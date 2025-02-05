Delhi Elections 2025: Will the Budget’s Tax Relief Help BJP?

As Delhi votes, the battle for the middle class is intensifying, with AAP and BJP vying for support through Resident Welfare Associations. While AAP promises financial aid and security upgrades, the BJP is banking on its Budget-driven tax relief to win over voters.

While AAP promises financial aid and security upgrades, the BJP is banking on its Budget-driven tax relief to win the Delhi elections.

As the Delhi elections voting is underway, both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are actively courting the city’s middle class by engaging with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs). These associations, deeply embedded in mid- and higher-income residential colonies, have become a focal point in the battle for votes.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Union Budget Boosts BJP’s Middle-Class Appeal

The Union Budget, presented on February 1—just four days before polling—has generated a positive sentiment for the BJP among middle-class voters. B S Vohra, president of the East Delhi RWAs’ Joint Front, which represents over 100 RWAs, acknowledged the impact, stating, “The middle class has been worried for long about taxes eating up a large chunk of their income. The Budget has definitely sent out the message that their concerns are being acknowledged.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reinforced this message at a massive rally in R K Puram, a predominantly government-official colony, calling it “the most middle class-friendly Budget ever.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

AAP’s Targeted Middle-Class Outreach In Delhi Elections 2025

Recognizing a growing perception that it primarily represents lower-income groups, AAP has taken deliberate steps to appeal to the middle class. This includes releasing a “middle class manifesto” and promising financial aid of Rs 20 lakh per annum to RWAs from the Rs 15 crore MLA-LAD annual fund. Additionally, AAP has pledged to allocate funds for RWAs to hire private security guards, emphasizing the need for improved security under a police force controlled by the central government.

Chief Minister Atishi has been personally engaging with RWAs, offering assurances of financial support and greater autonomy in local governance, particularly in infrastructure improvements. The party has also emphasized that its policies extend beyond lower-income groups. Citing inflationary pressures, AAP argues that its schemes help middle-class households save significantly on essential services.

BJP’s Landmark Tax Relief as a Game-Changer for Delhi Elections 2025

Despite AAP’s outreach, the Modi government’s landmark tax relief in the Union Budget is expected to significantly sway middle-class voters. The elimination of income tax on earnings up to Rs 12 lakh per annum benefits a large segment of the salaried middle class—traditionally a BJP stronghold.

However, taxation is not the sole concern for middle-class voters. RWAs have consistently voiced complaints about governance and infrastructure issues, including poor road conditions, erratic water supply, inadequate drainage, and sanitation challenges.

During the 2022 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, AAP campaigned on promises of better sanitation, parking solutions, and road improvements. However, its tenure has been marked by a prolonged power struggle with the BJP over control of MCD finances. The party attributes the delays in fulfilling its promises to these conflicts, as well as interventions by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, an appointee of the central government.

Also Read: Exit Polls: Which Survey Was Most Accurate In 2015 And 2020 Delhi Elections?