Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Delhi Elections: Arvind Kejriwal Casts Vote, Says ‘Hooliganism Will Lose, Delhi Will Win’

Kejriwal, who is contesting for re-election from the New Delhi constituency, faces tough competition from Congress’s Sandeep Dikshit and BJP’s Parvesh Verma in what is one of the most high-profile battles of the election.

Delhi Elections: Arvind Kejriwal Casts Vote, Says ‘Hooliganism Will Lose, Delhi Will Win’


Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal and parents Gobind Ram Kejriwal and Gita Devi, arrived at Lady Irwin Senior Secondary School in New Delhi today to cast his vote in the ongoing Delhi Assembly elections. Kejriwal, who is contesting for re-election from the New Delhi constituency, faces tough competition from Congress’s Sandeep Dikshit and BJP’s Parvesh Verma in what is one of the most high-profile battles of the election.

Arvind Kejriwal has urged the people of Delhi to participate in the democratic process, emphasizing that their vote holds immense power. “Your vote is not just about pressing a button; it’s the foundation of your children’s bright future,” he said. Kejriwal stressed that this election presents a crucial opportunity to secure a better future for the people of Delhi, with promises of good education, excellent healthcare, and a dignified life for every family.

The Delhi Chief Minister also appealed to voters to reject negativity and divisive politics. In a message shared on X, he called for a collective effort to defeat the politics of “lies, hatred, and fear.” He further encouraged people to vote with a sense of purpose, saying, “Today we have to defeat the politics of lies, hatred and fear and make truth, development, and honesty win. Vote and also inspire your family, friends, and neighbours.”

Kejriwal’s message reflected his commitment to promoting the values of truth, development, and honesty, core principles that have been central to his party’s agenda. With his slogan “Hooliganism will lose, Delhi will win,” he underscored the stark contrast he perceives between the AAP’s vision of a clean, corruption-free government and the opposition’s approach.

As the sitting MLA from New Delhi, Kejriwal has been a prominent figure in the city’s political landscape, having transformed Delhi’s governance over the past years with initiatives like Mohalla Clinics, government schools, and free electricity schemes. This election is seen as a test of the public’s continued faith in AAP’s promises of growth and development versus the BJP and Congress, both of which are trying to regain a foothold in the capital.

The New Delhi constituency, which has seen high-profile electoral battles in the past, is expected to witness intense campaigning and voter engagement. Kejriwal’s bid for a third term as the Chief Minister of Delhi is seen as a referendum on his party’s governance model, which has brought in significant reforms in education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

Delhi Elections 2025

