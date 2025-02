Voting for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections kicked off at 7 AM today, with early turnout recorded at 8.10% by 9:30 AM.

Voting for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections kicked off at 7 AM today, with early turnout recorded at 8.10% by 9:30 AM, according to the Election Commission’s Voter App.

A total of 1.56 crore voters are casting their ballots across 13,766 polling stations to decide the fate of 699 candidates.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) aims for a third consecutive term, while the BJP and Congress are striving for a political comeback.