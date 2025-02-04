Delhi Elections 2025: The Richest, Most Indebted, and Highest-Earning Candidates Revealed

The 2025 Delhi Assembly elections aren’t just a political contest—they’re a showcase of staggering wealth. With crores in assets, incomes, and liabilities, some candidates stand out as much for their finances as for their politics.

The 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled for February 5, have drawn a wide array of candidates, including some of the wealthiest individuals in the capital. With 699 candidates contesting across 70 constituencies, financial disclosures have brought attention to a select group whose assets, liabilities, and incomes set them apart.

Delhi’s Billionaire Candidates

Among the candidates, several stand out due to their immense wealth, as per their declared assets:

Karnail Singh (BJP, Shakur Basti): With total assets worth ₹259.67 crore, Singh tops the list. His movable assets amount to ₹92.36 lakh, while his immovable assets are valued at ₹258.75 crore. Manjinder Singh Sirsa (BJP, Rajouri Garden): Sirsa holds assets worth ₹248.85 crore, comprising ₹74.05 crore in movable assets and ₹174.80 crore in immovable property. Gurcharan Singh (Raju) (INC, Krishna Nagar): The Congress candidate from Krishna Nagar has declared assets worth ₹130.90 crore, including ₹52.90 crore in movable and ₹78 crore in immovable assets. Parvesh Sahib Singh (BJP, New Delhi): Singh, contesting from New Delhi, has ₹115.63 crore in total assets, with ₹96.52 crore in movable and ₹19.11 crore in immovable assets. A Dhanwati Chandela (AAP, Rajouri Garden): Chandela has assets worth ₹109.90 crore, with ₹9.76 crore in movable and ₹100.14 crore in immovable assets.

With such staggering figures, financial disclosures have become a major talking point in the run-up to polling day.

Candidates with the Highest Declared Income in Delhi Elections

When it comes to income tax returns (ITR), three candidates have declared significantly high earnings:

Parvesh Sahib Singh (BJP, New Delhi): Declared an income of ₹20.60 crore for the financial year 2023-24. His sources of income include a pension as a former Member of Parliament, a partnership in M/S Sahib Automobile, rent, and interest. His personal income stands at ₹19.68 crore. Manjinder Singh Sirsa (BJP, Rajouri Garden): Declared a total income of ₹12.72 crore, with a self-income of ₹12.67 crore. His earnings come from real estate and agriculture, while his spouse receives remuneration from a family business. Sumesh Shokeen (AAP, Matiala): Declared an income of ₹9.89 crore, with a self-income of ₹9.81 crore. His primary sources of income include business and rental revenue.

Candidates with the Highest Liabilities in Delhi Elections

Financial declarations have also revealed substantial liabilities among some candidates. The top three candidates with the highest liabilities are:

Parvesh Sahib Singh (BJP, New Delhi): Singh has ₹74.36 crore in liabilities, the highest among all candidates, though no disputed liabilities have been reported. Manjinder Singh Sirsa (BJP, Rajouri Garden): Sirsa follows closely with ₹57.68 crore in liabilities. Raaj Kumar Anand (BJP, Patel Nagar): Anand has ₹35.09 crore in liabilities.

The Electoral Battle and Stakes

The Delhi Assembly elections are being closely watched as a referendum on the governance of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is seeking a third consecutive term under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aggressively campaigning to reclaim power, while the Congress is contesting independently after previously aligning with the AAP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

As per the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), 1.56 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes across 13,766 polling stations. This includes 83.76 lakh men, 72.36 lakh women, and 1,267 third-gender voters.

