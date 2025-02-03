Delhi Elections 2025: Understanding Voter Demographics for 2025 Assembly ElectionsElections

Delhi's electorate has seen significant changes as the city prepares for its Assembly elections on February 5, 2025. The number of registered voters has increased significantly, according to the ECI's most recent publication of the final voter list. Both the political parties' plans and the results of the elections will probably be impacted by the demographic shift.

Delhi's electorate has seen significant changes as the city prepares for its Assembly elections on February 5, 2025.

Delhi’s electorate has seen significant changes as the city prepares for its Assembly elections on February 5, 2025. The number of registered voters has increased significantly, according to the ECI’s most recent publication of the final voter list. Both the political parties’ plans and the results of the elections will probably be impacted by the demographic shift.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Voter Registration and Demographics

The final electoral roll that was published on January 6, 2025, hints that Delhi now has a total of 1,55,24,858 registered voters. This marks a 5% increase from the 1,48,00,000 voters registered in 2020. The gender distribution is as follows:

Male Voters: 83,49,645

83,49,645 Female Voters: 71,73,952

71,73,952 Third-Gender Voters: 1,261

Additionally, the electorate has become more youthful, with 2,08,302 first-time voters (18-19 years) added during the Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2025.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Constituency-Level Variations

There has been a drop in certain constituencies but an increase in the overall electorate. For instance, Laxmi Nagar saw a 15,213 drop in voters between 2020 and 2025, going from 221,651 to 206,438. The cases of constituencies like Babarpur and Rohini revealed the same finding.

Political Implications

Political parties’ campaign techniques ought to be more impacted by this. For example, the Aam Aadmi Party will need to keep focusing on the constituencies with the ideal presentation about women’s safety and education. The BJP and the Indian National Congress, among other political parties, are anticipated to modify their campaigns to emphasize the ‘concerns and ambitions’ of the target audiences.

The electorate is growing and becoming more diverse as the Delhi Assembly elections of 2025 approach. To help political parties plan how to interact with their constantly changing voter base, it is crucial to comprehend these changes. It will influence Delhi’s governance and serve as a mirror for the changing political climate in the nation’s capital.