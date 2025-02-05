Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Delhi Exit Poll: Poll Diary Predicts BJP Victory, AAP Struggles For Third Term In 2025

Meanwhile, Congress appears to have little chance of making a comeback, with a predicted 0-2 seats

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Delhi Exit Poll: Poll Diary Predicts BJP Victory, AAP Struggles For Third Term In 2025


Exit poll conducted by Poll Diary have predicted a dramatic result for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections in 2025, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) poised for a strong performance, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faces a tough battle to retain power for a third consecutive term. According to the Poll Diary exit polls, the BJP is forecast to win between 42 to 50 seats, a major shift in Delhi’s political landscape, signaling a potential end to AAP’s dominance in the national capital.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Poll Diary Exit Poll

  • BJP: 42-50
  • Congress: 00-02
  • AAP: 18-25

The AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, has been at the helm of Delhi’s governance since 2015, and the party is striving to hold on to its control. However, the latest exit poll results suggest that AAP may face strong competition, with the prediction of securing only 18 to 25 seats, a significant dip compared to their previous election performances. This could potentially set the stage for a major political shift if the BJP manages to secure the majority it is eyeing.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Meanwhile, the Congress party appears to be in a distant third, with Poll Diary’s exit polls predicting a meagre 0 to 2 seats. Congress, which has not been in power in Delhi for over two decades, is hoping for a comeback, but the chances of its resurgence seem slim according to the predictions. This marks yet another disappointing outcome for the party, which has struggled to regain its footing in the Delhi political arena.

The Poll Diary exit polls reflect the growing popularity of the BJP in Delhi, which is aiming to break AAP’s stronghold in the region. With the election being crucial for the future trajectory of AAP, BJP, and Congress, all eyes will be on the official results when they are announced. These exit poll figures have intensified the political battle, and both AAP and BJP are expected to be on their toes as they prepare for the final count, while Congress looks to rebuild its influence in the city.

ALSO READ: Delhi Exit Poll: P-MARQ Predicts BJP Lead, AAP Trails Behind

Filed under

DELHI ELECTIONS Delhi Exit Poll 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Is Udit Narayan’s First Wife? Singer Was Once Accused Of Cheating And Marrying Another Woman

Who Is Udit Narayan’s First Wife? Singer Was Once Accused Of Cheating And Marrying Another...

AAP, BJP In Tight Race: Zeenia Predicts Close Contest In Delhi Elections 2025

AAP, BJP In Tight Race: Zeenia Predicts Close Contest In Delhi Elections 2025

Patparganj Voter List Discrepancy: Voter’s Name Deleted From The List, Not Allowed To Cast Vote

Patparganj Voter List Discrepancy: Voter’s Name Deleted From The List, Not Allowed To Cast Vote

When Is Jurassic World Rebirth Releasing? Here’s What Role Scarlett Johansson Is Playing In The Movie

When Is Jurassic World Rebirth Releasing? Here’s What Role Scarlett Johansson Is Playing In The...

BJP To Make A Comeback After 27 Years? This Is What Exit Poll Predicts

BJP To Make A Comeback After 27 Years? This Is What Exit Poll Predicts

Entertainment

Who Is Udit Narayan’s First Wife? Singer Was Once Accused Of Cheating And Marrying Another Woman

Who Is Udit Narayan’s First Wife? Singer Was Once Accused Of Cheating And Marrying Another

When Is Jurassic World Rebirth Releasing? Here’s What Role Scarlett Johansson Is Playing In The Movie

When Is Jurassic World Rebirth Releasing? Here’s What Role Scarlett Johansson Is Playing In The

Govt Grants Special Screening Of Ajith’s ‘Vidamuyarchi’ For One Day | Check Show Timings

Govt Grants Special Screening Of Ajith’s ‘Vidamuyarchi’ For One Day | Check Show Timings

What Happened To Justin Bieber? Singer’s New Photos Looking Pale And Exhausted Worry Fans Amid Divorce Rumours With Hailey Bieber

What Happened To Justin Bieber? Singer’s New Photos Looking Pale And Exhausted Worry Fans Amid

Did Ananya Panday Ditch Imtiaz Ali To Work In Karan Johar’s Film With Kartik Aaryan?

Did Ananya Panday Ditch Imtiaz Ali To Work In Karan Johar’s Film With Kartik Aaryan?

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox