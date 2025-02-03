Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Delhi Elections 2025: Understanding Voter Demographics for 2025 Assembly ElectionsElections

Delhi's electorate has seen significant changes as the city prepares for its Assembly elections on February 5, 2025. The number of registered voters has increased significantly, according to the ECI's most recent publication of the final voter list. Both the political parties' plans and the results of the elections will probably be impacted by the demographic shift.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Delhi Elections 2025: Understanding Voter Demographics for 2025 Assembly ElectionsElections

Delhi's electorate has seen significant changes as the city prepares for its Assembly elections on February 5, 2025.


Delhi’s electorate has seen significant changes as the city prepares for its Assembly elections on February 5, 2025. The number of registered voters has increased significantly, according to the ECI’s most recent publication of the final voter list. Both the political parties’ plans and the results of the elections will probably be impacted by the demographic shift.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Voter Registration and Demographics

The final electoral roll that was published on January 6, 2025, hints that Delhi now has a total of 1,55,24,858 registered voters. This marks a 5% increase from the 1,48,00,000 voters registered in 2020. The gender distribution is as follows:

  • Male Voters: 83,49,645
  • Female Voters: 71,73,952
  • Third-Gender Voters: 1,261

Additionally, the electorate has become more youthful, with 2,08,302 first-time voters (18-19 years) added during the Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2025.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Constituency-Level Variations

There has been a drop in certain constituencies but an increase in the overall electorate. For instance, Laxmi Nagar saw a 15,213 drop in voters between 2020 and 2025, going from 221,651 to 206,438. The cases of constituencies like Babarpur and Rohini revealed the same finding.

Political Implications

Political parties’ campaign techniques ought to be more impacted by this. For example, the Aam Aadmi Party will need to keep focusing on the constituencies with the ideal presentation about women’s safety and education. The BJP and the Indian National Congress, among other political parties, are anticipated to modify their campaigns to emphasize the ‘concerns and ambitions’ of the target audiences.

The electorate is growing and becoming more diverse as the Delhi Assembly elections of 2025 approach. To help political parties plan how to interact with their constantly changing voter base, it is crucial to comprehend these changes. It will influence Delhi’s governance and serve as a mirror for the changing political climate in the nation’s capital.

ALSO READ: Congress Leader Criticizes Budget For Bihar, Calls Promised Special Package A ‘Jhunjhuna’

Filed under

Delhi Elections 2025 Voter demographics

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Watch, Slogans Raised Against Maha Kumbh Stampede In The Parliament, Accuses Government Of Lacking Transparency

Watch, Slogans Raised Against Maha Kumbh Stampede In The Parliament, Accuses Government Of Lacking Transparency

Lady Gaga Extends Support To Trans Community At The Grammys: Trans People Are Not Invisible

Lady Gaga Extends Support To Trans Community At The Grammys: Trans People Are Not Invisible

Delhi Elections 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Criticizes BJP and Election Commission In Press Conference

Delhi Elections 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Criticizes BJP and Election Commission In Press Conference

Did Taylor Swift Win A Grammy?

Did Taylor Swift Win A Grammy?

Why Did The Weeknd End His Grammys Boycott After Four Years? Singer Makes A Surprise Return To The Award Show

Why Did The Weeknd End His Grammys Boycott After Four Years? Singer Makes A Surprise...

Entertainment

Lady Gaga Extends Support To Trans Community At The Grammys: Trans People Are Not Invisible

Lady Gaga Extends Support To Trans Community At The Grammys: Trans People Are Not Invisible

Did Taylor Swift Win A Grammy?

Did Taylor Swift Win A Grammy?

Why Did The Weeknd End His Grammys Boycott After Four Years? Singer Makes A Surprise Return To The Award Show

Why Did The Weeknd End His Grammys Boycott After Four Years? Singer Makes A Surprise

Grammys 2025: Is Kendrick Lamar’s Beef With Drake Over? Rappers Wins Record Of The Year For ‘Not Like Us’

Grammys 2025: Is Kendrick Lamar’s Beef With Drake Over? Rappers Wins Record Of The Year

Grammy Awards 2025: The Red Carpet’s Most Weirdest Looks From Bianca Censori’s Nude Look To Julia Fox Wearing Cleaning Gloves

Grammy Awards 2025: The Red Carpet’s Most Weirdest Looks From Bianca Censori’s Nude Look To

Lifestyle

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox