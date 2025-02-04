Delhi Elections 2025: What Influences Gen Z’s Political Decisions?

Gen Z is becoming a new and dynamic force in politics as Delhi prepares to elect a new administration. These tech-savvy, socially concerned Gen Zers, who range in age from 18 to 26, are not just bystanders; they are actively influencing the election process.

Gen Z is becoming a new and dynamic force in politics as Delhi prepares to elect a new administration. These tech-savvy, socially concerned Gen Zers, who range in age from 18 to 26, are not just bystanders; they are actively influencing the election process.

The 23 Watts Insights Studio has completed a study titled “GenZer’s Tryst with Polls—Delhi Edition,” which provides information on young voters’ polling behavior, reasons, and challenges in Delhi. Although there appears to be a lot of interest, factors like ID shortages and overall indifference discourage attendance.

High Interest in Voting but Key Challenges Persist

The report revealed that 71% of Gen Z respondents have voted or are intending to cast their votes in the upcoming elections. However, voter participation is not without hurdles.

16% of respondents reported that they do not vote because they lack a voter ID.

of respondents reported that they do not vote because they lack a voter ID. 7.7% of those who do have an ID still choose not to vote.

of those who do have an ID still choose not to vote. 5.1% believe their vote will not make a difference.

This data highlighted the ever-increasing need for voter education and facilitation to ensure full participation of young voters in the democratic process.

What Influences Gen Z’s Political Decisions?

One of the key insights from the study is that Delhi’s young voters are driven by substance over spectacle. The factors influencing their choices include:

66% prioritize party manifestos and policies.

prioritize party manifestos and policies. 62% consider the credibility and trustworthiness of candidates.

consider the credibility and trustworthiness of candidates. Only 19% are influenced by peer opinions.

It’s interesting to note that independent blogs and social media have surpassed traditional media as the main sources of political information, indicating a trend among young voters toward more critical and independent political engagement.

Awareness Among Gen Z Voters

The study offers a deeper look into how well-informed Delhi’s young electorate is:

88% are aware of the candidates running in their constituencies.

are aware of the candidates running in their constituencies. 66% select leaders based on policy promises, while 62% focus on the candidate’s credibility.

select leaders based on policy promises, while focus on the candidate’s credibility. 74% acknowledge the role of freebies in swaying voter decisions.

acknowledge the role of freebies in swaying voter decisions. 53% believe mainstream media is biased, prompting many to rely on alternative sources like social media (35%) and independent blogs (26%).

The Issues That Matter Most

Delhi’s Gen Z voters are driven by real issues that impact their daily lives. The top concerns include:

Women’s safety (85%)

(85%) Unemployment (60%)

(60%) Pollution (56%)

(56%) Law and order concerns (44%)

There is growing dissatisfaction with traditional political tactics, as evidenced by the noteworthy 37% of young voters who believe that money influences elections more than actual concerns.

A Well-Informed and Engaged Generation

The survey shows a different reality from the idea that young voters are not involved. Delhi’s Gen Z is informed, proactive, and ready to make changes. In order to make sure their decisions are based on facts rather than just political rhetoric, they use internet channels to keep informed. Gen Z is expected to have a significant impact on Delhi’s political landscape, with a particular emphasis on issues related to jobs, safety, governance, and the environment.

Their participation could result in a shift toward a more knowledgeable and issue-focused voter as the city gets closer to the elections, changing the electoral landscape for years to come.