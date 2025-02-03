Delhi Elections 2025: The Five Richest Candidates on Affidavit

Delhi Elections 2025, Delhi Elections 2025 Richest Candidates, ADR report delhi elections, Karnail Singh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Gurcharan Singh Raju, Parvesh Sahib Singh, Dhanwati Chandela, AAP, BJP, INC,
The number of wealthy candidates contesting the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections has increased significantly compared to 2020. A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) shows that billionaires and crorepatis dominate the race. Most of them belong to the BJP, AAP, and Congress.
Growing Number of Wealthy Candidates
The ADR report highlights that out of the 699 candidates analyzed for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, five (1%) are billionaires. Moreover, the number of candidates with assets exceeding Rs 50 crore has nearly doubled—from 13 in 2020 to 23 this year.
BJP leads the pack in terms of fielding the wealthiest candidates, with the party’s contenders having the highest average declared assets at Rs 22.90 crore. Congress follows with Rs 14.41 crore, while AAP candidates report the lowest average assets at Rs 11.70 crore.
The Five Richest Candidates in Delhi Elections 2025
The following are the five wealthiest candidates contesting the upcoming Delhi elections, as per their affidavits:
- Karnail Singh (BJP) – Rs 259.67 crore | Shakur Basti
- Manjinder Singh Sirsa (BJP) – Rs 248.85 crore | Rajouri Garden
- Gurcharan Singh Raju (INC) – Rs 130.90 crore | Krishna Nagar
- Parvesh Sahib Singh (BJP) – Rs 115.63 crore | New Delhi
- Dhanwati Chandela (AAP) – Rs 109.90 crore | Rajouri Garden
Breakdown of Billionaire Candidates’ Assets
|S.No.
|Name
|District
|Constituency
|Party
|Movable Assets (Rs)
|Immovable Assets (Rs)
|Total Assets (Rs)
|1
|Karnail Singh
|North
|Shakur Basti
|BJP
|92,36,090
|2,58,75,00,000
|2,59,67,36,090
|2
|Manjinder Singh Sirsa
|West
|Rajouri Garden
|BJP
|74,05,52,444
|1,74,80,00,000
|2,48,85,52,444
|3
|Gurcharan Singh Raju
|East
|Krishna Nagar
|INC
|52,90,52,000
|78,00,00,000
|1,30,90,52,000
|4
|Parvesh Sahib Singh
|New Delhi
|New Delhi
|BJP
|96,52,83,180
|19,11,00,000
|1,15,63,83,180
|5
|Dhanwati Chandela
|West
|Rajouri Garden
|AAP
|9,76,05,522
|1,00,14,00,000
|1,09,90,05,522
Each of these candidates has provided their PAN details in their affidavits, ensuring transparency in their financial disclosures.
Out of the 699 candidates analyzed, five (1%) have declared assets exceeding ₹100 crore:
- BJP: 3 out of 68 candidates (4%)
- Congress (INC): 1 out of 70 candidates (1%)
- AAP: 1 out of 70 candidates (1%)
This highlights the significant role of money in electoral politics, as wealthier candidates often receive party tickets.
Candidates with Assets Over ₹50 Crore
Beyond the billionaires, a substantial number of candidates have reported assets above ₹50 crore:
- BJP: 8 out of 68 candidates (12%)
- Congress: 7 out of 70 candidates (10%)
- AAP: 6 out of 70 candidates (9%)
- Independents: 2 out of 138 candidates (1%)
Overall Financial Profile of Candidates
- Total assets of all candidates: ₹3,952 crore
- Average assets per candidate: ₹5.65 crore
- Comparison with 2020 elections: In 2020, the average assets per candidate were ₹4.34 crore, marking a notable increase.
Party-Wise Average Assets Per Candidate
|Party
|Number of Candidates
|Average Assets Per Candidate (₹ Crores)
|BJP
|68
|22.90
|INC
|70
|14.41
|AAP
|70
|11.70
|BSP
|68
|1.23
Key Election Dates
- Voting Date: February 5, 2025
- Result Declaration: February 8, 2025
The contest is primarily a three-way battle between the AAP, BJP, and Congress. The Aam Aadmi Party, led by Arvind Kejriwal, has dominated the last two elections, securing victories in 2015 and 2020. Before AAP’s rise, the Congress, under Sheila Dikshit, governed Delhi for 15 years. The BJP, despite being a dominant national party, has not been in power in Delhi for 27 years.
