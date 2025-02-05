Delhi Elections 2025: Tough Battle For Leadership Amid Allegations Against AAP

The elections for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi are set to take place today, marking a crucial moment for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal. The polls are being held against the backdrop of serious corruption allegations against Kejriwal and his government, particularly related to the now-scrapped liquor policy.

The elections for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi are set to take place today, marking a crucial moment for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal. The polls are being held against the backdrop of serious corruption allegations against Kejriwal and his government, particularly related to the now-scrapped liquor policy. The contest is expected to be a three-way battle between the ruling AAP, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Battle for Delhi: A Three-Way Contest

Delhi has witnessed a clear dominance of AAP in the last two assembly elections, with the party winning by huge margins. However, this election comes at a time when Kejriwal and his party are battling corruption charges. The BJP, aiming to wrest control of the capital, has been banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity and its vast election machinery. Meanwhile, the Congress, which has remained on the sidelines of Delhi’s politics for a decade, is looking for a comeback.

Corruption Allegations Shake AAP’s Fortunes

AAP’s journey in Delhi has been marked by its strong anti-corruption stance, but the party itself is now under scrutiny. Several ministers and senior leaders of AAP have faced legal action. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself was arrested in March last year in connection with the liquor policy scam and spent nearly six months in jail. His close aide and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was behind bars for 17 months. Other key AAP leaders, including Sanjay Singh, Satyendar Jain, and Amanatullah Khan, have also faced corruption allegations and legal troubles.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Kejriwal’s Strategy: Taking the Moral High Ground

Despite the setbacks, Arvind Kejriwal has tried to maintain a strong political stance. After stepping down from the Chief Minister’s post, he placed Atishi in charge. Kejriwal has vowed to return to power only after receiving what he calls a “certificate of honesty” from the people of Delhi. This narrative is crucial for AAP as it tries to convince voters that the allegations against its leaders are politically motivated.

The Role of the Lieutenant Governor and the Union Government

AAP has often found itself at odds with Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor (LG), leading to administrative roadblocks. The Supreme Court had earlier ruled that the elected government has control over all matters except land, public order, and police. However, the Union government later passed an ordinance giving the LG significant power over bureaucrats. The corruption investigations against AAP leaders were also initiated after the LG approved a probe into the liquor policy case.

AAP’s Governance Model: A Mixed Legacy

AAP first came to power in 2013 but resigned after just 48 days due to differences with the Congress, with which it had formed an alliance. However, in 2015, Kejriwal apologized to the people and sought a second chance, promising a stable government. His party then secured a landslide victory, sweeping 67 out of 70 seats. AAP’s governance model focused on education and healthcare, earning praise for improving government schools and launching free healthcare clinics, popularly known as ‘Mohalla Clinics.’ Despite criticism from the BJP, which called AAP’s policies a form of “revdi culture” (freebies), these initiatives helped the party expand its influence beyond Delhi, leading to its victory in Punjab and recognition as a national party.

A Make-or-Break Election for AAP

This election is a critical moment for AAP. A victory would reaffirm its standing as a strong opponent of the BJP and reinforce its credibility as a governance-focused party. However, a loss would be a severe setback, raising questions about its future in national politics. The outcome of the election will determine whether AAP can withstand the corruption allegations and continue its political journey or if BJP and Congress will reclaim their lost ground in the capital.

As the people of Delhi head to the polls, the results will not only decide the fate of AAP but also shape the political landscape of the city for the next five years.