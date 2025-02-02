Delhi Elections: Arvind Kejriwal Accuses BJP of ‘Hooliganism,’ Launches Social Media Campaign With ‘#AmitShahKiGoondaGardi’

Former Delhi CM Kejriwal announced a new social media campaign with the hashtag #AmitShahKiGoondagardi on X.

Delhi Assembly elections are closer. Now a fresh political row erupted between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party

With just three days left for the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections and the campaign trail on its last stretch, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal launched a fresh attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of “hooliganism” and intimidation tactics.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP, has resorted to threats and violence against AAP supporters and volunteers as they are feared they will lose in Delhi Polls.

“AAP is heading towards a decisive win on February 5, which has left BJP leaders, particularly Union Home Minister Amit Shah, baffled and desperate,” Kejriwal claimed. “The BJP has no vision for Delhi, no chief ministerial candidate, no development agenda. All they have is hooliganism. They want to win through fear, not votes.”

बीजेपी बुरी तरह से हार रही है। अमित शाह जी बुरी तरह से बौखला गए हैं। अब वो दिल्ली के लोगों पर सीधे-सीधे हमले करवा रहे हैं। जगह-जगह लोगों को खुले आम पीटा जा रहा है। पुलिस को ऊपर से आदेश है कि कुछ नहीं करना। मजबूरीवश पुलिस खड़े होकर जनता पर खुले आम हो रही हिंसा को देखती रहती है।… pic.twitter.com/Qo6DhgszHL — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 2, 2025

AAP vs. BJP: War of Words

Kejriwal alleged that BJP workers have been threatening AAP supporters, asking them to switch loyalties or face “arrest and attacks.” “Our volunteers and leaders are being pressured to join the BJP, but we will not be scared,” he asserted.

In response to these alleged threats, the former Delhi Chief Minister announced a new social media campaign with the hashtag #AmitShahKiGoondagardi on X.

The campaign, he said, is aimed at exposing BJP’s alleged tactics of intimidation. “I urge Delhiites to share their experiences of being threatened or attacked using this hashtag. We will not bow down,” he said.

Delhi Elections 2025

The Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled for February 5, have turned into a fierce political battle between AAP and BJP. While AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term, the BJP is determined to reclaim the national capital after more than 25 years. The election results will be declared on February 8.

AAP has been banking on its governance record, including free electricity, education reforms, and healthcare initiatives, while the BJP has focused on national issues and law-and-order concerns. The saffron party has also accused Kejriwal of failing to address corruption allegations and mishandling governance in Delhi.

