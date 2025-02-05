Delhi Elections 2025: Voter Turnout Recorded At 57.70 Till 5 PM

The Delhi Assembly elections on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, have witnessed significant voter participation across the national capital. As polling day progressed, voter turnout steadily increased. By 1 PM, the turnout was recorded at 33.31%, which rose to 46.55% by 3 PM. By 5 PM, the participation surged further to 57.70%. The voting, which began at 7 AM with an initial turnout of just 8.10% by 9 AM, is set to continue until 6 PM.

Key Political Contenders and Stakes

A total of 699 candidates are competing across 70 constituencies in the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections. The outcome of these elections will significantly impact the political future of the city. The three main contenders in this election are the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress party.

AAP is seeking a third consecutive term, while BJP aims to defeat Kejriwal and reclaim power. Congress, having been out of power for an extended period, hopes for a political resurgence.

Enhanced Security Measures for Peaceful Elections

To ensure a smooth and secure polling process, security has been heightened across Delhi. Hundreds of paramilitary personnel have been stationed at key locations, and drones are being used for aerial surveillance to prevent any disturbances at polling stations.

Security forces have been tasked with maintaining law and order, particularly in sensitive areas, ensuring that voters can exercise their rights without any hindrance. This high level of vigilance is crucial, given the intense competition and the importance of this election.

Comparing Voter Turnout with Previous Elections

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, voter turnout stood at 62.82%, slightly lower than previous years but still significant. Ballimaran recorded the highest turnout at 71.6%, while Delhi Cantonment registered the lowest at 45.4%. AAP secured a landslide victory with 62 seats, while BJP won 8, and Congress failed to secure any.

As the 2025 elections near their conclusion, all eyes will be on the final voter turnout and the results that will shape Delhi’s political landscape for the coming years.