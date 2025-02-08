Delhi Elections 2025: What Is The Vote Share That Won BJP The Assembly Elections?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has registered a historic victory in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, ending the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) decade-long rule. This win marks the BJP’s return to power in the national capital after 27 years, completely changing the city’s political landscape.

AAP, which had swept the previous two assembly elections with overwhelming mandates, has suffered a major setback, losing nearly 10 percentage points in vote share compared to the 2020 elections.

Here’s a closer look at how the vote shares of BJP, AAP, and Congress have shifted over the last three elections.

Vote Share Comparison: 2015 vs 2020 vs 2025

The battle for Delhi has seen significant shifts in voter support over the years:

Year BJP Vote Share AAP Vote Share Congress Vote Share 2015 32.19% 54.34% 9.65% 2020 38.51% 53.57% 4.27% 2025 45.76% 43.55% 6.36%

In 2020, AAP dominated the elections, winning 62 out of 70 seats with a vote share of 53.57%. However, in 2025, AAP’s vote share dropped to 43.55%, resulting in a massive loss of around 40 seats, leaving the party with only 22 seats.

On the other hand, BJP saw a major surge in its vote share, rising from 38.51% in 2020 to 45.76% in 2025. This increase of over 7 percentage points helped the party gain around 40 seats, securing a comfortable majority in the Delhi Assembly.

Congress, which once ruled Delhi for 15 consecutive years under Sheila Dikshit, continued its downward spiral, securing just 6.36% of votes—an improvement from 2020 but still failing to win a single seat.

Muslim Vote Division: AAP Holds Ground Despite Splits

One of the key factors in this election was the division of the Muslim vote, which had largely favored AAP in 2020.

Despite the split in the Muslim vote, AAP still managed to retain six out of the seven seats with a significant Muslim population.

Muslim Candidates Who Won in 2025:

Imran Hussain (AAP) – Ballimaran

Aaley Mohammed Iqbal (AAP) – Matia Mahal

Amanatullah Khan (AAP) – Okhla

Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad (AAP) – Seelampur

However, there was one major exception—the Mustafabad constituency, where a three-way contest between AAP, Congress, and AIMIM led to a split in votes, ultimately benefiting the BJP.

Mustafabad: AAP’s Unexpected Loss Due to Vote Split

Mustafabad was the only Muslim-majority seat that AAP failed to retain in 2025.

In 2020, AAP had won all seven Muslim-dominated constituencies, including Mustafabad.

However, in 2025, three Muslim candidates from AAP, AIMIM, and Congress competed for the same voter base, leading to a fragmentation of votes.

This allowed the BJP’s Mohan Singh Bisht to win the seat comfortably by 17,578 votes—a result that shocked many political observers.

Even though the Muslim vote was divided, it wasn’t enough to significantly damage AAP in most other Muslim-dominated constituencies, except for Mustafabad.

BJP’s Resurgence, AAP’s Decline, and Congress’s Struggle

The 2025 Delhi election results mark a major political shift in the national capital:

BJP’s resurgence after 27 years shows that the party has finally found a winning formula in Delhi.

AAP’s massive decline from 62 seats in 2020 to just 22 seats in 2025 is a clear indication that voter sentiment has changed.

Congress’s continued struggle, despite an increase in vote share, highlights its irrelevance in Delhi politics.

With the BJP now set to form the government, all eyes will be on how the party delivers on its promises and whether AAP can recover from this loss in the years ahead.