Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Delhi Elections 2025: Voter Turnout Reaches 33.16% Till 1 PM

At 11 AM, voter turnout already reached 19.95%. Voter App from the Election Commission reported an initial turnout of 8.10% by 9 AM.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Delhi Elections 2025: Voter Turnout Reaches 33.16% Till 1 PM


The 2025 Delhi Assembly elections are underway, with voters from across the national capital casting their ballots to determine the fate of candidates vying for the 70 constituencies. The elections are being held in a single phase, and by 1 PM today, Delhi had recorded a voter turnout of 33.16%.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

With 1.56 crore eligible voters, the early hours of polling went smoothly with voters at the polling booths. At 11 AM, voter turnout already reached 19.95%. Voter App from the Election Commission reported an initial turnout of 8.10% by 9 AM.

Among the constituencies seeing a high voter engagement, Babarpur in North-East Delhi stands out with an impressive 31% turnout by 11 AM. Meanwhile, Karol Bagh in Central Delhi recorded a comparatively lower turnout of 11% during the same period. These numbers suggest varied levels of participation, with certain constituencies showing heightened enthusiasm among voters.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Polling has begun sharply at 7 AM and is being carried out across 13,766 polling stations spread across 2,696 locations throughout the city.

ALSO READ: Delhi Elections 2025: 19.95% Voter Turnout Recorded By 11 AM

Filed under

Delhi Elections 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Delhi Polls: Arvind Kejriwal Booked For Haryana ‘Poisoning’ Yamuna Water Remarks

Delhi Polls: Arvind Kejriwal Booked For Haryana ‘Poisoning’ Yamuna Water Remarks

Nigerian traveller Throws Sanitary Pads At Airport Staff; The Reason Will Shock You

Nigerian traveller Throws Sanitary Pads At Airport Staff; The Reason Will Shock You

Will Emilia Perez Lose At The Academy Awards? Netflix Drops Karla Sofia Gascon From Oscars Campaign Over Past Controversial Tweets

Will Emilia Perez Lose At The Academy Awards? Netflix Drops Karla Sofia Gascon From Oscars...

Developers Hail Replit As A Game-Changer, AI Tool Builds Apps in Minutes

Developers Hail Replit As A Game-Changer, AI Tool Builds Apps in Minutes

Delhi Election 2025: 5 Things That Will Decide Who Will Win

Delhi Election 2025: 5 Things That Will Decide Who Will Win

Entertainment

Will Emilia Perez Lose At The Academy Awards? Netflix Drops Karla Sofia Gascon From Oscars Campaign Over Past Controversial Tweets

Will Emilia Perez Lose At The Academy Awards? Netflix Drops Karla Sofia Gascon From Oscars

Did Marvel Use AI To Make The Fantastic Four: First Steps Poster? Internet Fumes But Here’s The Truth

Did Marvel Use AI To Make The Fantastic Four: First Steps Poster? Internet Fumes But

Nora Fatehi Killed In An Accident? Fake News Of Actress Dying In A Freak Accident Goes Viral

Nora Fatehi Killed In An Accident? Fake News Of Actress Dying In A Freak Accident

Meet South India’s Wealthiest Actor, With A Net Worth Of ₹3500 Crore, Exceeding Even Aamir Khan; It’s Not Rajinikanth Or Prabhas

Meet South India’s Wealthiest Actor, With A Net Worth Of ₹3500 Crore, Exceeding Even Aamir

Ariana Grande Has The Perfect Reply For Haters Who Slammed Her For Speaking In A High-Pitch

Ariana Grande Has The Perfect Reply For Haters Who Slammed Her For Speaking In A

Lifestyle

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox