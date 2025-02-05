Delhi Exit Poll: ‘Past Exit Polls Prove They’re Unreliable’, Says AAP Spokesperson Prithvi Reddy| NewsX Exclusive

With exit polls predicting a close contest in the Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Prithvi Reddy has cast doubts on their reliability, citing past discrepancies in poll predictions. Speaking to NewsX after the release of the exit poll results, Reddy dismissed them as an unreliable indicator of actual electoral outcomes.

“I’m not going to comment on the exit polls purely because in 2013, we were given zero seats, but we got 28. In 2015, predictions ranged between 5 and 8, but we secured 67. Last time, we were expected to win around 40 and ended up with 62 seats. Recent exit polls have shown how unreliable they are,” he said.

Reddy argued that the methodology behind exit polls—small sample sizes and daytime surveys—makes them prone to inaccuracies. “These polls are done during the day with a very small sample size, which can skew the results. I believe they are conducted to maintain a celebratory mood for the BJP and Prime Minister Modi for at least a few days until the actual results are out,” he added.

Pre-Election Surveys Contradict Exit Polls

When asked whether exit polls may have accurately captured the public sentiment this time, Reddy pointed out an inconsistency in pre-election surveys. “What’s surprising is that all opinion polls conducted over the past month, until just days ago, indicated AAP winning between 45 and 55 seats. While opinion polls may not always get seat numbers right, they usually capture the direction of voter sentiment more accurately due to larger sample sizes and demographic randomization.”

He also suggested that BJP supporters’ vocal presence outside polling stations might have influenced exit poll results. “Exit poll data is collected outside polling booths, and BJP voters tend to be more noisy and vociferous compared to AAP supporters. This could have skewed the results,” he said.

With exit polls often proving inaccurate in Delhi’s electoral history, the final verdict will be revealed when the official election results are declared.

