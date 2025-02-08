Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Delhi Elections 2025: What Is The Vote Share That Won BJP The Assembly Elections?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has registered a historic victory in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, ending the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) decade-long rule. This win marks the BJP’s return to power in the national capital after 27 years, completely changing the city’s political landscape.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Delhi Elections 2025: What Is The Vote Share That Won BJP The Assembly Elections?

The BJP has registered a historic victory in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, ending the Aam Aadmi Party's decade-long rule.


The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has registered a historic victory in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, ending the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) decade-long rule. This win marks the BJP’s return to power in the national capital after 27 years, completely changing the city’s political landscape.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

AAP, which had swept the previous two assembly elections with overwhelming mandates, has suffered a major setback, losing nearly 10 percentage points in vote share compared to the 2020 elections.

Here’s a closer look at how the vote shares of BJP, AAP, and Congress have shifted over the last three elections.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Vote Share Comparison: 2015 vs 2020 vs 2025

The battle for Delhi has seen significant shifts in voter support over the years:

Year BJP Vote Share AAP Vote Share Congress Vote Share
2015 32.19% 54.34% 9.65%
2020 38.51% 53.57% 4.27%
2025 45.76% 43.55% 6.36%

In 2020, AAP dominated the elections, winning 62 out of 70 seats with a vote share of 53.57%. However, in 2025, AAP’s vote share dropped to 43.55%, resulting in a massive loss of around 40 seats, leaving the party with only 22 seats.

On the other hand, BJP saw a major surge in its vote share, rising from 38.51% in 2020 to 45.76% in 2025. This increase of over 7 percentage points helped the party gain around 40 seats, securing a comfortable majority in the Delhi Assembly.

Congress, which once ruled Delhi for 15 consecutive years under Sheila Dikshit, continued its downward spiral, securing just 6.36% of votes—an improvement from 2020 but still failing to win a single seat.

Muslim Vote Division: AAP Holds Ground Despite Splits

One of the key factors in this election was the division of the Muslim vote, which had largely favored AAP in 2020.

Despite the split in the Muslim vote, AAP still managed to retain six out of the seven seats with a significant Muslim population.

Muslim Candidates Who Won in 2025:

  • Imran Hussain (AAP) – Ballimaran
  • Aaley Mohammed Iqbal (AAP) – Matia Mahal
  • Amanatullah Khan (AAP) – Okhla
  • Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad (AAP) – Seelampur

However, there was one major exception—the Mustafabad constituency, where a three-way contest between AAP, Congress, and AIMIM led to a split in votes, ultimately benefiting the BJP.

Mustafabad: AAP’s Unexpected Loss Due to Vote Split

Mustafabad was the only Muslim-majority seat that AAP failed to retain in 2025.

  • In 2020, AAP had won all seven Muslim-dominated constituencies, including Mustafabad.
  • However, in 2025, three Muslim candidates from AAP, AIMIM, and Congress competed for the same voter base, leading to a fragmentation of votes.
  • This allowed the BJP’s Mohan Singh Bisht to win the seat comfortably by 17,578 votes—a result that shocked many political observers.

Even though the Muslim vote was divided, it wasn’t enough to significantly damage AAP in most other Muslim-dominated constituencies, except for Mustafabad.

BJP’s Resurgence, AAP’s Decline, and Congress’s Struggle

The 2025 Delhi election results mark a major political shift in the national capital:

  • BJP’s resurgence after 27 years shows that the party has finally found a winning formula in Delhi.
  • AAP’s massive decline from 62 seats in 2020 to just 22 seats in 2025 is a clear indication that voter sentiment has changed.
  • Congress’s continued struggle, despite an increase in vote share, highlights its irrelevance in Delhi politics.

With the BJP now set to form the government, all eyes will be on how the party delivers on its promises and whether AAP can recover from this loss in the years ahead.

ALSO READ: Arvind Kejriwal Reacts To AAP’s Lose In Delhi Elections 2025, ‘We Accept The Mandate’

Filed under

BJP Delhi Elections 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Can PlayStation Network Outage Affect Your PS Systems At Home? Find Out

Can PlayStation Network Outage Affect Your PS Systems At Home? Find Out

Trump’s Executive Order On Transgender Athletes Faces International Backlash

Trump’s Executive Order On Transgender Athletes Faces International Backlash

‘Those Who Looted Will Have to Return It’: PM Modi Assures Action in First Assembly Session

‘Those Who Looted Will Have to Return It’: PM Modi Assures Action in First Assembly...

Yogi Adityanath Hails BJP’s Victory In Delhi And Milkipur, Slams Opposition

Yogi Adityanath Hails BJP’s Victory In Delhi And Milkipur, Slams Opposition

‘Delhi Has Never Disappointed Me’: PM Modi Celebrates Landmark Win In Delhi Assembly Elections

‘Delhi Has Never Disappointed Me’: PM Modi Celebrates Landmark Win In Delhi Assembly Elections

Entertainment

‘She Has Moved On, Why Am I Treated Like A Criminal’, Naga Chaitanya Breaks Silence On Divorce With Samantha

‘She Has Moved On, Why Am I Treated Like A Criminal’, Naga Chaitanya Breaks Silence

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Faces Sharp Drop In Box Office Collections On Day 2

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Faces Sharp Drop In Box Office Collections On Day 2

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Nita Ambani Shares Special Moment With Nick Jonas At Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding

Nita Ambani Shares Special Moment With Nick Jonas At Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding

Kanye West’s Latest Anti-Semitic Rant On X: ‘Elon Stole My Nazi Swag’

Kanye West’s Latest Anti-Semitic Rant On X: ‘Elon Stole My Nazi Swag’

Lifestyle

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac Sign-SpecificGuide

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox