Delhi Elections: Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Misleading Jhuggi Residents with ₹3,000, Urges Not to Fall For “Trap”

Arvind Kejriwal has accused BJP that it is misleading slum dwellers by offering them ₹3,000 and promising home voting through the Election Commission.

Addressing the issue, Kejriwal said, “Today, I have received many calls from jhuggis. Their (BJP) party is going door to door and asking the people living there, take ₹ 3,000, and the Election Commission will facilitate home voting. I was shocked when I heard this.”

He further claimed that such tactics were an attempt to deceive the economically weaker sections of society. “They think they can buy your votes with â‚¹3,000, but you must not let them succeed. Take the money if they give it to you, but vote wisely.”

Delhi is set to go to the polls on February 8, with the battle intensifying between AAP and BJP. Kejriwal, who has been aggressively campaigning for a third consecutive term. The results are scheduled for Feb 8.

Meanwhile, PM Modi, today on Feb 2, is addressing a mega rally in Delhi’s RK Puram as part of BJP’s campaign push.The party has been focusing on national issues, including its governance record and welfare schemes, to counter AAP’s local development agenda.

With both parties ramping up their efforts, the upcoming Delhi elections are expected to be a high-stakes contest.

