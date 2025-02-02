Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 2, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Delhi Elections: Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Misleading Jhuggi Residents with ₹3,000, Urges Not to Fall For “Trap”

Arvind Kejriwal has accused BJP that it is misleading slum dwellers by offering them ₹3,000 and promising home voting through the Election Commission.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Delhi Elections: Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Misleading Jhuggi Residents with ₹3,000, Urges Not to Fall For “Trap”


Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is misleading slum dwellers by offering them â‚¹3,000 and promising home voting through the Election Commission.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Addressing the issue, Kejriwal said, “Today, I have received many calls from jhuggis. Their (BJP) party is going door to door and asking the people living there, take ₹ 3,000, and the Election Commission will facilitate home voting. I was shocked when I heard this.”

He further claimed that such tactics were an attempt to deceive the economically weaker sections of society. “They think they can buy your votes with â‚¹3,000, but you must not let them succeed. Take the money if they give it to you, but vote wisely.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Delhi is set to go to the polls on February 8, with the battle intensifying between AAP and BJP. Kejriwal, who has been aggressively campaigning for a third consecutive term. The results are scheduled for Feb 8.

Meanwhile, PM Modi, today on Feb 2, is addressing a mega rally in Delhi’s RK Puram as part of BJP’s campaign push.The party has been focusing on national issues, including its governance record and welfare schemes, to counter AAP’s local development agenda.

With both parties ramping up their efforts, the upcoming Delhi elections are expected to be a high-stakes contest.

ALSO READ: Delhi Elections 2025: PM Modi Slams AAP At BJP’s ‘Sankalp Rally’ In RK Puram

Filed under

arvind kejriwal Delhi Elections 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Syria’s Interim President Visits Saudi Arabia, Indicating A Move Away From Iran

Syria’s Interim President Visits Saudi Arabia, Indicating A Move Away From Iran

Delhi Ki Devi’s: A Look at the Capital’s Female Chief Ministers Who Shaped The National Capital

Delhi Ki Devi’s: A Look at the Capital’s Female Chief Ministers Who Shaped The National...

‘Voting Se Pehle Hi, Jhaadu Ke Tinke Bikhar Rahe’: PM Modi Targets AAP at Mega Rally

‘Voting Se Pehle Hi, Jhaadu Ke Tinke Bikhar Rahe’: PM Modi Targets AAP at Mega...

Congress Leader Criticizes Budget For Bihar, Calls Promised Special Package A ‘Jhunjhuna’

Congress Leader Criticizes Budget For Bihar, Calls Promised Special Package A ‘Jhunjhuna’

After Bihar’s Budget Windfall, YSRCP Targets NDA Ally TDP: ‘Andhra Got Nothing’

After Bihar’s Budget Windfall, YSRCP Targets NDA Ally TDP: ‘Andhra Got Nothing’

Entertainment

‘Seriel Kisser, Tharki No. 1…’: Netzens Troll Udit Narayan After Kissing Female Fans Video Goes Viral

‘Seriel Kisser, Tharki No. 1…’: Netzens Troll Udit Narayan After Kissing Female Fans Video Goes

Udit Narayan Kissing Female Fans Sparks Row, Justifies Saying, ‘Not A Big Issue’

Udit Narayan Kissing Female Fans Sparks Row, Justifies Saying, ‘Not A Big Issue’

Deekila Sherpa and Aniket Lama Viral Video: Is the Leaked Clip of MTV Splitsvilla X5 Stars AI-Generated or Real?

Deekila Sherpa and Aniket Lama Viral Video: Is the Leaked Clip of MTV Splitsvilla X5

Sonam Kapoor in Tears as Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 Pays Tribute to Rohit Bal | WATCH

Sonam Kapoor in Tears as Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 Pays Tribute to Rohit Bal

Sky Force Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar’s New Patriotic Movie Becomes First Movie Of 2025 To Cross Rs.100 Crore

Sky Force Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar’s New Patriotic Movie Becomes First Movie Of 2025

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox