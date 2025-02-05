Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Delhi Elections 2025: Voter Turnout Recorded At 57.70 Till 5 PM

The Delhi Assembly elections on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, have witnessed significant voter participation across the national capital. As polling day progressed, voter turnout steadily increased. By 1 PM, the turnout was recorded at 33.31%, which rose to 46.55% by 3 PM. By 5 PM, the participation surged further to 57.70%. The voting, which began at 7 AM with an initial turnout of just 8.10% by 9 AM, is set to continue until 6 PM.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Delhi Elections 2025: Voter Turnout Recorded At 57.70 Till 5 PM

By 5 PM, the participation surged to 57.70%. The voting, which began at 7 AM with initial turnout of just 8.10%, is to continue till 6PM


The Delhi Assembly elections on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, have witnessed significant voter participation across the national capital. As polling day progressed, voter turnout steadily increased. By 1 PM, the turnout was recorded at 33.31%, which rose to 46.55% by 3 PM. By 5 PM, the participation surged further to 57.70%. The voting, which began at 7 AM with an initial turnout of just 8.10% by 9 AM, is set to continue until 6 PM.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Key Political Contenders and Stakes

A total of 699 candidates are competing across 70 constituencies in the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections. The outcome of these elections will significantly impact the political future of the city. The three main contenders in this election are the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress party.

AAP is seeking a third consecutive term, while BJP aims to defeat Kejriwal and reclaim power. Congress, having been out of power for an extended period, hopes for a political resurgence.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Enhanced Security Measures for Peaceful Elections

To ensure a smooth and secure polling process, security has been heightened across Delhi. Hundreds of paramilitary personnel have been stationed at key locations, and drones are being used for aerial surveillance to prevent any disturbances at polling stations.

Security forces have been tasked with maintaining law and order, particularly in sensitive areas, ensuring that voters can exercise their rights without any hindrance. This high level of vigilance is crucial, given the intense competition and the importance of this election.

Comparing Voter Turnout with Previous Elections

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, voter turnout stood at 62.82%, slightly lower than previous years but still significant. Ballimaran recorded the highest turnout at 71.6%, while Delhi Cantonment registered the lowest at 45.4%. AAP secured a landslide victory with 62 seats, while BJP won 8, and Congress failed to secure any.

As the 2025 elections near their conclusion, all eyes will be on the final voter turnout and the results that will shape Delhi’s political landscape for the coming years.

Read More : PM Modi’s Historical Homework: A Deep Dive Into Nehru-Kennedy Dialogues

Filed under

Delhi Elections 2025 Voter turnout

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Delhi Exit Polls 2025: This is the Only Exit Poll Agency That Gives Congress 2 Seats

Delhi Exit Polls 2025: This is the Only Exit Poll Agency That Gives Congress 2...

Delhi elctions 2025 Poll Of Polls: Exit Polls Predict BJP’s Lead In National Capital

Delhi elctions 2025 Poll Of Polls: Exit Polls Predict BJP’s Lead In National Capital

Manhandling Of Senior Lawyer: Supreme Court Directs Local Bar Body Officials To Appear

Manhandling Of Senior Lawyer: Supreme Court Directs Local Bar Body Officials To Appear

Who Will Win Delhi ? DV Research Exit Poll Result Reveals AAP To Stand Behind BJP

Who Will Win Delhi ? DV Research Exit Poll Result Reveals AAP To Stand Behind...

JVC Exit Poll Results For Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Set For A Strong Showing, AAP Faces Tough Competition

JVC Exit Poll Results For Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Set For A Strong Showing,...

Entertainment

Govt Grants Special Screening Of Ajith’s ‘Vidamuyarchi’ For One Day | Check Show Timings

Govt Grants Special Screening Of Ajith’s ‘Vidamuyarchi’ For One Day | Check Show Timings

What Happened To Justin Bieber? Singer’s New Photos Looking Pale And Exhausted Worry Fans Amid Divorce Rumours With Hailey Bieber

What Happened To Justin Bieber? Singer’s New Photos Looking Pale And Exhausted Worry Fans Amid

Did Ananya Panday Ditch Imtiaz Ali To Work In Karan Johar’s Film With Kartik Aaryan?

Did Ananya Panday Ditch Imtiaz Ali To Work In Karan Johar’s Film With Kartik Aaryan?

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Set For For Global Release On February 6, 2025, Pre-Sales Surpass ₹23 Crore

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Set For For Global Release On February 6, 2025, Pre-Sales Surpass ₹23

Who Was Pushpalatha? Rajinikanth’s Former Co-Star And Veteran South Indian Actress Dies At 87 In Chennai

Who Was Pushpalatha? Rajinikanth’s Former Co-Star And Veteran South Indian Actress Dies At 87 In

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox