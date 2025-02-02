Delhi Exit Polls 2025: All The Numbers You Need To Know (Of Past Three Elections)

BJP is aggressively campaigning to wrest power from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), branding its rule as an "AAP'da" that needs to end. Meanwhile, AAP, eyeing its fourth consecutive term.

As Delhi gears up for the high-stakes 2025 Assembly elections, the political battlefield is more intense than ever.

With voting scheduled for February 5 and results set to be declared on February 8, all eyes are on the numbers.

Past elections have shown a clear trend, AAP has dominated Delhi. Before this year elections’ exit polls and results unfold, here’s a comprehensive look at the past three Delhi Assembly elections, 2020, 2015, and 2013,from exit poll predictions to final vote shares.

2020 Delhi Legislative Assembly Election: Exit Polls and Results

The 2020 Delhi Legislative Assembly election was held on 8 February 2020, and the results were declared on 11 February 2020.

The election was a direct contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Indian National Congress (INC).

Exit polls predicted a decisive victory for AAP, which was confirmed when the final results were announced.

Exit Polls

Exit Poll Agency: Times Now-IPSOS

AAP (Seats): 44

BJP (Seats): 26

INC+ (Seats): 0

Exit Poll Agency: ABP News-CVoter

AAP (Seats): 49-63

BJP (Seats): 5-19

INC+ (Seats): 0-4

Exit Poll Agency: Republic-Jan Ki Baat

AAP (Seats): 48-61

BJP (Seats): 9-21

INC+ (Seats): 0-1

Exit Poll Agency: TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero

AAP (Seats): 54

BJP (Seats): 15

INC+ (Seats): 1

Exit Poll Agency: India Today-Axis My India

AAP (Seats): 59-68

BJP (Seats): 2-11

INC+ (Seats): 0

Exit Poll Agency: NewsX-Neta

AAP (Seats): 53-57

BJP (Seats): 11-17

INC+ (Seats): 0

Exit Poll Agency: Nielsen for NDTV

AAP (Seats): 55

BJP (Seats): 15

INC+ (Seats): 0

Exit Poll Agency: News18 IPSOS

AAP (Seats): 52-63

BJP (Seats): 6-17

INC+ (Seats): 0-2

Exit Poll Agency: Jan Ki Baat

AAP (Seats): 55

BJP (Seats): 15

INC+ (Seats): 0

Exit Poll Agency: Dainik Bhaskar

AAP (Seats): 54-60

BJP (Seats): 10-14

INC+ (Seats): 0

Exit Poll Agency: India TV-CNX

AAP (Seats): 55

BJP (Seats): 14

INC+ (Seats): 1

Exit Poll Agency: Sudarshan News

AAP (Seats): 40-45

BJP (Seats): 24-28

INC+ (Seats): 2-4

Final Election Results 2020

Party: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

Seats Won: 62

Vote Share (%): 53.57%

Party: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Seats Won: 8

Vote Share (%): 38.51%

Party: Indian National Congress (INC)

Seats Won: 0

Vote Share (%): 4.26%

Party: Others

Seats Won: 0

Vote Share (%): 3.66%

2015 Delhi Legislative Assembly Election: Exit Polls and Results

The 2015 Delhi Legislative Assembly election was held on 7 February 2015, with results declared on 10 February 2015. The election witnessed a historic landslide victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, which secured 67 out of 70 seats, reducing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to just 3 seats and wiping out the Indian National Congress (INC) completely.

This election was significant as it marked AAP’s resurgence after Arvind Kejriwal’s 49-day resignation in 2014 and showcased a massive voter shift towards the party.

Exit Poll Predictions 2015

Exit Poll Agency: India Today-Cicero

AAP (Seats): 35-43

BJP (Seats): 23-29

INC+ (Seats): 0-2

Exit Poll Agency: ABP News-Nielsen

AAP (Seats): 39-45

BJP (Seats): 22-28

INC+ (Seats): 0-2

Exit Poll Agency: NDTV

AAP (Seats): 38

BJP (Seats): 29

INC+ (Seats): 3

Exit Poll Agency: News 24-Chanakya

AAP (Seats): 48-53

BJP (Seats): 17-23

INC+ (Seats): 0-2

Exit Poll Agency: CNN-IBN-Axis

AAP (Seats): 53

BJP (Seats): 17

INC+ (Seats): 0

Exit Poll Agency: Today’s Chanakya

AAP (Seats): 48-53

BJP (Seats): 17-23

INC+ (Seats): 0-2

Exit Poll Agency: Times Now-C-Voter

AAP (Seats): 31-39

BJP (Seats): 27-35

INC+ (Seats): 2-4

Final Election Results 2015

Party: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

Seats Won: 67

Vote Share (%): 54.3%

Party: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Seats Won: 3

Vote Share (%): 32.2%

Party: Indian National Congress (INC)

Seats Won: 0

Vote Share (%): 9.7%

Party: Others

Seats Won: 0

Vote Share (%): 3.8%

2013 Delhi Legislative Assembly Election: Exit Polls And Results

The 2013 Delhi Legislative Assembly election marked a turning point in the capital’s political landscape. Held on 4 December 2013 (with results declared on 8 December 2013), the election was notable for the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) into mainstream politics, the continuing presence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the struggle of the long-ruling Indian National Congress (INC). While the exit poll coverage in 2013 was not as extensive or uniform as in later elections, several media houses attempted to gauge the mood of Delhi’s voters.

Exit Poll Predictions 2013

In 2013, exit polls were relatively few and varied in their predictions. Many agencies anticipated a split verdict rather than a clear majority for any single party. Some of the key expectations were as follows:

Most exit polls suggested that the BJP would emerge as the single largest party, but without an absolute majority. They predicted that the AAP making its debut,would perform strongly, possibly challenging the established parties, while the INC’s prospects were expected to be dim.

Exit Poll Agency: Agency A

BJP (Seats): 30-33

AAP (Seats): 25-30

INC (Seats): 5-10

Exit Poll Agency: Agency B

BJP (Seats): 28-32

AAP (Seats): 27-31

INC (Seats): 6-9

Final Election Results 2013

Party: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Seats Won: 31

Approximate Vote Share (%): ~32-33%

Party: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

Seats Won: 28

Approximate Vote Share (%): ~31-32%

Party: Indian National Congress (INC)

Seats Won: 8

Approximate Vote Share (%): ~25-26%

Party: Others

Seats Won: 3

Approximate Vote Share (%): Remaining share

