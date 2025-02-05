Delhi Exit Poll: Poll Diary Predicts BJP Victory, AAP Struggles For Third Term In 2025

Exit poll conducted by Poll Diary have predicted a dramatic result for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections in 2025, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) poised for a strong performance, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faces a tough battle to retain power for a third consecutive term. According to the Poll Diary exit polls, the BJP is forecast to win between 42 to 50 seats, a major shift in Delhi’s political landscape, signaling a potential end to AAP’s dominance in the national capital.

Poll Diary Exit Poll

BJP: 42-50

Congress: 00-02

AAP: 18-25

The AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, has been at the helm of Delhi’s governance since 2015, and the party is striving to hold on to its control. However, the latest exit poll results suggest that AAP may face strong competition, with the prediction of securing only 18 to 25 seats, a significant dip compared to their previous election performances. This could potentially set the stage for a major political shift if the BJP manages to secure the majority it is eyeing.

Meanwhile, the Congress party appears to be in a distant third, with Poll Diary’s exit polls predicting a meagre 0 to 2 seats. Congress, which has not been in power in Delhi for over two decades, is hoping for a comeback, but the chances of its resurgence seem slim according to the predictions. This marks yet another disappointing outcome for the party, which has struggled to regain its footing in the Delhi political arena.

The Poll Diary exit polls reflect the growing popularity of the BJP in Delhi, which is aiming to break AAP’s stronghold in the region. With the election being crucial for the future trajectory of AAP, BJP, and Congress, all eyes will be on the official results when they are announced. These exit poll figures have intensified the political battle, and both AAP and BJP are expected to be on their toes as they prepare for the final count, while Congress looks to rebuild its influence in the city.

