhi
|New Delhi
|Independent
|9,500
|0
|9,500
|Yes
Delhi Elections 2025 The Wealthiest Candidates
Out of the 699 candidates analyzed, five (1%) have declared assets exceeding ₹100 crore:
- BJP: 3 out of 68 candidates (4%)
- Congress (INC): 1 out of 70 candidates (1%)
- AAP: 1 out of 70 candidates (1%)
This highlights the significant role of money in electoral politics, as wealthier candidates often receive party tickets.
Candidates with Assets Over ₹50 Crore
Beyond the billionaires, a substantial number of candidates have reported assets above ₹50 crore:
- BJP: 8 out of 68 candidates (12%)
- Congress: 7 out of 70 candidates (10%)
- AAP: 6 out of 70 candidates (9%)
- Independents: 2 out of 138 candidates (1%)
Overall Financial Profile of Candidates
- Total assets of all candidates: ₹3,952 crore
- Average assets per candidate: ₹5.65 crore
- Comparison with 2020 elections: In 2020, the average assets per candidate were ₹4.34 crore, marking a notable increase.
Delhi Elections Party-Wise Average Assets Per Candidate
|Party
|Number of Candidates
|Average Assets Per Candidate (₹ Crores)
|BJP
|68
|22.90
|INC
|70
|14.41
|AAP
|70
|11.70
|BSP
|68
|1.23
Key Election Dates
- Voting Date: February 5, 2025
- Result Declaration: February 8, 2025
Political Landscape: A Three-Way Contest
The 2025 Delhi Assembly elections are expected to be a fierce battle between three major political parties:
- Aam Aadmi Party (AAP): Led by Arvind Kejriwal, AAP has won the last two assembly elections (2015 and 2020) with significant majorities.
- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): The party last held power in Delhi in 1998 but continues to be a strong contender.
- Indian National Congress (INC): Once dominant under former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, Congress has struggled in recent Delhi elections but is hoping for a revival.
The Delhi election is the first major election of 2025 and is expected to set the tone for the country’s political landscape in the months ahead. The financial disclosures of candidates highlight the increasing role of wealth in elections, raising important questions about representation and accessibility in democratic politics.
Also Read: Delhi Elections 2025: The Five Richest Candidates on Affidavit