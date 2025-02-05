According to WEEPRESIDE, AAP is expected to win 46-52 seats, a significant lead over both the BJP and Congress, with BJP forecasted to win 18-23 seats and Congress struggling to secure 0-1 seat.

As the exit poll of polls for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections intensifies, various exit poll agencies have made their predictions about the likely outcome. Among the different exit polls, WEEPRESIDE stands out for predicting a victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the national capital, a contrast to other polls that show mixed results, with BJP remaining dominant in most of the projections.

According to WEEPRESIDE, AAP is expected to win 46-52 seats, a significant lead over both the BJP and Congress, with BJP forecasted to win 18-23 seats and Congress struggling to secure 0-1 seat. This poll is one of the few predicting a clear win for AAP, while other agencies present a more divided outlook.

Here’s a breakdown of the predictions from various exit polls:

Matrize Exit Poll

The Matrize exit poll predicts 35-40 seats for BJP and 32-37 seats for AAP, with Congress still struggling at 0-1 seat. BJP is projected to maintain a slight lead, but AAP is expected to secure a strong share of the vote.

JVC Exit Poll

JVC forecasts 39-45 seats for BJP, with AAP expected to win 27-34 seats. Congress is again expected to have a minimal showing, with 0-2 seats predicted.

P-MARQ Exit Poll

The P-MARQ exit poll projects 39-49 seats for BJP, while AAP is expected to secure 21-31 seats. Congress is not expected to make much of an impact, with predictions of 0-1 seats

People’s Insight Exit Poll

People’s Insight shows a strong prediction for BJP with 40-44 seats, while AAP is forecasted to win 25-29 seats. Congress continues to face a difficult electoral battle with 0-1 seat predicted.

People’s Pulse Exit Poll

People’s Pulse predicts 51-60 seats for BJP, with AAP winning 10-19 seats. This poll sees a strong performance from BJP but a much smaller showing for AAP.

Chanakya’s Strategies Exit Poll

Chanakya’s Strategies forecasts 39-44 seats for BJP and 25-28 seats for AAP. Congress is expected to win 2-3 seats, making it one of the more favorable projections for the party.

Poll Diary Exit Poll

Poll Diary predicts 42-50 seats for BJP, 18-25 seats for AAP, and 0-2 seats for Congress, suggesting a strong performance for BJP and a relatively weaker result for AAP.

DV Research Exit Poll

DV Research forecasts 36-44 seats for BJP and 26-34 seats for AAP. Congress again struggles with 0 seats predicted.

Conclusion: Mixed Outlook for Delhi Elections

The exit polls for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections paint a mixed picture, with some giving AAP a slight edge while others predict a dominant performance for BJP. The WEEPRESIDE exit poll, which predicts AAP’s victory with 46-52 seats, stands apart from other projections, making it the most optimistic for AAP. In contrast, most other agencies expect a more competitive race between AAP and BJP, with the BJP slightly ahead.

