Delhi Elections 2025: What Does The National Capital Want?

As Delhi heads for its Assembly election on February 5, Delhi has been experiencing a mix of opinions. With a diverse population residing in different parts of the national capital, it is becoming increasingly difficult to predict what the future holds for the capital city.

As Delhi heads for its Assembly election on February 5, the capital city has been experiencing a mix of opinions. With a diverse population residing in different parts of the national capital, it is becoming increasingly difficult to predict what the future holds for the capital city.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“AAP Has Helped Alot”

While a fraction of the population is particularly happy with the current government because of all the provisions that are being provided and offered to the people in the city, it is not the sentiment shared by several others.

“Mr Kejriwal’s government has helped us a lot with the free water and electricity in our area. He is also now making the bus services free for the women in the city. It just makes it that much more feasible for us to go to work,” said a resident of the Gandhi Camp in Delhi. “I would really like to see the AAP government come into power once again since it is the only party where the party leaders are so easily reachable. I have seen Atishi personally go to the different parts of Delhi to take into account the different problems that the residents may be facing. She is sensitive to women’s issues and understands what the people of the city need,” another resident from C.R. Park mentioned as they expressed their wish for the AAP government to come into power.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Delhi Deserves a Change”

Nonetheless, there were several other residents who pointed out how unfair the provisions were in Delhi. “Why are we paying taxes? For the others to get services for free? That is not fair,” one of the residents had mentioned. ” We have seen Delhi through years and it definitely has not made much progress in the last five years. The former CM openly says they did not fulfill three promises. How do we trust his guarantees for another term? How do we trust him?” another resident pointed out, quoting the former CM from one of his interviews. ” Delhi deserves a change now,” a third resident voiced, expressing his dissatisfaction with development in the city. “What are these roads? What has happened with the Yamuna River? Delhi metro started projects in so many areas across Delhi; now there are individual pillars standing and traffic diversions creating a nuisance.”

“If everything came under the central government run by Bharatiya janata Party, it will become so much easier,” a resident expressed their confidence in the PM Modi-led Central government. “After the budget, it has become increasingly evident that the Modi government is listening to everyone. Their guarantees can be trusted, looking at the progress the country has made in the last two terms that the party has been in power.”

Divided Sentiments in Delhi

“Congress has made a lot of promises, promises that would intrigue anybody, so I would really like to see what difference they make; it is an unpopular opinion,” one of the residents highlighted the promises made by the Congress party in their manifesto ahead of the Assembly elections.

Irrespective of the divided views, a majority of the population seemed positive regarding the BJP’s win in the capital city, citing the lack of progress that the capital city has made in the last 5 years and that the country had made before the ruling party came into power for the first time in 2014. “There is no comparison to the development that the nation has made in the last decade as to what Delhi has made in the last five years; we have been in the national capital since the time Congress was in power and I can assure you, Delhi has not seen the scale of development that the entire nation has seen in the last ten years alone. We would like to see that scale of progress in this city as well,” said a resident comparing the development within the nation.