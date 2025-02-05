Delhi Elections 2025: Voter Turnout Reaches 33.16% Till 1 PM

At 11 AM, voter turnout already reached 19.95%. Voter App from the Election Commission reported an initial turnout of 8.10% by 9 AM.

The 2025 Delhi Assembly elections are underway, with voters from across the national capital casting their ballots to determine the fate of candidates vying for the 70 constituencies. The elections are being held in a single phase, and by 1 PM today, Delhi had recorded a voter turnout of 33.16%.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

With 1.56 crore eligible voters, the early hours of polling went smoothly with voters at the polling booths. At 11 AM, voter turnout already reached 19.95%. Voter App from the Election Commission reported an initial turnout of 8.10% by 9 AM.

Among the constituencies seeing a high voter engagement, Babarpur in North-East Delhi stands out with an impressive 31% turnout by 11 AM. Meanwhile, Karol Bagh in Central Delhi recorded a comparatively lower turnout of 11% during the same period. These numbers suggest varied levels of participation, with certain constituencies showing heightened enthusiasm among voters.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Polling has begun sharply at 7 AM and is being carried out across 13,766 polling stations spread across 2,696 locations throughout the city.

ALSO READ: Delhi Elections 2025: 19.95% Voter Turnout Recorded By 11 AM