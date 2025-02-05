Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Delhi Exit Poll: ‘Past Exit Polls Prove They’re Unreliable’, Says AAP Spokesperson Prithvi Reddy| NewsX Exclusive

Reddy questioned the methodology of exit polls, arguing that small sample sizes and vocal BJP supporters outside polling booths could skew results.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Delhi Exit Poll: ‘Past Exit Polls Prove They’re Unreliable’, Says AAP Spokesperson Prithvi Reddy| NewsX Exclusive


With exit polls predicting a close contest in the Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Prithvi Reddy has cast doubts on their reliability, citing past discrepancies in poll predictions. Speaking to NewsX after the release of the exit poll results, Reddy dismissed them as an unreliable indicator of actual electoral outcomes.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“I’m not going to comment on the exit polls purely because in 2013, we were given zero seats, but we got 28. In 2015, predictions ranged between 5 and 8, but we secured 67. Last time, we were expected to win around 40 and ended up with 62 seats. Recent exit polls have shown how unreliable they are,” he said.

Reddy argued that the methodology behind exit polls—small sample sizes and daytime surveys—makes them prone to inaccuracies. “These polls are done during the day with a very small sample size, which can skew the results. I believe they are conducted to maintain a celebratory mood for the BJP and Prime Minister Modi for at least a few days until the actual results are out,” he added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Pre-Election Surveys Contradict Exit Polls

When asked whether exit polls may have accurately captured the public sentiment this time, Reddy pointed out an inconsistency in pre-election surveys. “What’s surprising is that all opinion polls conducted over the past month, until just days ago, indicated AAP winning between 45 and 55 seats. While opinion polls may not always get seat numbers right, they usually capture the direction of voter sentiment more accurately due to larger sample sizes and demographic randomization.”

He also suggested that BJP supporters’ vocal presence outside polling stations might have influenced exit poll results. “Exit poll data is collected outside polling booths, and BJP voters tend to be more noisy and vociferous compared to AAP supporters. This could have skewed the results,” he said.

With exit polls often proving inaccurate in Delhi’s electoral history, the final verdict will be revealed when the official election results are declared.

Watch full video here:

ALSO READ: AAP, BJP In Tight Race: Zeenia Predicts Close Contest In Delhi Elections 2025

Filed under

Delhi Elections 2025 Delhi Exit Poll 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Get Ready For Jurassic World: Rebirth – The First Trailer Brings Prehistoric Peril To The Big Screen

Get Ready For Jurassic World: Rebirth – The First Trailer Brings Prehistoric Peril To The...

Skoda Kylaq SUV Now Available On Zepto For Quick Test Drives To Your Doorstep Starting February 8

Skoda Kylaq SUV Now Available On Zepto For Quick Test Drives To Your Doorstep Starting...

American Woman’s Controversial Journey To Pakistan Becomes Viral Sensation On TikTok

American Woman’s Controversial Journey To Pakistan Becomes Viral Sensation On TikTok

Delhi Exit Polls 2025: BJP Virendra Sachdeva Says Delhi Chooses BJP’s Vision of Real Governance Over Freebies| NewsX Exclusive

Delhi Exit Polls 2025: BJP Virendra Sachdeva Says Delhi Chooses BJP’s Vision of Real Governance...

Gold Prices In India: From ₹88 To ₹85,860 – The Journey Explained And Shocking Future Price Predictions!

Gold Prices In India: From ₹88 To ₹85,860 – The Journey Explained And Shocking Future...

Entertainment

Get Ready For Jurassic World: Rebirth – The First Trailer Brings Prehistoric Peril To The Big Screen

Get Ready For Jurassic World: Rebirth – The First Trailer Brings Prehistoric Peril To The

Who Is Udit Narayan’s First Wife? Singer Was Once Accused Of Cheating And Marrying Another Woman

Who Is Udit Narayan’s First Wife? Singer Was Once Accused Of Cheating And Marrying Another

When Is Jurassic World Rebirth Releasing? Here’s What Role Scarlett Johansson Is Playing In The Movie

When Is Jurassic World Rebirth Releasing? Here’s What Role Scarlett Johansson Is Playing In The

Govt Grants Special Screening Of Ajith’s ‘Vidamuyarchi’ For One Day | Check Show Timings

Govt Grants Special Screening Of Ajith’s ‘Vidamuyarchi’ For One Day | Check Show Timings

What Happened To Justin Bieber? Singer’s New Photos Looking Pale And Exhausted Worry Fans Amid Divorce Rumours With Hailey Bieber

What Happened To Justin Bieber? Singer’s New Photos Looking Pale And Exhausted Worry Fans Amid

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox