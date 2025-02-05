Delhi Elections 2025: When and Where to Watch Exit Polls Live

Delhi votes today in a high-stakes assembly election, with exit polls set to offer an early glimpse into the results. As AAP, BJP, and Congress battle it out, all eyes are on voter turnout and post-poll predictions.

Delhi votes today in a high-stakes assembly election, with exit polls set to offer an early glimpse into the results.

Delhi Election 2025 Exit Polls: Voting is underway for the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections, with over 1.56 crore eligible voters set to determine the fate of candidates across all 70 constituencies in a single-phase election. A total of 13,766 polling stations have been established at 2,696 locations to facilitate the process.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

To encourage voter participation, both government and private sector employees have been granted a paid holiday. Additionally, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have followed suit, declaring a paid holiday due to the elections in the National Capital.

With turnout expected to be a crucial factor, the focus remains on how Delhi’s electorate responds at the polling booths. In the 2020 assembly elections, voter turnout stood at 62.59%, while the 2024 Lok Sabha elections saw a lower participation rate of 56%.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Polling will continue until 6 p.m.

What Are Exit Polls?

Exit polls are surveys conducted with voters immediately after they exit polling stations. These polls aim to predict election results by analyzing voter preferences on polling day. While they provide an early indication of possible outcomes, their accuracy depends on multiple factors, including sample size, margin of error, and the honesty of respondents.

Despite their limitations, exit polls play a crucial role in shaping political discourse and influencing public perception in the immediate aftermath of voting.

When Will Exit Polls Be Released?

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has imposed a restriction on the release of exit poll data until 6:30 PM on February 5. No media house, research agency, or individual is permitted to publish or broadcast exit poll results before this deadline.

In a statement issued on February 3, the Election Commission outlined these regulations, “The Commission notifies the period between 7:00 AM to 6:30 PM on 05.02.2025 (Wednesday) as the period during which conducting and publishing or publicising exit poll by means of the print or electronic media or dissemination in any other manner whatsoever, the result of any exit poll in connection with the aforesaid General and bye elections, shall be prohibited.”

Once this restriction is lifted, news channels, digital platforms, and research firms will begin publishing their exit poll projections.

Who Conducts Exit Polls?

Several reputed media organizations collaborate with research agencies to conduct exit polls. Some of the most prominent polling agencies that will release projections for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 include:

Axis My India

CVoter

IPSOS

Jan Ki Baat

Today’s Chanakya

Each of these organizations uses distinct methodologies, making it essential to compare multiple sources for a balanced understanding of exit poll trends.

Key Constituencies and Prominent Candidates

Several high-profile constituencies will be closely watched due to the presence of key political leaders:

New Delhi Constituency: AAP founder and incumbent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will face BJP’s Parvesh Verma and Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit , the son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit.

AAP founder and incumbent Chief Minister will face BJP’s and Congress candidate , the son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. Patparganj Seat: AAP’s new face Avadh Ojha will contest against BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi , while Congress has fielded Anil Chaudhary .

AAP’s new face will contest against BJP’s , while Congress has fielded . Rohini Seat: AAP’s Pradeep Mittal is up against BJP’s sitting MLA Vijender Gupta in this crucial North-West Delhi constituency.

AAP’s is up against BJP’s sitting MLA in this crucial North-West Delhi constituency. Kalkaji Seat: Incumbent Chief Minister Atishi Kapoor (AAP) will battle BJP’s former MP Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress leader Alka Lamba in what is expected to be a tightly contested race.

Incumbent Chief Minister will battle BJP’s former MP and Congress leader in what is expected to be a tightly contested race. Jangpura Constituency: BJP’s Sardar Tarvinder Singh Marwah will challenge AAP’s Manish Sisodia, with Congress nominating Farhad Suri.

A Three-Way Battle for Power

AAP is seeking a third consecutive term in power, hoping to retain its stronghold over Delhi. The BJP, buoyed by recent victories in Haryana and Maharashtra, is looking to capitalize on momentum and expand its influence in the national capital. Meanwhile, the Congress, which once dominated Delhi’s political landscape, is hoping to revive its presence, leveraging its alliance with AAP under the INDIA bloc at the national level.

A total of 699 candidates are in the fray, making this election a pivotal moment for Delhi’s political future. The results, set to be announced on February 8, will determine whether AAP continues its governance or if the BJP and Congress can stage a comeback.

Delhi Elections 2020: A Look Back

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, AAP secured a landslide victory, winning 62 out of 70 seats. The BJP managed to win only 8 seats, while Congress failed to secure even a single constituency.

AAP’s dominance was even more pronounced in 2015, when it won 67 seats, leaving the BJP with just 3 and Congress with none.

How Accurate Were Exit Polls in 2020?

Exit polls in 2020 largely predicted an AAP victory, with most estimates projecting over 50 seats for the party.

India Today-Axis My India provided the highest estimate, predicting an AAP win of 59-68 seats.

Jan Ki Baat, NewsX-Neta, and India News Nation all forecast around 55 seats for AAP.

Times Now projected a closer contest, predicting 47 seats for AAP and 23 for BJP.

Ultimately, the actual results aligned closely with these predictions, as AAP won 62 seats, reaffirming the credibility of exit polls in that election. Notably, forecasts in 2020 were more accurate compared to 2015, when pollsters underestimated AAP’s sweeping victory.

Final Countdown to the Delhi Election Results

As Delhi heads to the polls on February 5, political observers, analysts, and voters alike will be keenly awaiting the exit poll projections and, ultimately, the official results on February 8. While exit polls offer an early glimpse into potential outcomes, the final verdict will be determined only once the ballots are officially counted.

Stay tuned for the latest updates as the capital prepares for a crucial electoral battle that will shape its governance for the next five years.

Also Read: Delhi Elections 2025: Here Is What Popular AI Chatbots Predict