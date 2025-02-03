Delhi Elections 2025: The Five Richest Candidates on Affidavit

The battle for Delhi’s Assembly is not just about votes—it’s a clash of wealth and power. With billionaires and crorepatis dominating the race, the 2025 elections are shaping up to be one of the richest contests yet.

The number of wealthy candidates contesting the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections has increased significantly compared to 2020. A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) shows that billionaires and crorepatis dominate the race. Most of them belong to the BJP, AAP, and Congress.

Growing Number of Wealthy Candidates

The ADR report highlights that out of the 699 candidates analyzed for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, five (1%) are billionaires. Moreover, the number of candidates with assets exceeding Rs 50 crore has nearly doubled—from 13 in 2020 to 23 this year.

BJP leads the pack in terms of fielding the wealthiest candidates, with the party’s contenders having the highest average declared assets at Rs 22.90 crore. Congress follows with Rs 14.41 crore, while AAP candidates report the lowest average assets at Rs 11.70 crore.

The Five Richest Candidates in Delhi Elections 2025

The following are the five wealthiest candidates contesting the upcoming Delhi elections, as per their affidavits:

Karnail Singh (BJP) – Rs 259.67 crore | Shakur Basti Manjinder Singh Sirsa (BJP) – Rs 248.85 crore | Rajouri Garden Gurcharan Singh Raju (INC) – Rs 130.90 crore | Krishna Nagar Parvesh Sahib Singh (BJP) – Rs 115.63 crore | New Delhi Dhanwati Chandela (AAP) – Rs 109.90 crore | Rajouri Garden

Breakdown of Billionaire Candidates’ Assets

S.No. Name District Constituency Party Movable Assets (Rs) Immovable Assets (Rs) Total Assets (Rs) 1 Karnail Singh North Shakur Basti BJP 92,36,090 2,58,75,00,000 2,59,67,36,090 2 Manjinder Singh Sirsa West Rajouri Garden BJP 74,05,52,444 1,74,80,00,000 2,48,85,52,444 3 Gurcharan Singh Raju East Krishna Nagar INC 52,90,52,000 78,00,00,000 1,30,90,52,000 4 Parvesh Sahib Singh New Delhi New Delhi BJP 96,52,83,180 19,11,00,000 1,15,63,83,180 5 Dhanwati Chandela West Rajouri Garden AAP 9,76,05,522 1,00,14,00,000 1,09,90,05,522

Each of these candidates has provided their PAN details in their affidavits, ensuring transparency in their financial disclosures.

Delhi Elections 2025 The Wealthiest Candidates

Out of the 699 candidates analyzed, five (1%) have declared assets exceeding ₹100 crore:

BJP : 3 out of 68 candidates (4%)

: 3 out of 68 candidates (4%) Congress (INC) : 1 out of 70 candidates (1%)

: 1 out of 70 candidates (1%) AAP: 1 out of 70 candidates (1%)

This highlights the significant role of money in electoral politics, as wealthier candidates often receive party tickets.

Candidates with Assets Over ₹50 Crore

Beyond the billionaires, a substantial number of candidates have reported assets above ₹50 crore:

BJP : 8 out of 68 candidates (12%)

: 8 out of 68 candidates (12%) Congress : 7 out of 70 candidates (10%)

: 7 out of 70 candidates (10%) AAP : 6 out of 70 candidates (9%)

: 6 out of 70 candidates (9%) Independents: 2 out of 138 candidates (1%)

Overall Financial Profile of Candidates

Total assets of all candidates : ₹3,952 crore

: ₹3,952 crore Average assets per candidate : ₹5.65 crore

: ₹5.65 crore Comparison with 2020 elections: In 2020, the average assets per candidate were ₹4.34 crore, marking a notable increase.

Party-Wise Average Assets Per Candidate

Party Number of Candidates Average Assets Per Candidate (₹ Crores) BJP 68 22.90 INC 70 14.41 AAP 70 11.70 BSP 68 1.23

Key Election Dates

Voting Date : February 5, 2025

: February 5, 2025 Result Declaration: February 8, 2025

The contest is primarily a three-way battle between the AAP, BJP, and Congress. The Aam Aadmi Party, led by Arvind Kejriwal, has dominated the last two elections, securing victories in 2015 and 2020. Before AAP’s rise, the Congress, under Sheila Dikshit, governed Delhi for 15 years. The BJP, despite being a dominant national party, has not been in power in Delhi for 27 years.

