Delhi Elections 2025: These Key Constituencies To Have A High Stake Battle

As Delhi gears up for its much-awaited 2025 Assembly elections, the war of words has picked up. AAP, BJP, and INC are all set to unleash a tight competition across the 70 Assembly constituencies.

With elections scheduled on February 5 and the results set to be declared on Feb 8, Here are 9 Key constituencies to watch out for:

Key Constituencies

New Delhi

The stronghold of Chief Minister’s office has remained the forte of Arvind Kejriwal since 2020 when he came with a whooping margin over 21,000 votes. Again, the Chief Minister candidate of Aam Aadmi Party, Kejriwal has to face his opponent in BJP candidate Parvesh Verma, who was a strong and aggressive campaigner. Congress fielded Sandeep Dikshit, who is the son of former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit.

Kejriwal’s campaign is based on AAP’s flagship welfare policies, including free electricity, water, and women’s allowances, but BJP and Congress are determined to challenge his governance record.

Malviya Nagar

AAP’s Somnath Bharti, who has dominated Malviya Nagar for three successive terms, will face a strong challenge from BJP’s Satish Upadhyay and Congress’ Jitendra Kumar Kochar. Bharti has relied on local development, but the anti-incumbency sentiment seems to be doing the rounds and his rivals are banking on this to swing the electorate. Ballimaran

Ballimaran

It is another Muslim-dominated constituency where AAP has kept its bastion on Imran Hussain. The Congress hopes to return the constituency to its fold after a long gap with veteran Haroon Yusuf, who had also served in the Sheila Dikshit cabinet. BJP’s Kamal Bagri is yet another contestant who won the municipal elections but certainly faces an uphill task for the saffron party has never found victory here.

Rohini

It has witnessed closely contested elections in the past. In 2015 and 2020, BJP's Vijender Gupta had emerged victorious. AAP has this time fielded Pradeep Mittal, who is hoping to cash in on welfare promises and anti-incumbency sentiments. Gupta's performance and strong presence in the area make this a high-stakes contest.

AAP’s other contender is Satyendar Jain, former minister in the Delhi cabinet, from Shakur Basti. The main contest is between BJP’s Karnail Singh, who is trying to further consolidate the Hindu votes. The healthcare and infrastructure developing edge is being used by him, while BJP is busy trying to attack at AAP’s governance.

Patparganj

With Manish Sisodia opting for Jangpura this time, AAP has nominated Awadh Ojha, a teacher-turned-politician, for Patparganj. BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi and Congress’ Anil Chaudhary are in the fray, making it a three-way battle. Historically, Patparganj has oscillated between AAP and Congress, making it a crucial contest.

Kalkaji

The three-way contest is between AAP’s Chief Minister Atishi Singh, Congress’ Alka Lamba and BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri. The Jangpura seat has over 1.94 lakh electors, and it has been an AAP bastion in recent polls, though Congress and BJP have not given up their lost ground.

AAP has changed Manish Sisodia from Jangpura in favor of Praveen Kumar. With the fight between Congress’ Tarvinder Singh Marwah and BJP’s Farhad Suri, Sisodia is pinning his hopes on AAP’s governance record. Yet, only time will tell whether he could perform better than his predecessor’s 15,000-vote margin.

Okhla

Amanatullah Khan of AAP is going for his third term from Okhla. His earlier victories were all by a clear margin, with more than 60,000 votes each.

