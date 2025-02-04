Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Delhi Elections 2025: What Influences Gen Z’s Political Decisions?

Gen Z is becoming a new and dynamic force in politics as Delhi prepares to elect a new administration. These tech-savvy, socially concerned Gen Zers, who range in age from 18 to 26, are not just bystanders; they are actively influencing the election process.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Delhi Elections 2025: What Influences Gen Z’s Political Decisions?

Gen Z is becoming a new and dynamic force in politics as Delhi prepares to elect a new administration and is actively influencing the process.


Gen Z is becoming a new and dynamic force in politics as Delhi prepares to elect a new administration. These tech-savvy, socially concerned Gen Zers, who range in age from 18 to 26, are not just bystanders; they are actively influencing the election process.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The 23 Watts Insights Studio has completed a study titled “GenZer’s Tryst with Polls—Delhi Edition,” which provides information on young voters’ polling behavior, reasons, and challenges in Delhi. Although there appears to be a lot of interest, factors like ID shortages and overall indifference discourage attendance.

High Interest in Voting but Key Challenges Persist

The report revealed that 71% of Gen Z respondents have voted or are intending to cast their votes in the upcoming elections. However, voter participation is not without hurdles.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • 16% of respondents reported that they do not vote because they lack a voter ID.
  • 7.7% of those who do have an ID still choose not to vote.
  • 5.1% believe their vote will not make a difference.

This data highlighted the ever-increasing need for voter education and facilitation to ensure full participation of young voters in the democratic process.

What Influences Gen Z’s Political Decisions?

One of the key insights from the study is that Delhi’s young voters are driven by substance over spectacle. The factors influencing their choices include:

  • 66% prioritize party manifestos and policies.
  • 62% consider the credibility and trustworthiness of candidates.
  • Only 19% are influenced by peer opinions.

It’s interesting to note that independent blogs and social media have surpassed traditional media as the main sources of political information, indicating a trend among young voters toward more critical and independent political engagement.

Awareness Among Gen Z Voters

The study offers a deeper look into how well-informed Delhi’s young electorate is:

  • 88% are aware of the candidates running in their constituencies.
  • 66% select leaders based on policy promises, while 62% focus on the candidate’s credibility.
  • 74% acknowledge the role of freebies in swaying voter decisions.
  • 53% believe mainstream media is biased, prompting many to rely on alternative sources like social media (35%) and independent blogs (26%).

The Issues That Matter Most

Delhi’s Gen Z voters are driven by real issues that impact their daily lives. The top concerns include:

  • Women’s safety (85%)
  • Unemployment (60%)
  • Pollution (56%)
  • Law and order concerns (44%)

There is growing dissatisfaction with traditional political tactics, as evidenced by the noteworthy 37% of young voters who believe that money influences elections more than actual concerns.

A Well-Informed and Engaged Generation

The survey shows a different reality from the idea that young voters are not involved. Delhi’s Gen Z is informed, proactive, and ready to make changes. In order to make sure their decisions are based on facts rather than just political rhetoric, they use internet channels to keep informed. Gen Z is expected to have a significant impact on Delhi’s political landscape, with a particular emphasis on issues related to jobs, safety, governance, and the environment.

Their participation could result in a shift toward a more knowledgeable and issue-focused voter as the city gets closer to the elections, changing the electoral landscape for years to come.

ALSO READ: Delhi Weather Update: Cloudy Skies And Moderate Winds Mark February 4, 2025

Filed under

Delhi Elections 2025 Gen Z

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Vivo, Xiamo, Realme Set For Big Smartphone Launches in February; Which One Should You Buy?

Vivo, Xiamo, Realme Set For Big Smartphone Launches in February; Which One Should You Buy?

Delhi Elections 2025: How Accurate Were The Exit Polls In Past Elections?

Delhi Elections 2025: How Accurate Were The Exit Polls In Past Elections?

Is The Centre Offering Manmohan Singh’s Memorial Next To Pranab Mukherjee’s?

Is The Centre Offering Manmohan Singh’s Memorial Next To Pranab Mukherjee’s?

Will Delhi Metro, Liquor Shop Be Opened On Delhi Election Day? Here’s A Full List

Will Delhi Metro, Liquor Shop Be Opened On Delhi Election Day? Here’s A Full List

‘Hum Aaapke Saath Hain’: Akhilesh Yadav Supports Congress On Caste Census

‘Hum Aaapke Saath Hain’: Akhilesh Yadav Supports Congress On Caste Census

Entertainment

‘Squid Game 3’ Expands Its Universe As It Leads Netflix Korea’s 2025 Slate

‘Squid Game 3’ Expands Its Universe As It Leads Netflix Korea’s 2025 Slate

‘Picture To Saalon Se Baki Tha’, Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut On Netflix, Watch

‘Picture To Saalon Se Baki Tha’, Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut On

Why Aradhya Bachchan Moves Delhi High Court ?

Why Aradhya Bachchan Moves Delhi High Court ?

Telugu Film Producer KP Choudhary Found Hanging In Goa: Police Investigate

Telugu Film Producer KP Choudhary Found Hanging In Goa: Police Investigate

Taylor Swift Stuns At Grammy Awards 2025 With A Hidden ‘T’ Detail, Sparks Internet Frenzy

Taylor Swift Stuns At Grammy Awards 2025 With A Hidden ‘T’ Detail, Sparks Internet Frenzy

Lifestyle

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox