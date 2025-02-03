Delhi Elections 2025: The Five ‘Poorest’ Candidates on Affidavit

In the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, some candidates are entering the race with nothing but their ambitions—literally. Financial affidavits reveal that a few contenders have declared zero assets, highlighting the stark contrast between them and the crorepatis shaping the political landscape.

The financial backgrounds of candidates contesting the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections reveal stark contrasts, with some candidates declaring assets worth hundreds of crores while others claim to have no financial assets at all. An analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), a non-profit organization working in electoral reforms, highlights this disparity.

Candidates with Zero Assets

According to their election affidavits, three candidates have declared that they possess no assets whatsoever:

Shabana (Rashtriya Republican Party) – Contesting from Seelam Pur.

(Rashtriya Republican Party) – Contesting from Seelam Pur. Yogesh Kumar (Independent) – Contesting from Matiala.

(Independent) – Contesting from Matiala. Mohinder Singh (Rashtriya Republican Party) – Contesting from Matiala.

These candidates have listed “zero” assets, indicating that they do not own any movable or immovable property.

Delhi Elections 2025 Candidates with Minimal Wealth

In addition to the three candidates with no declared assets, two other independent candidates have reported extremely low asset values:

Ashok Kumar (Independent) – Contesting from Ambedkar Nagar, declared assets worth ₹6,586 .

(Independent) – Contesting from Ambedkar Nagar, declared assets worth . Anita (Independent) – Contesting from New Delhi, declared assets worth ₹9,500.

Table: Candidates with Declared Zero or Minimal Assets

S.No Name District Constituency Party Name Movable Assets (₹) Immovable Assets (₹) Total Assets (₹) PAN Given 1 Shabana North-East Seelam Pur Rashtriya Republican Party 0 0 0 Yes 2 Yogesh Kumar South-West Matiala Independent 0 0 0 Yes 3 Mohinder Singh South-West Matiala Rashtriya Republican Party 0 0 0 Yes 4 Ashok Kumar South Ambedkar Nagar Independent 6,586 0 6,586 Yes 5 Anita New Delhi New Delhi Independent 9,500 0 9,500 Yes

Delhi Elections 2025 The Wealthiest Candidates

Out of the 699 candidates analyzed, five (1%) have declared assets exceeding ₹100 crore:

BJP : 3 out of 68 candidates (4%)

: 3 out of 68 candidates (4%) Congress (INC) : 1 out of 70 candidates (1%)

: 1 out of 70 candidates (1%) AAP: 1 out of 70 candidates (1%)

This highlights the significant role of money in electoral politics, as wealthier candidates often receive party tickets.

Candidates with Assets Over ₹50 Crore

Beyond the billionaires, a substantial number of candidates have reported assets above ₹50 crore:

BJP : 8 out of 68 candidates (12%)

: 8 out of 68 candidates (12%) Congress : 7 out of 70 candidates (10%)

: 7 out of 70 candidates (10%) AAP : 6 out of 70 candidates (9%)

: 6 out of 70 candidates (9%) Independents: 2 out of 138 candidates (1%)

Overall Financial Profile of Candidates

Total assets of all candidates : ₹3,952 crore

: ₹3,952 crore Average assets per candidate : ₹5.65 crore

: ₹5.65 crore Comparison with 2020 elections: In 2020, the average assets per candidate were ₹4.34 crore, marking a notable increase.

Delhi Elections Party-Wise Average Assets Per Candidate

Party Number of Candidates Average Assets Per Candidate (₹ Crores) BJP 68 22.90 INC 70 14.41 AAP 70 11.70 BSP 68 1.23

Key Election Dates

Voting Date : February 5, 2025

: February 5, 2025 Result Declaration: February 8, 2025

Political Landscape: A Three-Way Contest

The 2025 Delhi Assembly elections are expected to be a fierce battle between three major political parties:

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) : Led by Arvind Kejriwal, AAP has won the last two assembly elections (2015 and 2020) with significant majorities.

: Led by Arvind Kejriwal, AAP has won the last two assembly elections (2015 and 2020) with significant majorities. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) : The party last held power in Delhi in 1998 but continues to be a strong contender.

: The party last held power in Delhi in 1998 but continues to be a strong contender. Indian National Congress (INC): Once dominant under former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, Congress has struggled in recent Delhi elections but is hoping for a revival.

The Delhi election is the first major election of 2025 and is expected to set the tone for the country’s political landscape in the months ahead. The financial disclosures of candidates highlight the increasing role of wealth in elections, raising important questions about representation and accessibility in democratic politics.

