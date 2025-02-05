Delhi Exit Polls 2025: BJP Virendra Sachdeva Says Delhi Chooses BJP’s Vision of Real Governance Over Freebies| NewsX Exclusive

In an exclusive conversation with NewsX’s Megha Sharma (Executive Editor), BJP Delhi President Virendra Sachdeva addressed the media on the Delhi Assembly elections and shared his thoughts on various key issues, including exit poll predictions and the future direction of governance in the city.

Confidence in BJP’s Victory

When asked about the exit polls predicting a majority for BJP in Delhi, Virendra Sachdeva expressed strong confidence in the party’s upcoming success, dismissing these surveys as speculative. He reaffirmed the BJP’s solid ground support and emphasized that the people of Delhi will choose stability and development over unreliable predictions. He stated, “For the past three months, we’ve consistently said that AAP’s government will be replaced, and the BJP will come to power. We have made bad governance, corruption, and people-centric issues our top priorities, and Delhi’s voters are responding to that.”

Criticizing AAP’s Governance Record

Sachdeva wasted no time in addressing AAP’s governance in Delhi, calling it a failure. “Delhi has not experienced true governance under AAP,” he said. “Instead, we’ve witnessed corruption, broken roads, inadequate water supply, and poor healthcare. People have been forced to drink contaminated water, and fake medicines have been distributed in government hospitals. The AAP government’s inability to address these core issues is why Delhi’s people are rejecting them.”

Free Schemes and Delivering Real Governance

The discussion also touched on AAP’s freebie culture, with many schemes introduced over the last decade. When asked if BJP would continue these schemes if it comes to power, Sachdeva firmly responded, “Yes, we will continue the welfare schemes that are already in place, such as electricity and water. But unlike AAP, we will deliver on these promises. I’ve spent 30 weeks in Delhi’s slums and spoken to people. Many of them have electricity bills as high as ₹8,000-10,000, even though AAP promised free electricity. Similarly, people in slums were forced to buy water from private sources, which is unacceptable.”

BJP’s Track Record of Delivery

Sachdeva highlighted that BJP has already demonstrated its ability to deliver on welfare in other states. “In other states, we’ve successfully provided tap water to 10-12 crore homes and built houses for 4 crore people under the PM Awas Yojana. If we can do this for the rest of the country, why should Delhi miss out?”

He also criticized the AAP government for deliberately blocking central government schemes, citing the example of Ayushman Bharat. “Despite a fund of ₹2,400 crore for Delhi’s healthcare sector, it was not utilized because AAP leaders refused to work with the central government due to political differences. Delhi deserves better.”

AAP’s Blockade of Progress

On the topic of a “double-engine government,” Sachdeva expressed that Delhi needs a government that works in coordination with the central government. He noted that AAP has shown an unwillingness to cooperate, which has delayed important infrastructure projects, such as the Pragat Maidan Tunnel and Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. “AAP’s confrontational approach is unfortunate,” he said. “Infrastructure projects suffer when there’s a lack of cooperation.”

Addressing Claims of Authoritarianism

When the interviewer brought up AAP’s claims of authoritarianism under the BJP’s rule, Sachdeva disagreed strongly. He clarified, “Delhi is a Union Territory, and the rights of the state government are limited. Coordination, not anarchy, is needed. The problems Delhi faces are not due to BJP’s governance but because AAP refuses to cooperate with the central government.”

Reflecting on AAP’s Scandals and Mismanagement

Virendra Sachdeva didn’t hesitate to point out AAP’s record of scandals and mismanagement, mentioning the ₹382 crore scam in three hospitals and the issues with the alcohol policy and luxury projects like the ‘Sheesh Mahal.’ He concluded, “This is the governance AAP has provided. Delhi deserves better, and under BJP, we will ensure real progress and good governance.”

A New Era for Delhi

As the election day approaches, Sachdeva remains optimistic about the BJP’s prospects. He is confident that Delhi’s voters will choose a fresh start with BJP in power. “The people of Delhi will see through AAP’s failures. The BJP is ready to bring real governance, development, and a better future for Delhi.”